Best Electric Vans 2021

Everyone knows the clock is ticking on the internal combustion engine (ICE). With the government’s proposed 2030 ban on the sale of petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles, motorists need to embrace pure electric – and fast.

That’s especially the case for commercial vehicle users, who rely on their vehicles to make a living. Yet many manufacturers have focused on developing their electric-car offer, leaving van drivers in their eco-friendly wake.

Not so Vauxhall, however. The UK manufacturer is a market leader in Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), and is blazing a trail with its use of pure-electric drivetrains.

Vauxhall is one of the only automotive brands to offer a full range of electric vans. Even better, by creating a special electric manufacturing plant at Ellesmere Port in Cheshire, it is set to be the only company building e-LCVs in the UK.

That’s all part of Vauxhall’s proud British heritage. The company was founded in 1903, making it the longest-established British vehicle manufacturer. But it is the future that provides a focus now, with a plan to make its whole range pure electric by 2028, two years ahead of the government’s target.

At the forefront of this strategy is the Vauxhall van offering. It encompasses three vehicles that have made Vauxhall the UK’s bestselling e-LCV manufacturer , according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The bestseller

The current star of the show is the New Vivaro-e, which is a bestseller in both electric and ICE variants . This medium-sized van has won several prestigious awards, including the title of Internat ional Van of the Year 2021 .

The Vivaro-e has a range of 205 miles and a maximum payload of 1,226kg. This combination brings huge real-world potential, ensuring it meets the needs of most commercial vehicle users while delivering tiny running costs and conscience-rinsing zero tailpipe emissions.

The big hitter

It is a similar story with the big-hitting New Movano-e. With a maximum payload of up to 2,100kg and a maximum cargo volume of 17 cubic metres on long wheelbase derivatives, there isn’t much this vehicle can’t shift.

Available in three- or seven-seat configurations, the Movano-e has a range of 139 miles. That easily meets the needs of the average van user, whose daily journeying rarely exceeds 101 miles .

The compact companion

At the other end of the size scale to the New Movano-e is the Combo-e compact van, which was launched in the summer. This offers a loading volume of 4.4 cubic metres and a range of 171 miles. It can be charged using a Home Wallbox in 7.5 hours – meaning an overnight top-up has the Combo-e ready and waiting for its owner every single morning.

The combination of these three vehicles explains Vauxhall’s dominance of the UK’s LCV and e-LCV market. Built in Britain, they ensure there is a van for every user.

As the government’s 2030 deadline looms, it is easy to see why the country’s commercial vehicle operators see Vauxhall as a hallmark of quality, durability and cutting-edge technology.

