Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Woman who has 11 children with eight men trolls critics who question parenting abilities: ‘Gotta do the math’

She jokingly claimed she plans to have another 19 children

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Monday 31 October 2022 18:12
Comments

Related: The ‘funniest’ phrases used by modern parents

A woman who claims to have 11 children with eight different men has responded to trolls who have questioned her parenting decisions.

Phieudora “Phi”, who is from Memphis, Tennessee, and who goes by @phieudoraa on TikTok, jokingly addressed the question she’s “sick of having to explain” in a video uploaded to the app in August.

“One thing I’m sick of having to explain is why I have eight baby daddies. Okay, so I’m going to explain this one time for y’all so there won’t be any more questions,” Phi said. “You have one, and you take away one, you have zero.”

The mother of 11 acknowledged that, “if you have eight, and you take away three, you still have five”.

“Y’all gotta do the math,” Phi added in the caption of the video, which has since been viewed more than three million times.

Recommended

In a follow-up video, in which Phi responded to a commenter who asked: “Girl why?” the TikToker again jokingly asked why she would have “one baby daddy when you can have five” or more.

Phi also joked about whether she plans to have more children in a video shared to her TikTok last month. In that video, she claimed that she plans to have “another 19” children “just to make it an even 30”.

As for where she is “finding” the men to have children with, she jokingly claimed she “usually just uses Craigslist,” Facebook Marketplace, or billboards.”

“You know, nothing too extreme though,” she added.

Since her initial video, Phi has shared a number of videos in response to criticism she has received. While many have continued to question her parenting, others have defended the TikTok user.

Recommended

“Why are people hating?? All I see is happy, well taken care of kids,” one person wrote in the comments under a recent video, while another said: “There’s nothing wrong with having a lot of kids. Don’t gotta prove how good of a mom you are to anyone.”

The Independent has contacted Phieudora for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in