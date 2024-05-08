Influencer Mrs Hinch’s father has died ‘suddenly’ in his sleep

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Social media influencer Mrs Hinch has announced her father Alan has died.

In an Instagram update posted on Wednesday (8 May) Sophie Hinchliffe informed her 4.8million followers that her father had died suddenly in his sleep on April 25.

Hinchliffe’s father had been hospitalised with respiratory issues a month before he passed away at the end of April.

In a social media tribute to her “precious dad”, Hinchliffe, 34, described the “unimaginable pain” she has been experiencing while grieving the loss of her father.

“25th April 2024. My precious Dad passed suddenly but so peacefully while he slept,” she wrote.

“My life, our whole world, has been turned upside down. A deep unimaginable pain I cannot put into words.”

Hinchliffe, best known for sharing lifestyle tips and for being an author of the children’s book Welcome To The Hinch Farm, described her father as a “loving dad” and “beloved Grandad”.

The content creator also added she had locked up her father’s workshop, which she made him in her £1million farmhouse and now sleeps “with the key” every night.

“I promise to keep your workshop dream going,” she said. “Until we meet and sing together again. Goodnight Dad. My absolute king.”

In April, Hinchliffe shared updates with her followers when her father was admitted to hospital with respiratory issues.

“My dad has never been blessed, shall we say, with fantastic health, from his chest, his lungs, his heart. He’s always struggled,” she said.

Hinchliffe’s famous friends shared their condolences in her post’s comment section, with singer Alexandra Burke writing: “I’m so so sorry for your loss. Sending you all my love and prayers.”

Meanwhile, Love Island winner Molly Mae Hague added: “I’m so sorry Sophie. May he rest in paradise.”

It comes after Hinchliffe, who shares sons Ronnie, four, and Lennie, two, with husband Jamie, revealed her eldest son was rushed to hospital with a fever last June .

Sophie Hinchcliffe is better known as Mrs Hinch ( PA Archive )

“Everything just seems like a fog right now. Ron’s temp spiked to over 40 and his neck was swelling, limited head movements. I couldn’t keep meds or fluids in him,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“We were taken to A&E and sent home with antibiotics and it just didn’t feel right. My gut told me no.”

After phoning 111, Hinch decided to return to the hospital, where her son was later admitted.

“Since having IV antibiotics we are seeing a really really slow improvement but we will be in here for a little longer yet, as we need to get his temperature satisfactory and need the antibiotics to kick in,” she continued.

“I share so much of my life on here, the good and the bad, I have a fantastic support network from my followers,” she said, before thanking her fans.