Renault Scenic: New dog, old tricks?

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

We changed everything but the name” is the slogan Renault has devised for its all-new, all-electric Scenic model, and, for better and for worse, that’s a fairly accurate appraisal.

The old Scenic, originally the Megane Scenic from the 1990s, was an ovoid people carrier or “multipurpose vehicle”. This new Scenic is a rather larger rectilinear affair, styled more as an SUV, as is the fashion (a little confusingly, Renault still also make a Megane, now electric, built on the same platform as the Scenic but a bit shorter).

The old Scenics had a range of petrol and, yes, diesel engines (quaintly sooty as that may feel now), and the latest Scenic has a choice of long-range or short-range battery packs. The old Scenic was, well, a little frangible and prone to corrosion; and we shall have to see how this model copes with the ravages of time. First impressions suggest it should be more robust than its forebears.

open image in gallery The two screens are crisp and clear, and the tailored satnav system is brilliant ( The Independent )

So, yes, a break with the past, and the Scenic takes its place alongside a blizzard of new Renault models occupying roughly the same sort of space in the marketplace, some fully electric, others hybrid, mostly with unfamiliar names – Arkana, Austral, Rafale and, soon, Symbioz. I think I preferred it when Renaults went by numbers – 4, 5, 12, 16, 20… less of a feat of memory.

Actually, there are few variants of the Scenic itself; the cheaper ones get a 60kWh battery married to a 168bhp, and the more expensive versions a much bigger 87kWh pack and a 215bhp motor. Both have front-wheel drive and are available in three levels of trim – Techno, Esprit Alpine and the opulently kitted Iconic.

open image in gallery The rear armrest has USB-C ports for power and can hold two water bottles ( The Independent )

Almost inevitably my press car was the top model, complete with some striking 20-inch alloy wheels and something called a “solarbay opacifying panoramic sunroof”. This is a real talking point for the Scenic driver. It doesn’t open, but unlike a conventional glass roof it has no sliding blind – instead by the touch of a switch you can adjust its transparency (or opacity) and it’s quite a magical little trick.

open image in gallery The boot is 545l, and can be increased to 1,670l with the rear seats folded ( The Independent )

The other novelty is what Renault have literally trademarked as their “ingenious armrest” in the back sets, a Swiss Army knife-like affair that unfolds to reveal a storage cubby, two USB ports, cup holders, plus a smartphone/tablet holder. Very handy.

The cabin generally is finished in high quality materials, including some light leatheresque coverings for seat and dash. The touchscreens are crisp and clear, and the tailored Google Maps satnav system (you don’t need to use your phone) is brilliant, as is the head-up display and voice recognition system for the radio and satnav (and which also operates the variable glass sunroof).

THE SPEC Renault Scenic Iconic Price: £46,745 (as tested, range starts at £37,495) Propulsion: Single electric motor, powered by 87kWh battery Power (hp): 220 Top speed (mph): 105 0-60 (seconds): 7.9 Economy (Wh/mile): 286 Range (miles): circa 290 CO2 emissions: 0

The Iconic version with its near 300-mile range (in reasonably favourable conditions) and equipment levels on par with anything this side of the super luxury segment is pushing £50,000, but you ought not resent the cost too much. By the way, maybe because it’s so new, there aren’t the same deep discounts you’ll find on some other BEVs, but you should look for about 10 per cent off the list price.

open image in gallery A handsome, rather imposing car with bold Renault patterns in the grille ( The Independent )

Despite being a new entrant, it’s not the most efficient in its class, and we all have to start thinking more about that in the electric age. People tend to obsess about outright range, which is important, but says nothing about efficiency. It’s a bit like buying a petrol-powered car just because it has a huge fuel tank.

The Scenic will consume about 286 kilowatt hours of battery per mile travelled, which is marginally worse than rivals such as the Tesla Model 2 or a Kia EV6, but it is superior to a Peugeot E-3008 or Ford Mustang Mach-E.

I haven’t said much about how the Scenic drives because it’s not that memorable, and given its remit that’s no problem. Like all BEVs, the electric motor gives more than enough urgency from rest and it’s always quiet, even with the synthetic humming noise “composed” by Jean-Michel Jarre, no less.

open image in gallery The model comes with hands-free parking but our Sean did this himself ( The Independent )

It’s a handsome, rather imposing car with its bold Renault lozenge-themed patterns in the grille, but it’s smaller than it looks and almost useable in urban conditions.

Like the older Scenics, I’d call it more of a suburban car, with pretty good space. It just ain’t a multipurpose vehicle with all the promise of adventure that that almost now-extinct type of car used to hold.

That’s the one thing, that versatility, that I wouldn’t have changed if I was in charge of designing the new Scenic. Can’t have everything though, eh, even with a car that styles itself “iconic”.