Why EVs could be the perfect solution for the modern family

These days, a family car has to do more than simply accommodate 2.4 children and a Labrador – to really pass the test of a ‘proper family car’ it’s got to be a future-facing vehicle that meets the expectations of the whole squad, aesthetically, practically and environmentally. Which is why EVs like Vauxhall’s New Grandland and New Frontera SUV are the stand-out choices for the modern family, as both are zero tailpipe emission cars that do everything that you need them to do today, while safeguarding our collective tomorrow.

In terms of lifestyle, they are absolutely on point. Take for example, the New Frontera, Vauxhall’s all-electric SUV. Boldly designed with a striking silhouette and packed with cutting edge technology, it’s thoroughly contemporary in aesthetic, from the Vizor grille to the eco headlights. Plus it’s been put together with families in mind: the car has 1600 litres of storage space and there are plans to make seven-seaters available in the Mild Hybrid versions.

Environmentally, EVs are the clear winners – as well as having zero tailpipe emissions in terms of greenhouse gases, they also reduce fine particle pollutants that have an adverse effect on human health, particularly among children. For extra eco points in terms of the materials used, Vauxhall’s top-of-the-range SUV, the New Grandland, has a fully vegan interior. Vauxhall has phased out chrome usage, due to the plating process producing hazardous by-products, yet the car still very much grabs the attention aesthetically.

For eco-conscious families, Vauxhall’s electric SUV, the New Grandland, has a fully vegan interior ( Supplied )

In addition to all the environmental plus points, electric vehicles are great to drive. They’re almost silent, which is perfect for families with young children who need to sleep on-the-go, and they run smoothly in all road conditions. And at their best they’re packed with tech. The New Grandland has Pure Connect wireless mobile charging and a full range driver assistance pack that includes automatic cruise control with a stop and go function, extended traffic sign recognition, and intelligent speed adaptation.

With battery technology improving at pace, their range is increasingly impressive too. The New Grandland does up to 435 miles on a single charge, making it ideal for families who can do without the stop-starting. It can also be charged from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in less than 30 minutes – cutting out long waits to get going on your journey. This also means that if you do need to charge at a service station en route, by the time you've ushered the kids in, done the toilet stops and bought snacks for the next leg of the journey, 20-30 minutes will have flown by, giving you enough charge to complete your journey.

For those with off-street parking, charging is simple and cost-effective, particularly when done at night. For those without off-street parking, an existing infrastructure of lampposts can be converted into charging points. Vauxhall is keen to accelerate on-street charging infrastructure, and has launched the Electric Streets Campaign, a massive nationwide survey on current and future demand for EVs. The Electric Streets Campaign will give charge point operators and councils the information they need to make smart and effective investments into our charging infrastructure.

So, if you drive an electric vehicle today or would consider driving one in the future, fill in the simple form below to help accelerate the electrification of the UK’s roads and create a better environment for all.