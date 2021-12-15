It’s a gorgeous early winter morning as I leave Somerset in search of more dramatic terrain. The rolling swards of home bow gracefully in the pale sun, but I long for the wild grey granite of Dartmoor, where the roads will unfurl like black ribbons before me.

I’m in the perfect car to relish them. The Vauxhall Mokka-e is a driver’s delight, with a pure-electric drivetrain delivering instant torque. I sense its eagerness as I head along the A303. I’ve selected Eco drive mode for this leg of the journey: this maximises efficiency to give the best possible range. The other two modes – Normal and Sport – speak for themselves.

According to the readout on the “Pure Panel” – a 10-inch and 12-inch digital display sitting side by side as the dashboard’s nerve centre – I have a range of 120 miles from the vehicle’s max range of up to 209* miles by the time I reach Exeter. That’s more than enough for my intended journey, but I decide to top up in case I’m tempted by diversions. It’s a quick and cost-effective job at a service station’s rapid-charging point: plug in, tap your card against the reader or register online, and let the charge begin. Just enough time to grab a coffee before heading off with a full battery.

A quick coffee and a stretch of the legs while I top up the new all-electric Vauxhall Mokka-e. (Vauxhall)

Immersed in my surroundings

It seems churlish not to engage Sport mode once I arrive on Dartmoor. Leaving the town of Bovey Tracey in my zero-tailpipe-emission wake, I take my clear conscience up to the heights of Haytor. This is one of Dartmoor’s most famous landmarks, but my interest lies in the road that runs beneath it: a long stretch that takes me deeper into the golden hues of the moor, with jagged stacks of rock rising on either side like dignitaries surveying the dance floor at a state ball.

The Vauxhall Mokka-e comes alive in this context. I appreciate the lack of engine noise as I am immersed in my surroundings, benefiting from the extra charge created by regenerative braking as I slow on the declines. A cyclist passes and we share an affinity: silent travellers, working with the grain of the landscape.

The new all-electric Vauxhall Mokka-e comes alive in Dartmoor’s beauty. (Vauxhall)

By the time I’ve crossed the moor and rejoined the main road even further west, I have already planned my homeward journey using the MyVauxhall app. With the car plugged in outside a café as the evening shadows lengthen, I use the app to turn on the heating remotely. That way, it’ll be nice and snug when I clamber aboard, without using up any of the battery’s juice.

A drive that clears the mind

Features like this make the Vauxhall Mokka-e an exemplary travelling companion. The adaptive cruise control and automatic headlights and windscreen wipers on my Elite Premium-spec derivative also help. At the end of a long day and with Normal drive mode duly engaged, it’s an easy place to pass the miles on the journey home.

That leaves my mind free to wander back to Dartmoor and the experience of driving those roads. It’s something I’ve done many times in any number of test cars. But few rival the Mokka-e for pure driving pleasure.

