Mother reveals relatable makeup fail that saw her attend parent-teacher meeting with only one eye completed

A mother-of-four has gone viral on TikTok after sharing the relatable moment she realised after completing a parent-teacher conference that she had only applied makeup to one eye.

Michelle Taylor, who goes by the username @Meeshylynn on TikTok, first shared a video detailing her makeup oversight in March, with the mother-of-four recently sharing it again as a reminder of the struggles of parenting.

In the clip, which she captioned: “Hot mess mom,” Taylor can be seen sitting in her car with her hand covering one side of her face as she admits that she doesn’t know whether she is “laughing or crying” over her error.

Taylor then goes on to explain that she had just gotten back in her car after leaving her daughter’s parent-teacher conference, and felt good about how the experience had gone, only to realise that she had forgotten to complete her makeup.

“I just left my daughter’s parent-teacher conference. I get back in the car. I was like: ‘Wow, that was great, this is the year we’re going to finally be invited to birthday parties. This is the year we get to go on playdates. I did it. My daughter’s going to be so proud,’” Taylor began.

The mother-of-four then laughed as she continued: “Nope. They were nice to me because they felt bad for me. And this is why.”

Taylor then removed her hand to show the other side of her face, which was lacking the eyeliner and eyeshadow that she had applied to her other eye.

“What is that! I look like an emoji,” Taylor said as she continued to laugh. “Why am I like this? Are moms just so put together now the mom-brain isn’t a thing anymore, and I’m just rolling in here looking like a hot mess all the time?”

Taylor concluded the video jokingly apologising to her daughter, adding: “I’m so sorry baby, mommy tried.”

The clip, which has been viewed more than 3m times, prompted an outpouring of supportive comments from other parents, with many commiserating with Taylor’s blunder.

“‘Why am I like this?’ Oh girl, you’re speaking my language,” one viewer wrote.

Another said: “I forgot my eyebrow once I feel you girl.”

“From one hot mess mom to another, I appreciate the realness,” someone else added.

Others assured Taylor that her child’s teachers have seen worse, with another viewer commenting: “Hey you still look good though! I am SURE the teacher has seen worse.”

As for how the mistake happened, Taylor told Today that she had been juggling putting on makeup with breastfeeding her youngest child and trying to get breakfast made for her sons while also trying to leave on time.

“And then I looked at my watch and I was like: ‘Oh my God! I have to leave!’” she said, adding: “I just remember grabbing my keys and running.”

The Independent has contacted Taylor for comment.