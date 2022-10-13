Electric flying car capable of vertical take off and landing debuts in Dubai

A flying car capable of vertical takeoff and landing has taken its first public flight.

The electric aircraft features eight rotors that allow it to fly at altitudes of 3,200 feet and speeds of around 80 mph for about 35 minutes.

Named the eVTOL X2, it is the fifth-generation flying car from XPeng Aeroht, boasting an enclosed cockpit, as well as manual and automatic driving modes.

The company also states the electric vehicle, which debuted on Monday at Skydive Dubai, doesn’t produce any carbon dioxide emissions during flight.

