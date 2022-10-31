Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman who claims to have 11 children with eight different men has responded to trolls who have questioned her parenting decisions.

Phieudora “Phi”, who is from Memphis, Tennessee, and who goes by @phieudoraa on TikTok, jokingly addressed the question she’s “sick of having to explain” in a video uploaded to the app in August.

“One thing I’m sick of having to explain is why I have eight baby daddies. Okay, so I’m going to explain this one time for y’all so there won’t be any more questions,” Phi said. “You have one, and you take away one, you have zero.”

The mother of 11 acknowledged that, “if you have eight, and you take away three, you still have five”.

“Y’all gotta do the math,” Phi added in the caption of the video, which has since been viewed more than three million times.

In a follow-up video, in which Phi responded to a commenter who asked: “Girl why?” the TikToker again jokingly asked why she would have “one baby daddy when you can have five” or more.

Phi also joked about whether she plans to have more children in a video shared to her TikTok last month. In that video, she claimed that she plans to have “another 19” children “just to make it an even 30”.

As for where she is “finding” the men to have children with, she jokingly claimed she “usually just uses Craigslist,” Facebook Marketplace, or billboards.”

“You know, nothing too extreme though,” she added.

Since her initial video, Phi has shared a number of videos in response to criticism she has received. While many have continued to question her parenting, others have defended the TikTok user.

“Why are people hating?? All I see is happy, well taken care of kids,” one person wrote in the comments under a recent video, while another said: “There’s nothing wrong with having a lot of kids. Don’t gotta prove how good of a mom you are to anyone.”

The Independent has contacted Phieudora for comment.