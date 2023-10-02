This summer I’d often find myself standing in shock, hand on chest, the kind of anxiety coursing through me that used to only happen the morning after a big night. Except this time, I wasn’t hungover.

Instead, I was opening a bookshop in a foreign country and I’d just spent my life savings on a rental deposit, shelves and a lot of books I couldn’t return.

I was being told on a near-daily basis that it was very hard to make money from selling books. Yet here I was, having emptied my bank account for something that everyone told me made no sense.