Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Love Island’s Montana Brown told fans that she drank some of her own breast milk during airport delays.

The reality TV star, who appeared on the ITV2 dating show in 2015, documented the beginnings of a family holiday with her baby son Jude and partner Mark O’Connor as they made their way to the airport.

“We’re going on a summer holiday supposedly,” Brown first wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday (28 August) alongside a picture of her baby son in a taxi. “But flight is seriously delayed because of air traffic control… do not do this to me, universe,” she added.

Then, in a second post, Brown wrote: “Ok maybe we’re not going away as our flight has been delayed until 1am,” before revealing that she became thirsty while waiting in the airport and decided to drink her own breast milk.

“Although I just had a guzzle of my breast milk to pass the time as I was thirsty and seeing as I can’t have dairy, I’m sure it’s actually v good for me so may continue to drink it lol.”

In a later update, Brown wrote that the flight had been cancelled and she told her fans that she had arrived home to celebrate her 28th birthday.

“Woke up on my birthday firmly on UK soil,” she wrote. “Although our first family trip didn’t go to plan, [my birthday is] meant to be [celebrated] at my family home.”

Brown said that her flight had been delayed (Instagram via @montanarosebrown)

Last month, Brown opened up about the struggle to get pregnant with her first child despite being in her twenties.

Speaking to Giovanna Fletcher on her Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, Brown said she thought “something was wrong” with her when she first started trying to get pregnant but couldn’t.

“I thought, ‘We’re young, this is going to be really easy’… for the first four months we’d used ovulation sticks, and then I’d do a pregnancy test and it’d be negative,” she recalled.

“And I’d be like, ‘Oh my God, that is so hurtful’ and then you do that month after month.

“Then I was kind of overthinking, is there something wrong with me, should I be getting checked?”

Montana Brown and Mark O'Connor photographed in May (Getty Images)

Brown joked that she also sent O’Connor to the fertility clinic to check his sperm and recalled: “I said, ‘There’s something wrong with your sperm! You need to get it checked out, it’s not me!’”

But in the end, both parties went to check their fertility and found that “everything was fine”.

“So, Mark loves going in the sauna and also he’s an avid cycler, two things which are not good for sperm, which I did not know,” the reality star continued.

“I also found out I had no oestrogen and no testosterone. It kind of left me a bit like, ‘Oh, I can be young, fit and healthy, and still really, really struggle to conceive’.”