So, it came as a bit of a surprise to me that the Peugeot 5008, in “crossover SUV” guise has been around since 2017. That’s three Tory prime ministers ago and, if you dare to remember when Theresa May was grappling with a chaotic party and the dreadful aftermath of Brexit. Not like now, eh?

Anyway, they gave the old thing a fairly extensive facelift (the car, not May, who is just fine), a couple of years back and made it look quite contemporary. Only the bland boxy rear end makes it look slightly dated. On the whole, with its subtle curve to its haunches, it’s quite a good-looking, classy sort of runner, and, by the current increasingly obese standard of SUVs and crossovers, it feels almost compact.

The sporty little steering wheel feels surprisingly natural in Peugeot’s hallmark ‘i-Cockpit’ (Peugeot)

It may well be replaced before too long, but they’ve not given up on it, and the latest variant of this established player is the hybrid version. Or rather the “mild hybrid” version.

Unlike, say, a Toyota Prius or its crossover sibling the RAV4, which are full hybrids with quite a lot of onboard generation of battery power and all-electric silent running, like all mild Hybrids the 5008 is still basically a petrol model, with a small electric generator, battery and 48 volt system added to re-use energy “wasted” in braking and to take the strain of running electrical components off the engine.

The result is a 15 per cent of so saving in fuel, and a little more power, in return for a premium over the nearest petrol-only powered equivalent of around £1,400. So it would suit a higher mileage user best. (Interestingly the 5008 is also sold as a diesel, but we don’t like to talk about that of thing, do we?).

For the full premium treatment you should make sure to get the massaging seats (Peugeot)

Just as they did at launch, Peugeot continue to try to make this model in particular have a solid, quality sort of feel so that it can compete with the premium badged competition that have invaded this space in recent times. Peugeot was fairly late to the SUV party, which gave it the chance to see what it was going to be up against and raise its game accordingly. A sort of big frangible 206 on stilts wasn’t going to cut it in the 2020s.

They’ve succeeded, and even the more obviously cheaper materials in the cabin have a flocked finish which is nice and soft to the touch. The faux leather and Alcantara (faux suede) fabrics are equally cosseting, and the touchscreens work reasonably well, with some “piano key” switches along the bottom for the stuff you need in a hurry, such as the demister, satnav and radio controls.

THE SPEC Peugeot 5008 Hybrid Price: £45,915 (as tested; range starts at £36,560) Engine capacity: 1.2 petrol 4-cyl, 6-sp auto + elec motor Power output (hp): 136 Top speed (mph): 124 0 to 60 (seconds): 10.4 Fuel economy (mpg): 45.6 CO2 emissions (WLTP, g/km): 33

Things are not quite ideal, though, because the cruise control is operated by a funny little pod behind the steering wheel which you have to use by touch. You get used to it, of course, but it would be far better if you could set your speed and distance from the vehicle in front with your thumbs directly as you hold the steering wheel. But Peugeot have fitted the 5008 with an extra small steering wheel, of the kind boy racers used to put on Minis and Escorts, so there’s no room.

The 5008 has been redesigned with a striking new front end (Peugeot)

On the other hand, the sporty little wheel feels surprisingly natural, and it’s needed for Peugeot’s hallmark “i-Cockpit”, with the dials mounted high above the wheel and near the windscreen. It’s an alternative to a proper “heads up” display, projected as it were onto the road ahead, and it works very well, making a long drive less wearisome and thus safer. Peugeot isn’t afraid of doing things its own way.

There is plenty of space in the 5008, with five- or seven-seat options (Peugeot)

The basic equipment levels on all 5008s are good, but for the full premium treatment you should make sure to get the massaging seats and the excellent Focal 10-speaker sound system. They both help while away the miles. It’s got plenty of space, with five- or seven-seat options, and nice touches like picnic tables around the cabin.

The one thing it lacks is a four-wheel drive option, but that shouldn’t worry anyone really. Performance from the 1.2 litre three-cylinder engine is let’s say adequate rather than scorching – but think of the petrol you’ll save.

With its subtle curve to its haunches, it’s quite a good-looking, classy sort of runner (Peugeot)

The 5008 competes in an incredibly crowded segment of the market, and (awks) there’s no proper all-electric battery powered option, or even a plug-in hybrid. But it holds its own against the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq and Honda CR-V, and it doesn’t give much away to the alternatives from Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

It’s still a mainstream quality product, but an all-new Peugeot e-5008 is launched in the autumn and will probably be with us around the middle of next year, including the full-electric job. It looks even better than the current one. A Peugeot revival may be underway. Something to look forward to.