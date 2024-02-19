Vauxhall teams up with Tesco to electrify Britain’s communities

Vauxhall has announced a partnership with Tesco which is set to provide UK EV (electric vehicle) drivers with a year’s free charging credit at Tesco stores with all new electric vehicle orders.

Tesco has 2,700 charge points across its 619 nationwide stores made up of a mix of 7kW, 22kW, 50kW and 75kW rapid charging stations. While these charge points are accessible for all EV drivers, there’s an added bonus for new Vauxhall customers who purchase an EV,

With Tesco stores found within a 10-minute drive for over 70 per cent of the UK population, this initiative will allow greater ease and convenience for a huge number of UK based EV drivers.

James Taylor, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: “As electric vehicle sales continue to grow, access to practical charging continues to be a hot topic to ensure the UK can continue along its electrification journey, whether at home, on-street or at a required destination.

“In partnership with Tesco, Vauxhall is continuing to support electric vehicle drivers across the country, offering free charging for any new Vauxhall customer visiting a Tesco store.

“We’re committed to electrifying Britain and helping UK motorists to make the switch to electric. We are excited to begin working with Tesco and look forward to seeing the UK’s charging network grow, allowing even more convenient charging solutions for drivers to make their day-to-day journeys.”

Clare Gregorio, Head of Retail partnerships, Tesco, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Vauxhall in providing the UK’s largest supermarket EV charging network, making it easy and convenient for our customers to top up their electric cars while they shop with us.”

The partnership forms part of Vauxhall’s Electric Streets of Britain initiative, introduced to address the lack of on-street charging infrastructure in the UK. It follows exclusive research that revealed more than 70 per cent of UK councils currently do not have a published strategy in place for residential on-street charging for electric vehicles, and that 69 per cent of local authorities have yet to install any on-street chargers.

Through Electric Streets of Britain, Vauxhall has established an ‘Enablement Fund’ to help improve Local Authority understanding of residential on-street charging needs, working with leading charging operators Char.gy, Connected Kerb and SureCharge.

As part of its commitment to leading the way in electric mobility, Vauxhall launched the UK’s first EV only manufacturing plant and recently announced that this year will see the manufacturer reach the significant milestone of offering a fully-electric variant across its entire line-up.

