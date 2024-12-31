Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Myleene Klass has reflected on the “culture of blame” surrounding baby loss in the UK, after being recognised in this year’s New Year Honours for services to women’s health and miscarriage awareness.

Speaking to The Independent, the former Hear’Say singer and presenter said she was surprised when she received a letter two weeks ago telling her that she would be made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), and that she read it aloud with her family in her kitchen.

The 46-year-old, who has lost four babies through miscarriage, has spent years campaigning for government change regarding miscarriage care and raising awareness around the psychological effects of baby loss, as seen in her Bafta-nominated documentary Myleene: Miscarriage and Me.

After “four years of real sadness”, Klass became inspired to start breaking down the stigma surrounding baby loss and campaigned for better support for women who have had similar experiences.

The musician said the most shocking aspect of her research and campaigning has been the lack of government attention to the cause.

“It’s shocking how many people at government level don’t choose to take it seriously,” she told The Independent. “It feels like the message is loud and clear for us women and it has been for centuries: just get on with it. Our grandmothers did it, our mothers did it – we don’t talk about it.”

She continued: “People don’t want to talk about dead babies, understandably. But at the same time, women are suffering silently, and if you walk into any given room, half of the [women] in that room will have come into contact with some form of baby loss.”

In the UK, baby loss is little discussed despite the fact that an estimated one in five pregnancies end in miscarriage, which could add up to more than 250,000 miscarriages each year. Miscarriage is defined as losing a pregnancy before 24 weeks.

open image in gallery Myleene Klass has been recognised in this year’s New Year Honours for services to women’s health and miscarriage awareness. ( Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images )

“There’s no more isolating a feeling when you lose a child,” said Klass. “Because one moment you have everything in the world and the next minute you walk out of the hospital after your D&C [a surgical procedure post-miscarriage] and you have nothing.”

“There is no baby carrier, there’s no baby. We walk into a house that was preparing nursery, children that were excited for a sibling, grandparents that don’t know whether to ask the questions or not. The forlorn looks that your friends give you. We don’t realise that, for a woman, it never ever stops.”

Klass thinks that there’s a culture of blame surrounding miscarriage in the UK, which results in women being asked questions about their baby loss as if it’s their own fault. All of this, she says, points to a lack of education on the topic.

“We have such a culture of blame. Like, ‘What did you do? What did you eat? Did you have that coffee? What did you lift?’ We have a real fear of death in this country of saying the wrong thing and so we just say nothing, which is also the wrong thing.”

open image in gallery Myleene Klass ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

Her main campaigning currently focuses on eradicating the current NHS rule that only introduces medical intervention after a woman has had three consecutive miscarriages.

“Imagine if I said. ‘You come back after your third heart attack and then we’ll have a look.’ You have to wait for three consecutive miscarriages before there is any kind of medical intervention. It’s archaic.”

“I’ve asked medical professionals and they say there is no reasonable explanation for this. For me, all four of my miscarriages were all unrelated. So waiting actually proved nothing in early intervention would have helped.”

In October, the government introduced a system for parents who have experienced miscarriages to be able to apply for a certificate that acknowledges their bereavement.

While Klass understands the baby loss certificates to be a “keepsake”, she thinks its a “placebo” for a wider problem of government inaction.

“It’s for many a lovely peaceful keepsake, but for others who are still looking for medical intervention and answers, they need something concrete and we need data,” she said. “The certificates are not official government documents. When you can’t officialise that it doesn’t go in your GP records, it doesn’t go into any kind of data.”

“It just feels like we’re doing these women a disservice, we’re almost giving them a placebo. It’s not enough,” she said.

Looking ahead to 2025, Klass said her main goal is uncovering data and urging the government to record it.

“2025 for me is data. We need to know how many women this is happening to, why it’s happening, how it’s running in families, how that affects siblings further down the line. And we need education for young girls and boys have to look after their fertility and what to do when it goes wrong. This is far from the end.”