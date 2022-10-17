Polestar launches new SUV for the ‘electric age’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Polestar has launched it’s latest electric SUV with centralised computing built in and also incorporating Volvo’s latest safety features.

The Polestar 3 is the first car from Polestar to feature centralised computing with the NVIDIA DRIVE core computer, running software from Volvo Cars. Serving as the AI brain, NVIDIA’s high-performance automotive platform processes data from the car’s multiple sensors and cameras to enable advanced driver-assistance safety features and driver monitoring.

The infotainment system is powered by a next-generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. As a central component of the Snapdragon Digital Chassis – a comprehensive set of open and scalable cloud-connected automotive platforms – the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform will be utilised to provide immersive in-vehicle experiences with its high-performance capabilities to deliver high-definition displays, premium quality surround sound and seamless connectivity throughout the vehicle.

With Volvo Cars embarking on a new era of safety, Polestar 3 carries next-generation advanced active and passive safety technology from Volvo Cars as part of its DNA. This includes the latest innovation – interior radar sensors that can detect sub-millimetre movements in the interior of the car, to help protect against accidentally leaving children or pets inside. The system is also linked to the climate control system to avoid heat stroke or hypothermia.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said: “Polestar 3 is a powerful electric SUV that appeals to the senses with a distinct, Scandinavian design and excellent driving dynamics.

“It takes our manufacturing footprint to the next level, bringing Polestar production to the United States. We are proud and excited to expand our portfolio as we continue our rapid growth.

“This car has been designed as a Polestar from the start and features new defining characteristics for us – like the dual blade headlights, SmartZone and front aero wing.”

Materials used inside Polestar 3 have been selected for their sustainability credentials, while raising premium aesthetics and luxury tactility. These include bio-attributed MicroTech, animal welfare-certified leather and fully traceable wool upholsteries. A complete life-cycle assessment (LCA) will be completed on Polestar 3 when production begins. Subsequent assessments will follow throughout its life cycle and work will continue to constantly find ways of reducing its carbon footprint.

Polestar 3 launches with a dual-motor configuration and a power bias towards the rear. The standard car produces a total of 360 kW (489 hp) and 840 Nm of torque. With the optional Performance Pack, total output is 380 kW (517 hp) and 910 Nm. Adjustable one-pedal drive is included, as well as an electric Torque Vectoring Dual Clutch function on the rear axle – an evolution of what was first developed for Polestar 1. A decoupling function is also available for the rear electric motor, allowing the car to run only on the front electric motor to save energy under certain circumstances.

Advanced chassis control is provided by dual-chamber air suspension as standard, allowing Polestar 3 to adapt between comfort and dynamic suspension characteristics, and the car can adjust its active damper velocity electronically once every two milliseconds (500 Hz).

Joakim Rydholm, Polestar’s chief chassis engineer., said: “Our goal was to offer the performance and precision that define all Polestar cars, without compromising the comfort of the daily drive.

“To do this, we used new components like the adaptive air suspension to engineer the ‘Polestar feeling’ for this type of car.”

What is Polestar 3’s driving range?

A 111 kWh battery pack provides Polestar 3 with generous driving range of up to 379 miles WLTP. The lithium-ion battery features a prismatic cell design housed in a protective aluminium case with boron steel reinforcement and liquid cooling. A heat pump is included as standard, helping Polestar 3 utilise ambient heat for climate and battery pre-conditioning. Polestar 3 is also equipped for bidirectional charging, enabling future potential for vehicle-to-grid and plug-and-charge capabilities.

The optional Performance Pack sharpens driving dynamics even further and includes the maximum power and torque output (380 kW, 517hp and 910 Nm), along with performance optimisation for the air suspension, unique 22-inch forged alloy wheels and additional signature ‘Swedish gold’ details.

When will the Polestar 3 be available?

Polestar 3 is the first car on a new all-electric technology base developed by and shared with Volvo Cars. Production for initial launch markets is planned to begin in Volvo Cars’ facility in Chengdu, China, in an incremental ramp-up phase from mid-2023, with first deliveries expected towards the end of 2023.

Additional manufacturing at Volvo Cars’ Ridgeville, South Carolina facility in the United States, is expected to follow towards the middle of 2024 – from which point supply to North American and other markets is planned to switch from China to the US. Initial deliveries from this factory are expected around the middle of 2024.

How much does it cost?

At launch, the Polestar 3 Long range Dual motor (360 kW, 489hp, 840 Nm) is available with an indicative launch price of £79,900. Orders commence online from 12 October 2022 with more information here.