The New Year Honours list 2025 in full: Every person celebrated this year

The release of the New Year Honours provides an opportunity to celebrate individual outstanding achievements and contributions to British society.

This year Actor Stephen Fry, former England manager Gareth Southgate and London mayor Sadiq Khan have been knighted in list.

Honours have gone to a host of Team GB athletes, including runner Keely Hodgkinson, who was named the 2024 BBC Sports Personality of the Year, and mountain biker Tom Pidcock, after the Paris Olympics.

There are also honours for those who campaigned on behalf of wrongfully convicted subpostmasters, after the Horizon IT scandal.

Some some of those celebrated this year

Here we take a look at the full list:

ORDER OF THE COMPANIONS OF HONOUR

Members of the Order of the Companions of Honour (CH)

Sir Kazuo Ishiguro OBE. Author and Screenwriter. For services to Literature. (London, Greater London)

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Knights Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE)

Professor Sir Leszek Krzysztof Borysiewicz FRS FRCP FMedSci. Lately Chair, Cancer Research UK. For services to Cancer Research, to Clinical Research, to Medicine and to Charities. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Dames Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE)

Dame Jacqueline Wilson DBE. Author. For services to Literature. (Polegate, East Sussex)

ORDER OF THE BATH

Knights Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB)

Ken McCallum. Director General, MI5. For Public Service. (London)

Dames Commander of the Order of the Bath (DCB)

Tamara Margaret Finkelstein CB. Permanent Secretary, Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Professor Stephanie Anne Amiel. Emeritus Professor of Diabetes Research, King’s College London and Consultant Physician, King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For services to People Living with Diabetes. (London, Greater London)

Professor Julia Clare Buckingham CBE. Lately Vice-Chancellor, Brunel University London, and lately President, Universities UK. For services to Higher Education. (London, Greater London)

Professor Alison Mary Etheridge OBE FRS. Professor of Probability, University of Oxford, and President, Academy for the Mathematical Sciences. For services to the Mathematical Sciences. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Professor Alison Margaret Fuller. Professor, Vocational Education and Work, University College London. For services to Higher Education. (Bournemouth, Dorset)

Marie Sylvia Gabriel CBE. Chair, NHS Race and Health Observatory, Chair, Integrated Care Board and Integrated Care Partnership, NHS North East London and Associate Non-Executive Director, UK Health Security Agency. For services to Health and Equality. (London, Greater London)

Linda Ruth Heggs (Ruth Cairnie). Chair, Babcock International and Lately Chair, Powerful Women Initiative. For services to Industry. (Epsom, Surrey)

The Right Honourable Patricia Hope Hewitt. Chair, NHS Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board. For services to Healthcare Transformation. (Hunstanton, Norfolk)

Nicole Alison Jacobs. Domestic Abuse Commissioner, England and Wales. For services to Victims of Domestic Abuse. (London, Greater London)

Caroline Michel. Literary Agent and Chair, Hay Festival. For services to Publishing and Literature. (London, Greater London)

Carmen Esme Munroe OBE. Actor. For services to Drama. (London, Greater London)

Barbara Davis Rae CBE. Artist, Colourist and Master Printmaker. For services to Art. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

The Right Honourable Emily Thornberry MP. Member of Parliament for Islington South and Finsbury, and lately Shadow Attorney General and Shadow Foreign Secretary. For Political and Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Professor Ijeoma Florence Uchegbu FMedSci. President, Wolfson College, Cambridge. For services to the Chemical Sciences and to Inclusion and Diversity. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Professor Bashir Mohammed Ali Al-Hashimi CBE FREng FRS. Vice-President (Research and Innovation), King’s College London. For services to Engineering and Education. (London, Greater London)

Edward Charles Braham. Chair, M&G. For services to Corporate Law and to Business. (Pulborough, West Sussex)

Stuart Carlton. Corporate Director, Children’s Services, North Yorkshire County Council. For services to Children, Young People and Families. (Northallerton, North Yorkshire)

Andrew Cooke QPM DL. HM Chief Inspector, HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services. For services to Policing and to Public Service. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Professor Jack Martin Cuzick CBE FRS. Emeritus Professor of Epidemiology, Queen Mary University of London. For services to Epidemiology. (London, Greater London)

Thomas Gerald Reames Davies CBE DL. Lately President, Welsh Rugby Union. For services to Rugby Union, and to Voluntary and Charitable Service in Wales. (Pontypool, Gwent)

David Warren Arthur East CBE FRS FREng. Lately Chief Executive, Rolls Royce. For services to the Economy and to Net Zero. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Dr Gabriele Maria Finaldi. Director, National Gallery. For services to Art and Culture. (London, Greater London)

Stephen John Fry. President, Mind and Vice-President, Fauna & Flora International. For services to Mental Health Awareness, the Environment and to Charity. (London, Greater London)

The Right Honourable Nicolas John Gibb. For services to Education. (Chichester, West Sussex)

Dr Loyd Daniel Gilman Grossman CBE FRS. Chair, The Royal Parks. For services to Heritage. (Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire)

Andrew Haines OBE. Chief Executive Officer, Network Rail. For services to the Transport Sector and to the Economy. (Wantage, Oxfordshire)

Alan James Hollinghurst. Author. For services to Literature. (London, Greater London)

Jeremy Michael Isaacs CBE. Honorary Life Chair, Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice. For services to Philanthropy and to Children’s Hospice Care. (London, Greater London)

The Right Honourable Ranil Malcolm Jayawardena. Lately Member of Parliament for North East Hampshire. For Political and Public Service. (Bramley, Hampshire)

The Right Honourable Marcus Charles Jones. Lately Member of Parliament for Nuneaton and Deputy Chief Whip. For Political and Public Service. (Nuneaton, Warwickshire)

The Right Honourable Sadiq Khan. Mayor of London. For Political and Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Dr John Wilfred Lazar CBE. Co-Founder, Enza Capital. For services to Engineering and Technology. (London, Greater London)

Noel Paul Quinn. Group Chief Executive, HSBC. For services to Financial Services and to Net Zero. (Esher, Surrey)

Bryan Kaye Sanderson CBE. Lately Chair, Low Pay Commission. For services to the Labour Market. (London, Greater London)

Gareth Southgate OBE. Lately Manager, England National Football Team. For services to Association Football. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

Dr Andrew John Street CBE. Lately Mayor, West Midlands. For Public Service. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

ORDER OF THE BATH

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Sarah Winifred Albon. Chief Executive, Health and Safety Executive, Department for Work and Pensions. For service to Public Administration. (Tenterden, Kent)

Michelle Sarah Dyson. Director General, Adult Social Care, Department of Health and Social Care. For services to Health and Social Care. (London, Greater London)

Jessica Elizabeth Glover. Director General, HM Treasury. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Amy-Claire Elisabeth Mason. Chief Executive Officer and Director General, HM Prison and Probation Service. For Public Service. (Monmouth, Gwent)

Professor Paul Steven Monks. Director General, Chief Scientific Adviser, Department for Energy Security and Net Zero. For services to Science in Government. (Leicester, Leicestershire)

Jaee Kamalnath Samant CBE. Director General, Public Safety, Home Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Catherine Elinor Vaughan. Director General, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service. (Hove, East Sussex)

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Christopher Badger. Executive Director of Adult Care Services, Hertfordshire County Council. For services to Adult Social Care. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Dr Jalal Bagherli. Co-Chair, Semiconductor Advisory Panel. For services to the Semiconductor Sector. (Woking, Surrey)

Poppy Clare Veronica Baroness Gustafsson OBE. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Darktrace. For services to the Cyber Security Industry. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Geoffrey Barton. Lately General Secretary, Association of School and College Leaders. For services to Education. (Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk)

Humphrey William Battcock. Philanthropist, Centre for Homelessness Impact. For services to Tackling Homelessness and to Education. (London, Greater London)

Amanda Sonia Berry OBE. Lately Chief Executive Officer, BAFTA. For services to the Creative Industries and to Charity. (London, Greater London)

Karen Tracey Blackett OBE. Lately President, WPP UK. For services to Advertising and the Creative Industries. (London, Greater London)

Dr Roger Farrant Bland OBE. Curator, Numismatist and Chair, Treasure Valuation Committee. For services to Heritage. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

David Alan Bond. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Sheffield Forgemasters. For services to the Defence Supply Chain. (Winchester, Hampshire)

Annika Victoria Bosanquet. Co-Founder, Wrapology. For services to Business. (London, Greater London)

Sonia Penny Briscoe OBE. Chef de Mission, Paralympics GB. For services to Paralympic Sport. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Richard Guy Bruce. Director, Office for Zero Emission Vehicles. For services to Decarbonising Transport. (London, Greater London)

Dr Henry Otto Brunjes. Philanthropist. For services to the Arts. (Polegate, East Sussex)

Tracey Burke. Director General, Welsh Government. For Public Service in Wales. (Penarth, South Glamorgan)

Caroline Butt. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Calleva Foundation. For services to Philanthropy. (London, Greater London)

Stephen Charles Butt. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Calleva Foundation. For services to Philanthropy. (London, Greater London)

Patrick Ronald Guy Cauthery. Deputy Director, Aerospace and Defence, UK Export Finance. For services to Aerospace and Defence Exports. (London, Greater London)

Deborah Chittenden. Lately Director, Strategic Illegal Migration Operations, Home Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Hannah Lucy Cockroft OBE DL. For services to Athletics. (Chester, Cheshire)

Matthew Collins. Senior Policy Adviser, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Alastair John Da Costa. Chair, Capital City College Group, London. For services to Further Education. (Ripon, North Yorkshire)

Dr Fazal Dad. Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Blackburn College, Lancashire. For services to Further Education. (Dudley, West Midlands)

Satwant Kaur Deol. Lately Principle and Chief Executive Officer, The Henley College, Oxfordshire. For services to Further Education. (Maidenhead, Berkshire)

Charles Pritam Singh Dhanowa OBE KC (Hon). Registrar, United Kingdom Competition Appeal Tribunal. For services to Competition Law. (London, Greater London)

Thomas Dixon OBE. Designer. For services to Design. (London, Greater London)

Gillian Elizabeth Mary Dunion (Gillian Docherty) OBE FRSE. Chief Commercial Officer, University of Strathclyde. For services to Business and Technology. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

The Right Honourable Timothy John Crommelin Eggar. Chair, North Sea Transition Authority. For services to Energy. (Henley on Thames, Oxfordshire)

Professor Nicola Townsend Fear. Co-Director, King’s Centre for Military Health Research and Academic Advisor, Office for Veterans’ Affairs, Ministry of Defence. For services to Veteran and Military Family Health. (St Leonards on Sea, East Sussex)

Professor Linda Mary Field. Emeritus Fellow, Rothamsted Research and Honorary Professor, University of Nottingham. For services to Protecting Crops and to the Environment. (Luton, Bedfordshire)

John Michael Flint. Chief Executive Officer, UK Infrastructure Bank. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Rowenna Mai Fyfield. Independent Non-Executive Director, The Premier League and BBC Commercial. For services to the Sports and Broadcasting Industries. (London, Greater London)

Dr Margaret Josephine Gillespie. Deputy Director, Resilience Co-ordination Division, Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. For services to Resilience, Planning, Response and Recovery. (York, North Yorkshire)

Stephen Frank Gosling. Chair, Liberal Democrat Business Network. For services to Business, to Politics and to Democratic Engagement. (London, Greater London)

Ross Fraser Haggart KFSM. Lately Chief Officer, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. For services to Fire and Rescue, and to Charitable Organisations. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Mark Hardingham QFSM. Chair, National Fire Chiefs Council. For services to the Fire and Rescue Service. (Rayleigh, Essex)

Her Honour Sehba Haroon Storey. Lately Principal Judge, Asylum Support Tribunal. For services to Diversity and Inclusion. (Whyteleafe, Surrey)

Robert Dennis Harris. Novelist. For services to Literature. (Hungerford, Berkshire)

Joseph Richard Harrison. Chief Executive, Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Healthcare. (Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire)

Catherine Malloy Hollern. Lately Member of Parliament for Blackburn. For Parliamentary, Political and Public Service. (Blackburn, Lancashire)

Christopher Andrew Mark Katkowski KC. For services to Planning. (Battle, East Sussex)

Andrew Keen-Downs. Chief Executive, Prison Advice and Care Trust (PACT). For services to Prisoners and their Families. (London, Greater London)

Professor Frank Kelly FMedSci. Battcock Chair in Community Health and Policy, Imperial College London. For services to Air Pollution Research and to Human Health. (London, Greater London)

Claudia Rose Kenyatta. Director of Regions, Historic England. For services to Heritage. (London, Greater London)

Professor Sneh Khemka. Surgeon, Business Leader, Investor and Chair, Qured, Habitual Healthcare and AllergyRhino. For services to Healthcare, to Science, and to Innovation and Technology. (London, Greater London)

Florence Kroll. Director, Children Services, Royal Borough of Greenwich, London. For services to Education. (London, Greater London)

Sarah-Jane Abigail Lancashire OBE. Actor. For services to Drama. (London, Greater London)

Gaynor Antoinette Legall. Chair, Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan Subgroups for Culture, Heritage and Sport. For Public Service and to Anti-Racism in Wales. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Michael David Lewis. Chief Executive Officer, Uniper Energy. For services to Energy Security and Net Zero. (Solihull, West Midlands)

Catherine Elizabeth Lewis La Torre. Lately Chief Executive Officer, British Patient Capital. For services to Business. (London, Greater London)

Michelle Macleod. For services to Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement in Scotland. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Stephen Timothy Mallen. Founder, Zero Suicide Alliance. For services to Mental Health and Suicide Prevention. (Crieff, Perth and Kinross)

Ruth Selina Marks MBE. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Wales Council for Voluntary Action. For services to the Voluntary Sector and to Social Partnership in Wales. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Alice Sarah Matthews. Lately Director, Delivery Unit, Prime Minister’s Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Gerard Paul McDonald. Group Principal and Chief Executive Officer, New City College, London. For services to Further Education. (London, Greater London)

Laura Catherine McIver. Lately Chief Pharmacist, Healthcare Improvement Scotland. For services to the Pharmacy Profession and to Patient Safety. (Dunblane, Stirling and Falkirk)

Christine McLaughlin. Co-Director, Population Health Directorate, Scottish Government. For services to Public Health in Scotland. (Linlithgow, West Lothian)

Professor Alexander McMahon. Lately Chief Nursing Officer for Scotland. For services to Nursing in Scotland. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Steve Morrison. Founder, Lately Chief Executive Officer and Chair, All3Media. For services to the Media and Creative Industries. (London, Greater London)

Carey Hannah Mumford (Carey Mulligan). Actor. For services to Drama. (Exeter, Devon)

Leena Nair. Global Chief Executive Officer, Chanel and lately Global Chief Human Resources Officer, Unilever. For services to the Retail and Consumer Sector. (London, Greater London)

James Edwin Palmer. Senior Corporate and Governance Lawyer, Herbert Smith, Freehills. For services to Business and to Law. (Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire)

Gillian Marie Parkin (Gill Riley) OBE. Managing Director, GGR Group. For services to the Lifting Industry. (Tring, Hertfordshire)

Fiona Ann Pollard. Board Member, VisitEngland Advisory Board. For services to Tourism. (Bath, Somerset)

Sandy Powell OBE. Costume Designer. For services to Costume Design. (London, Greater London)

Mayank Prakash. President, British Computing Society. For services to the Advancement of Technology Professionals. (London, Greater London)

Martin Paul Leslie Pratt. Lately Executive Director, Supporting People, Camden Council, and Chair of Trustees, Young Camden Foundation, London. For services to Children, to Young People and to Families in London. (Northampton, Northamptonshire)

Anne Reid MBE. Actor. For services to Drama. (London, Greater London)

Professor Gillian Reid. Professor of Chemistry, University of Southampton. For services to the Chemical Sciences, and to Inclusion and Diversity. (Winchester, Hampshire)

James Timothy Richards. Lately Chair, British Film Institute. For services to Film and Cinema. (London, Greater London)

Donald Austin Robert. Chair, London Stock Exchange Group. For services to the Financial Services Industry. (London, Greater London)

Professor Thomas Anthony Rodden FRS FREng. Professor of Computing and lately Chief Scientific Advisor, Department for Culture, Media and Sport. For services to Science, to Technology and to Academia. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Rebecca Margaret Salter. President, Royal Academy of Arts. For services to Art. (London, Greater London)

Professor Peter David Sasieni FMedSci. Professor of Cancer Epidemiology, Co-Lead for the Centre for Cancer Screening, Prevention and Early Diagnosis, Queen Mary University of London. For services to Cancer Early Detection and Prevention. (London, Greater London)

Eleanor Sealy (Eleanor Kelly). Lately Chief Executive, Southwark Borough Council. For services to Local Government and to the community in London. (Loughton, Essex)

Professor Maria Almudena Sevilla Sanz. Professor, Economic and Social Policy, London School of Economics. For services to Economics and to Women in Economics. (London, Greater London)

Louise Charlotte Smyth. Registrar of Companies and Chief Executive Officer, Companies House. For services to Public Life and to the Economy. (Newport, Gwent)

Sharon Philomena Smyth. Chief Executive, Construction Procurement Delivery, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For services to Procurement. (Newtownards, County Down)

Christopher Alan Stark. Chief Executive, Climate Change Committee. For services to Tackling Climate Change. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

John Edward Stewart. National Director, Specialised Commissioning, NHS England. For services to the NHS. (Hove, East Sussex)

Professor Paul Michael Stewart FMedSci. Professor of Medicine, University of Leeds. For services to Medical Science. (Solihull, West Midlands)

Paul Richard Streets OBE. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Lloyds Bank Foundation. For services to the Voluntary Sector. (Robertsbridge, East Sussex)

Professor Richard Eric Susskind OBE KC FRSE. Lately Technology Advisor to the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales. For services to Information Technology and to the Law. (Radlett, Hertfordshire)

Professor Rahim Tafazolli FREng. Regius Professor, University of Surrey. For services to International Mobile Communications Research. (London, Greater London)

Purnima Murthy Tanuku OBE. Chief Executive, National Day Nurseries Association. For services to Early Years Education. (Blackburn, Lancashire)

The Honourable David Louis Taylor. Chief Executive, British Business Bank, and lately Chief Executive Officer, UK Export Finance. For services to Business and Trade. (London, Greater London)

Peter Robert Taylor OBE. For services to Journalism and to Public Service Broadcasting. (Henley on Thames, Buckinghamshire)

Dr Peter Anthony Thompson. Chief Executive Officer, National Physical Laboratory. For services to Science and Technology. (Salisbury, Wiltshire)

James Michael Douglas Thomson. Lately Chair, City of London Police Authority Board. For services to Policing and to Inclusion. (London, Greater London)

Alan Fred Titchmarsh MBE DL. Horticulturalist, Author and Broadcaster. For services to Horticulture and to Charity. (Alton, Hampshire)

Cheryl Ward. Group Chief Executive, Family Fund. For services to Social Care. (Scarborough, North Yorkshire)

Dr Carol Anita White OBE. Founder, International Working Group on Women and Sport, Women in Sport, and the Anita White Foundation. For services to Women and to Sport. (Chichester, West Sussex)

Dr Alan Patrick Vincent Whitehead. For Parliamentary and Political Service. (Southampton, Hampshire)

Janice Victoria Williams OBE. Chair, Swansea Bay University Health Board. For Public Service. (Swansea, West Glamorgan)

Professor Richard Andrew Williams OBE FREng FRSE. Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Heriot-Watt University. For services to Education, to Engineering and to Entrepreneurship. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Professor Florence Susan Thim Peck Wong. Professor of Diabetes and Metabolism, Cardiff University and Honorary Consultant Physician in Diabetes, University Hospital of Wales. For services to Diabetes and Metabolism. (Bristol, Bristol)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Alexander William Adam. Chair, Springfield Properties plc. For services to the Construction Industry in Scotland. (Elgin, Moray)

Dr Mohamed Raouf Abdul Karim Al-Kattan FREng. Founder, Safinah Ltd., and Member, Board of Directors, I-Tech AB. For services to Marine Engineering. (Newcastle upon Tyne, Northumberland)

Stephen David Altschul Allan. Media Entrepreneur, Founder and Chair of Trustees, Rays of Sunshine. For services to the Media Industry and to Young People. (London, Greater London)

Professor Safa Taha Al-Sarraj. Head of Clinical Neuropathology, King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Medicine, particularly to Neuropathology. (London, Greater London)

Karen Alty. Headteacher, Holly Grove Special School, Burnley. For services to Education. (Preston, Lancashire)

Professor Louise Archer Ker. Karl Mannheim Chair, Professor of Sociology of Education, University College London. For services to Education. (Hertford, Hertfordshire)

Professor Sanjay Arya. Medical Director and Consultant Cardiologist, Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Medical Director, Centre for Remediation, Support and Training. For services to Black and Minority Ethnic Doctors and Healthcare in North West England. (Bolton, Greater Manchester)

Nigel Ashley. Chief Executive Officer, Elevate Multi-Academy Trust, North Yorkshire. For services to Education. (York, North Yorkshire)

Dean Ashton. Chief Executive Officer, Reach South Academy Trust, South West England. For services to Education. (St. Austell, Cornwall)

Helen Rachel Mary Backshall (Helen Glover) MBE. For services to Rowing. (Maidenhead, Berkshire)

Dr Thomas Bernard David Balchin. Founder and Director, The Action for Rehabilitation from Neurological Injury Stroke Charity. For services to Functional Rehabilitation after Stroke. (Lingfield, Surrey)

Theodore Barry. Deputy Director of Security, House of Commons. For Parliamentary and Public Service. (London, Greater London)

John Philip Bateman-Champain. Director, The Faith and Belief Forum. For services to Faith and Integration. (Norwich, Norfolk)

Nicola Beauman. Founder, Persephone Books. For services to Publishing. (Bath, Somerset)

Dr Alan James Belfield FREng. Lately Business Co-Chair, Professional Business Services Council and lately Chair, Arup. For services to Business. (Solihull, West Midlands)

Ruth Lesley Bender Atik. Lately National Director, The Miscarriage Association. For services to the Baby Loss Community and Bereavement Care. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Dr Madeleine Clare Blackburn. For services to People with Life-Shortening Conditions. (Steyning, West Sussex)

Jack Blaik. Independent Living Fund Professional Advisor, Scottish Government. For services to People with Disabilities. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Professor David McAllister Blaney. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Higher Education Funding Council for Wales. For services to Higher Education. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Michael Bloomfield. Chief Executive, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. For services to Health and Social Care. (Bangor, County Down)

Hina Bokhari. Co-Founder, Naz Legacy Foundation. For services to Young People, to Charity and to Inter-Faith Relations. (London, Greater London)

Commander (Rtd) Robert George Bosshardt RN. Lately Chief Executive, Royal Naval Benevolent Trust. For services to Veterans’ Welfare. (Portsmouth, Hampshire)

Stephanie Brace. Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement. (London, Greater London)

Roderick Granville Bransgrove. Lately Chair, Hampshire County Cricket Club. For services to Sport. (Winchester, Hampshire)

Professor Christine Joyce Britch (Christine Harrison) FMedSci. Trustee, Blood Cancer UK. For services to Children with Acute Leukaemia. (Blandford Forum, Dorset)

Lisa Mary Broadhurst. Programme Director, Social Security Programme. For services to Public Service Reform. (Burnley, Lancashire)

Professor Neville Stanley Brody. Graphic Designer. For services to Design. (London, Greater London)

John Dominic Weare Brown. Trustee, School for Social Entrepreneurs and Camara Education, and Panel Chair, Wild Frontiers Travel. For services to Charity. (London, Greater London)

Professor Ivan Urbane Browne DL. Lately Director, Public Health, Leicester City Council. For services to Public Health. (Leicester, Leicestershire)

Martin John Brundle. Sports Broadcaster. For services to Motor Racing and to Sports Broadcasting. (London, Greater London)

Anthony John Butler. Executive Director, Derby Museums Trust. For services to the Arts. (Derby, Derbyshire)

Calum Campbell. Lately Chief Executive, NHS Lothian. For services to Healthcare in Scotland. (Melrose, Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale)

Professor Gillian Clare Carr. Professor of Conflict Archaeology and Holocaust Heritage, and Fellow, St Catharine’s College, University of Cambridge. For services to Holocaust Research and Education. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Lee Castleton. Campaigner for Subpostmasters. For services to Justice. (Scarborough, North Yorkshire)

Carl Cavers. Founder, Sumo Group. For services to the Video Games Industry. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Miles Celic. Chief Executive, TheCityUK. For services to Finance and Professional Services. (London, Greater London)

Dr Paul Anthony Chapman. Academy Director, Major Projects Leadership Academy, Oxford Saïd Business School. For services to Project Delivery. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Shanez Cheytan. Deputy Director, Land Transport National Security, Department for Transport. For services to Rail Passengers and Transport. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Dr Gillian Mary Chumbley. Consultant Nurse, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust. For services to Nursing. (London, Greater London)

Peter Alexander Clegg. Senior Partner, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios. For services to Architecture. (Chippenham, Wiltshire)

Professor Rosemary Helen Collier. Professor of Life Sciences, University of Warwick. For services to Horticultural Science and the Technologies of Pest Control. (Warwick, Warwickshire)

Ben Commins. Executive Headteacher, Queen’s Park Early Years Federation and Queen’s Park Primary School, City of Westminster. For services to Early Years and to Education. (Caterham, Surrey)

Deirdra Gabrielle Conaghan. For services to Theatre and to Education for Adults with Learning Disabilities. (Londonderry, County Londonderry)

Marvin Lee Cooke DL. Lately Executive Vice-President, Toyota Motor Europe. For services to Automotive Manufacturing. (Derby, Derbyshire)

Margot Cooper. Founder and President, Limbs and Things. For services to 3D Medical Simulation Training. (Bristol, Bristol)

Michael Vaughan Cooper. Director, UK Co-ordinating Body, Grants Hub, Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. For Public Service. (Reading, Oxfordshire)

Dr Tracey Anne Cooper. Chief Executive, Public Health Wales NHS Trust. For services to Healthcare and to Public Health. (Coleford, Gloucestershire)

Christine Cort. Managing Director, Manchester International Festival. For services to the Arts and to Culture. (Blackburn, Lancashire)

Ian Lamont Cosh. Assistant Chief Officer, Greater Manchester Police. For services to Policing. (Preston, Lancashire)

Simon Mark Cousen. Deputy Director, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service. (Holmfirth, West Yorkshire)

Austin Christopher Daboh. Executive Vice-President, Atlantic Records UK. For services to Music. (Rochester, Kent)

Susan Hilary Daley. Director, Tech and Innovation, techUK. For services to the Technology Industry. (London, Greater London)

James Nicholas Barnard Darkins. Lately Independent Non-Executive Board Member, The Crown Estate. For services to the Public Sector. (Southwold, Suffolk)

Professor Nandini Das. Professor, Early Modern Literature and Culture and Tutorial Fellow, Exeter College, University of Oxford. For services to Interdisciplinary Research in the Humanities and to Public Engagement. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Wendy Daunt. Deaf Studies Teacher, Royal School for the Deaf, Derby. For services to Deaf Children and to the Young Adult and Deaf Communities. (Derby, Derbyshire)

Dharshini David. Chief Economics Correspondent, BBC and Author. For services to Economics. (London, Greater London)

Julian Christopher David. Chief Executive Officer, techUK. For services to the Technology Industry and to Trade. (London, Greater London)

Kenneth Ernest Davy. For services to Community Rugby League Football. (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Susan Elizabeth Dawson. Commercial Director, Schools Commercial and Operations, Department for Education. For services to Education. (Wakefield, West Yorkshire)

Professor Margaret Anne Defeyter. Professor of Developmental Psychology and Director of the Healthy Living Lab, Northumbria University. For services to Education. (Blyth, Northumberland)

Terence William Denham. Co-Founder, In From The Cold Project. For services to the Recognition of British and Commonwealth Casualties of the First and Second World Wars. (Haywards Heath, West Sussex)

Dr Daniela Luminita Denis-Smith. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Obelisk Support. For services to Women in the Legal Profession. (London, Greater London)

Robert Michael Denman VR. Governor, HM Prison Usk and Prescoed. For Public Service. (Usk, Gwent)

Julie Anne Devey. Campaigner and Co-Founder, Killed Women. For services to the Victims of Domestic Violence and their Families. (Frome, Somerset)

Tarsem Singh Dhaliwal. Chief Executive Officer, Iceland Foods. For services to the Welsh Economy, Retail and Charity. (Mold, Clwyd)

Imtiaz Dharker. Poet, Artist and Video Film-Maker. For services to the Arts. (London, Greater London)

Sandra Dickens (Sandra Currie). Chief Executive, Kidney Research UK. For services to Sufferers of Kidney Disease. (Northampton, Northamptonshire)

Michael Thomas Donoghue. Chief Executive Officer, John Taylor Multi-Academy Trust, Staffordshire. For services to Education. (Walsall, West Midlands)

Jasmine Dotiwala. For services to Broadcasting, to Music and to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion. (London, Greater London)

Lucy Driver. Executive Headteacher, St Paul’s Nursery School and Children’s Centre, Bristol, Lead at Bristol and Beyond Regional Early Years Stronger Practice Hub, and Early Years Consultant. For services to Early Years Education. (Bristol, Bristol)

Anne-Marie Duff. Actor. For services to Drama. (London, Greater London)

Sarwat Tasneem Ebbett. Behavioural Change Consultant, Thrive Foundation and Volunteer. For services to Faith and to Integration. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Mark Emmerson. Chief Executive Officer, The City of London Academies Trust and lately Principal, City Academy, London Borough of Hackney. For services to Education. (Harpenden, Hertfordshire)

Julian Mark Emms. Chief Executive, Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS. (Bracknell, Berkshire)

John Arthur Evans. Executive Chair, Beanies the Flavour Company. For services to Entrepreneurship. (Northallerton, North Yorkshire)

David John Fairbrother. Treasury Officer of Accounts, HM Treasury. For Public Service. (East Grinstead, West Sussex)

Lisa Farmer. Chief Executive, Royal British Legion Industries. For services to the Armed Forces Community. (Uckfield, East Sussex)

Abdul Karim Fatehi MBE. Chief Executive Officer, United Corporation. For services to International Trade. (Purley, Surrey)

Sally Fenton. Lately Head, Built Environment Innovation Team, Department for Energy Security and Net Zero. For services to Net Zero Innovation. (Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire)

Dr Paul Gregory Fisher. Non-Executive Director and Chair, Audit and Risk Committee, UK Debt Management Office. For services to Public Finances. (Billericay, Essex)

Professor Diana Sharman Mary Fitzsimons. For services to Housing, to a Shared Future and to Sustainable Communities in Northern Ireland. (Newtownabbey, County Antrim)

Justin Mark Francis. Nature Lead, Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Council for Sustainable Business and Chair, Responsible Travel Company. For services to Nature and to the Environment. (Hailsham, East Sussex)

Heather Mary Freeman. Lately Head of Service, Aspire Regional Adoption Agency, Dorset. For services to Vulnerable Children and Families. (Christchurch, Dorset)

Dr Pauline Fullerton (Pauline Wilson). Consultant Physician, Gilbert Bain Hospital, NHS Shetland. For services to Medicine in Shetland. (Lerwick, Shetland)

Nicholas Charles Gazzard. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Hollie Gazzard Trust. For services to Tackling Violence Against Women. (Gloucester, Gloucestershire)

Sarah Louise Godwin. Founder and Creator of Hartbeeps Music. For services to Children and Families. (Watford, Hertfordshire)

Dr David Michael Gott. Principal Toxicologist, Food Standards Agency. For services to Food Safety. (Wirral, Merseyside)

Carole Gould. Campaigner and Co-Founder, Killed Women. For services to the Victims of Domestic Violence and their Families. (Calne, Wiltshire)

Ann Geraldine Gow. Director, Nursing and Systems Improvement and Deputy Chief Executive, Healthcare Improvement Scotland. For services to Nursing in Scotland. (Lochwinnoch, Renfrewshire)

Janet Clementine Grauberg. Lately Councillor, Camden Council. For services to the community in North London and to Education. (London, Greater London)

Margaret Elizabeth Green DL. For Voluntary Service and services to Prisoner Rehabilitation in London and Hertfordshire. (Tring, Hertfordshire)

Sarah Jane Green. Chief Executive Officer, NewcastleGateshead Initiative. For services to Tourism. (Alnwick, Northumberland)

Carolyn Jane Griffiths FREng. Chair, Rail Group, Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety. For services to the Rail Industry, to Transport Safety and to the Engineering Profession. (Shepton Mallet, Somerset)

Julian John Halligan. Senior Scientific Officer, Forensic Science Northern Ireland. For services to Justice and to Forensic Science. (Ballyclare, County Antrim)

Josephine Hamilton. Campaigner for Subpostmasters. For services to Justice. (Hook, Hampshire)

Patricia Keiko Hamzahee. Co-Founder and Director, Black Funding Network, Co-Founder, GiveBlack and Co-Founder, Extend Ventures. For services to Philanthropy, to the Arts and to Impact Investment. (London, Greater London)

Jermaine Hanson. Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement. (London, Greater London)

Professor John Crofton Harle. Musician. For services to Music. (Canterbury, Kent)

Elizabeth Jane Harris-Sawczenko. Interfaith Adviser, Forum for Peace UK and Board of Deputies of British Jews. For services to Interfaith Engagement. (London, Greater London)

Vanessa Caroline Havard-Williams. For services to Legal and Financial Services, to Public Finance and to Tackling Climate Change. (Bedford, Bedfordshire)

Christopher David Head. Campaigner for Subpostmasters. For services to Justice. (Boldon Colliery, Tyne and Wear)

Andrew Headley. For services to Educational Philanthropy and to Charity. (Tring, Hertfordshire)

Ruth Florence Hollis. Chief Executive Officer, Spirit of 2012. For services to Sport, to the Arts and to Volunteering. (Norwich, Norfolk)

Alexander Holmes. Deputy Chief Executive Officer, The Diana Award. For services to Young People. (Radlett, Hertfordshire)

Dr Matthew Craig Hort. Principal Fellow, Atmospheric Dispersion and Air Quality, Met Office. For services to Atmospheric Dispersion Science and Emergency Response. (Exeter, Devon)

John Rhys Howells. Director, Welsh Government. For services to the Welsh Language. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Paul David Hudson. Lately Planning Advisor, Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. For services to Town Planning. (Maidstone, Kent)

Lady Marguerite Catherine Hunter Blair. Chief Executive, Play Scotland. For services to Play, to Learning and to Health. (Maybole, Ayrshire and Arran)

James Philip Hygate. Chief Executive Director, Green Fuels Ltd and Firefly Green Fuels Ltd. For services to Low Carbon Fuels. (Cheltenham, Gloucestershire)

Ronald Hynd. Dancer and International Choreographer. For services to Dance. (Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk)

Susan Jacques. Chief Executive, County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS. (Northallerton, North Yorkshire)

Professor Nicholas Jenkins FREng. Professor of Renewable Energy, Cardiff University. For services to Renewable Energy and to Smart Grid Technologies. (Bristol, Bristol)

Professor Philip Douglas Jones. Professorial Fellow, Climatic Research Unit, University of East Anglia. For services to Climatology. (Wymondham, Norfolk)

Ian Karet. For Charitable and Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Dr Matthew John Kearney. General Practitioner and Innovation Advisor, UCLPartners. For services to Health and to the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease. (Shrewsbury, Shropshire)

Tully Alicia Jacqueline Kearney MBE. For services to Swimming. (Walsall, West Midlands)

Dr Alex Guy Kendall. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Wayve. For services to Artificial Intelligence. (London, Greater London)

Erin Mairead Kennedy MBE. For services to Rowing and to Breast Cancer Awareness. (Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire)

John William Kennedy. Scouts Scotland Treasurer and Volunteer. For services to Scouting and to Young People. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Mark Anthony Kennedy. Deputy Director, Maritime Operations, Home Office. For services to Border Security. (London, Greater London)

Joanna Elizabeth Killian. Chief Executive, Local Government Association and lately Chief Executive, Surrey County Council. For services to Local Government. (Kingston Upon Thames, Surrey)

Samantha May Kinghorn MBE. For services to Athletics. (Nantwich, Cheshire)

Monica Kohli. President, Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association UK and Chair, Indian Maritime Association UK. For services to Promoting Diversity in the Maritime Industry. (London, Greater London)

Debbie Lane. Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the LGBT+ Cymru Helpline and Progress Cymru Counselling. For services to Inclusion, to Employment, to the LGBT+ Community and to Saving Young Lives. (Llanelli, Dyfed)

Mark John Scott Lawrie. Chief Executive Officer, StreetGames and Chair of Trustees, Personal Best Foundation. For services to Education and to Young People. (Thatcham, Berkshire)

Peter Thornton Laybourn. Chair and Founder, International Synergies. For services to the Green Economy and to Climate Action through Industrial Symbiosis. (Church Stretton, Shropshire)

Roger John Leighton. Chief Executive Officer, Partnership Learning. For services to Education. (London, Greater London)

Lynette Leith. Vice-Principal for Curriculum and Skills, Hull College. For services to Further Education. (Kingston upon Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Jennifer Mary Julie Leonard. Director of Operational Policing Law, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Policing and to National Security. (East Grinstead, West Sussex)

Professor Andrew Levers. Executive Director and Founder, Institute of Digital Engineering and Autonomous Systems, University of Liverpool. For services to Industry and to the Economy. (Wirral, Merseyside)

Simon Lewis. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Professor Yaojun Li. Professor of Sociology, University of Manchester. For services to the Advancement of Knowledge in Social Mobility and to Ethnic Integration. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Lieutenant Colonel Thomas James Limb. Lately Policy Adviser, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Carol Laurette Linforth MBE. For Political and Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Dr Kay Catherine Sheila Hilary Linnell. Forensic Accountant, Expert Witness and Key Adviser to the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance. For services to Justice. (Basingstoke, Hampshire)

Richard Livesey. Scientific Adviser, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (Salisbury, Wiltshire)

Michael Jack Livingston. Deputy Director, Major Sporting Events and Delivery, Department for Culture, Media and Sport. For services to Holocaust Education and to Public Service. (Borehamwood, Hertfordshire)

David Edward Lloyd. Lately Police and Crime Commissioner, Hertfordshire. For services to Public Safety. (Tadcaster, North Yorkshire)

Eleanor Rose Lloyd. Theatre Producer and lately President, Society of London Theatre. For services to Theatre. (Banbury, Oxfordshire)

Jacqueline Salome MacDonald-Davis JP. Magistrate Central London Bench. For services to the Administration of Justice and to Volunteering. (London, Greater London)

Soumya Majumdar. Head of Unit, Proceeds of Crime Division, Crown Prosecution Service. For services to Law and Order. (Chelmsford, Essex)

Rosie Marr. Deputy Director, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (Tunbridge Wells, Kent)

Edward Maurice Charles Marsan. Actor. For services to Drama. (London, Greater London)

Anthony John Martin. Lately Touch Judge, Rugby Super League. For services to Rugby League Football. (Oldham, Greater Manchester)

Dr Christopher Martin DL. For services to the Maritime and Port Sector. (Haverfordwest, Dyfed)

Wendy Joan Martin. Director, National Trading Standards. For services to Consumer Safety and to Business. (Banstead, Surrey)

Craig Adam Maxwell. For voluntary and charitable services to Improving Outcomes for People with Cancer. (Penarth, South Glamorgan)

Elizabeth McAtear. Volunteer, Western Isles. For services to the Western Isles. (Outer Hebrides, Western Isles)

Gordon Alastair McFarlane. Lately Consultant General Surgeon, Gilbert Bain Hospital, Shetland. For services to Rural Healthcare in Scotland. (Yeovil, Somerset)

John Brian McGrath. Life President, Cicely Saunders International. For services to Charity and to Education. (Windsor, Berkshire)

George Alexander Sutherland McIvor. Chef and Chair, Master Chefs of Great Britain. For services to the Catering and Tourism Industries, and to Charitable Fundraising. (Auchterarder, Perth and Kinross)

Gordon Leonard McNicoll. For Public Service in Scotland. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

David Louis Mearns. Oceanographer, Marine Scientist and Wreck Finder. For services to the Location and Recovery of Historic Shipwrecks. (Petworth, West Sussex)

Dr Emma Louise Meredith. Director General, The Cosmetic, Toiletry and Perfumery Association. For services to Business and Consumers. (London, Greater London)

The Right Honourable Alun Edward Michael JP. Lately Police and Crime Commissioner, South Wales. For services to Public Safety. (Penarth, South Glamorgan)

Dr Gail Kathryn Miflin. Chief Medical Officer, NHS Blood and Transplant. For services to Blood and Plasma Services. (London, Greater London)

Geoffrey Arthur Miles DL. For services to the Business and Voluntary Sectors. (Hythe, Kent)

Mark Richard Mills DL. Businessman and Philanthropist. For services to Business and to Charity. (Preston, Lancashire)

Seema Misra. Campaigner for Subpostmasters. For services to Justice. (Woking, Surrey)

Ian Frederick Moore JP. Chief Executive Officer, Fire Industry Association. For services to the Fire Industry and to Public Safety. (Rowlands Castle, Hampshire)

Fiona Morey. Executive Principal, South Bank Colleges, London. For services to Further Education. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Professor Mary Susanna Morgan FBA. Historian and Philosopher of Economics. For services to the Economics Profession and to Social Science. (London, Greater London)

Katrina Elizabeth Morley. Chief Executive Officer, Tees Valley Education Trust, North Yorkshire. For services to Education. (Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire)

Emma Jane Morris. Solicitor to the Infected Blood Inquiry, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

David William Moyes. Lately Manager, West Ham United Football Club. For services to Association Football. (Lytham St Annes, Lancashire)

Simon James Murphy. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Battersea Power Station Development Company. For services to Real Estate, Heritage and to the community in London. (Chelmsford, Essex)

Jill Rhian Nalder. For services to People with AIDS and HIV. (London, Greater London)

Paul Norris. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Marianela Nunez. Dancer. For services to Dance. (London, Greater London)

David Oldfield. Lately Interim Group Chief Operating Officer, Lloyds Banking Group. For services to Workplace Mental Health and Well-being, and to Disability. (Sevenoaks, Kent)

Professor Rachel Angharad Oliver FREng. Professor of Materials, University of Cambridge. For services to Materials Engineering. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Dr Eamonn Sean O’Neal DL. For services to Charitable Causes and to People with Disabilities in North West England. (Trafford, Greater Manchester)

Caroline Erica O’Neill. Children’s Improvement Adviser, Local Government Associations. For services to Education. (Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear)

Professor Richard Okagbue Chude Oreffo FMedSci. Lately Chair of Musculoskeletal Science, University of Southampton. For services to Education Equality and to Musculoskeletal Science. (Romsey, Hampshire)

Professor Robert Mark Ormerod. Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Provost, Keele University. For services to Education and to Sustainability. (Whitchurch, Shropshire)

Zoe Osmond. Chief Executive Officer, GambleAware. For services to Tackling Gambling Harms. (London, Greater London)

Dr Petra Claire Farquhar Oyston. Fellow, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory. For services to Science and Defence. (Salisbury, Wiltshire)

Professor Shahina Pardhan. Founding Director, Vision and Eye Research Institute, Anglia Ruskin University. For services to Optometry and Preventing Blindness. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Ushma Manhar Patel MBE. Prime Minister’s Diary Manager, Prime Minister’s Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Professor Hugh Henry Patterson. Professor Emeritus of Politics, Ulster University. For services to Education and to Peacebuilding in Northern Ireland. (Belfast)

Professor Douglas John Paul FRSE. Professor of Semiconductor Devices, James Watt School of Engineering, University of Glasgow. For services to Quantum Technologies Research. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Laurence Anthony Pears. Capability Adviser, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (Bournemouth, Dorset)

Caroline Pemberton. Head of Resourcing, People Function, Ministry of Justice. For services to the Criminal Justice System. (Coulsdon, Surrey)

Professor Nathalie Pettorelli. Head of Environmental Monitoring and Conservation Modelling, Zoological Society of London. For services to Conservation and to Outreach. (Stevenage, Hertfordshire)

Thomas Pidcock MBE. For services to Cycling. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Timothy Henry Ralph Porter. Lately Chair, Blue Cross. For services to Animal Welfare. (Leicester, Leicestershire)

Gian Singh Power. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, TLC Lions. For services to Mental Health. (London, Greater London)

Robert Purvis. Director, Purvis Plant Hire. For services to the community in Fife. (Kinross, Perth and Kinross)

Richard John Quallington. Lately Executive Director, Action with Communities in Rural England. For services to Rural Communities. (Worcester, Worcestershire)

Sravya Rao. Deputy Director, Economy and Strategic Analysis, Department for Business and Trade. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Ubaid-ul Rehman. Senior Diversity and Inclusion Advisor, College of Policing and Co-Founder, Imaan and Chair, Goslings Badminton Club. For services to Equality in the LGBTQ+ Community. (Watford, Hertfordshire)

Professor Rosalind Emily Mayors Rickaby FRS. Chair of Geology, Oxford Earth Sciences, University of Oxford. For services to Biogeochemistry. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Michelle Riddalls. Chief Executive Officer, PAGB, the Consumer Healthcare Association. For services to Consumer Health. (Woking, Surrey)

Dr Paul Christopher Roberts. Archaeologist and lately Keeper of Antiquities, The Ashmolean Museum. For services to Archaeology and to Heritage. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Victoria Jane Robertshaw. Founder, Green Street. For services to the Retail Sector. (Ilkley, West Yorkshire)

David Robson. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London)

Kathryn Marian Roe. Lately Deputy Director, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology. For services to Cyber Security. (London, Greater London)

Jonathan Robert Rosenorn-Lanng. Head, Operational Policy and Response, Home Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Lauren Rachel Catherine Rowles MBE. For services to Rowing. (Bracknell, Berkshire)

Dr Joan Rutherford. Chief Medical Member, Health Education and Social Care Chamber (Mental Health), First Tier Tribunal. For services to the Administration of Justice. (London, Greater London)

Mandeep Kaur Sanghera. Project Manager and Philanthropist, Coventry. For services to Refugee Resettlement. (Coventry, West Midlands)

Romilly Le Quesne Saumarez Smith. Jeweller. For services to the Arts. (London, Greater London)

Duncan William Macnaughton Scott MBE. For services to Swimming. (Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

Hawa Daboh Sesay. Executive Director, Hawa Trust Foundation. For services to the Prevention of Violence Against Women and Girls. (London, Greater London)

Savraj Singh Sidhu. Assistant Head, Ukraine Task Force, Security Policy and Operations, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Amos Simbo. Founder, Black Professionals In Construction. For services to the Construction Industry and to Diversity. (London, Greater London)

Dr Tobias Simpson. Director, Wiener Holocaust Library. For services to Holocaust Memorial. (Manchester, Greater Manchester)

Peter William Smallwood. Lately President, National Conservative Convention. For Political and Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Colonel (Rtd) Audrey Jean Smith. Life Vice-President and Trustee, Women’s Royal Army Corps Association. For services to Female Veterans. (Aldershot, Hampshire)

John Geoffrey Smith. Chief Executive Officer, GB Railfreight. For services to Rail Freight Transport. (Northampton, Northamptonshire)

Kathryn Anne Smith. Chief Executive, Social Care Institute for Excellence. For services to Social Care. (Wakefield, West Yorkshire)

Louise Marie Smith. Chair, Innovate Finance. For services to the Fintech Industry and to the Empowerment of the LGBTQIA+ Community. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Thomas Solloway. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Nicola Solomon. Lately Chief Executive, Society of Authors, and lately Chair, Creators’ Rights Alliance. For services to Literature and to the Creative Industries. (London, Greater London)

Simon Paul Spinks. Chief Executive, Harrison Spinks Group. For services to the Mattress and Bed Industry. (Selby, North Yorkshire)

Smruti Sriram. Chief Executive Officer, Supreme Creations (Bags of Ethics). For services to Fashion. (London, Greater London)

Professor Stephen Strand. For services to Equality and to Human Rights. (Sandown, Warwickshire)

Alice Rose Tai MBE. For services to Swimming. (New Milton, Hampshire)

Estelle Marilyn The Lady Wolfson Of Marylebone. Philanthropist. For services to Medical Research and to the Arts. (London, Greater London)

Rebecca Margaret Mary Thomson. Journalist, Computer Weekly. For services to Justice. (London, Greater London)

Susan Margaret Tobbell. Philanthropist. For services to Charity. (Braintree, Essex)

Professor Elizabeth Sarah Todd. Professor, Educational Inclusion, Newcastle University. For services to Education and to Young People. (Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear)

Heidi Rebecca Elizabeth Travis. Lately Chief Executive, Sue Ryder. For services to Palliative, Neurological and Bereavement Care Services. (Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire)

Kevin Hugh Tumelty. Head of Security, Senedd Cymru. For services to Public and Parliamentary Security. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Olivia Rose Tunnell. Assistant Head Ukraine Task Force, Security Policy and Operations, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Karen Turner. Senior Operational Support Manager, HM Prison and Probation Service Wales. For Public Service. (Pontypool, Gwent)

Jaco-Albert Van Gass MBE. For services to Cycling. (Sale, Greater Manchester)

Louisa Jane Walker (Louisa Harrison-Walker). Chief Executive, Sheffield Chamber of Commerce. For services to Business and the Economy in South Yorkshire. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Susan Christine Waterson. Head of Investment, North of England, Department for Business and Trade. For services to Trade and Investment in the North of England. (Wetherby, West Yorkshire)

Sandra Gwendoline Watson. Lately Children and Families Manager, HM Prison Oakwood, G4S Care and Justice Services Ltd. For services to the Criminal Justice System. (Stafford, Staffordshire)

Steven John Wearne. Director of Global Affairs, Food Standards Agency and Chair of Codex. For services to Public Health Protection and to International Food Safety. (Torquay, Devon)

Deirdre Anne Webb. Lately Assistant Director of Nursing for Healthcare. For services to Women, Children and Families in Northern Ireland. (Belfast)

Dr David Edward Webber. President Emeritus, International Self-Care Foundation. For services to Healthy Lifestyles and Self-Care. (London, Greater London)

Professor Susan Christina Welburn. Professor of Medical and Veterinary Molecular Epidemiology, University of Edinburgh. For services to One Health Research and to Disease Elimination. (Biggar, Lanarkshire)

Dr Thomas Phillip Wells. Deputy Director, Government Office for Science. For services to Science in Government. (London, Greater London)

Sally Ann Weston. Lately Deputy Director, Home Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Kevin Whately. Actor. For services to Drama and to Charity. (Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire)

Roger Ian Wilson. Chief Executive, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council. For Public Service in Northern Ireland. (Cookstown, County Tyrone)

Stephen Woodard. Lately Deputy Secretary General, European Conservatives and Reformists Group, European Parliament. For Political and Public Service. (Watford, Hertfordshire)

Georgina Worrall. Head, POWERful Women. For services to Diversity and Inclusion in the Energy Sector. (London, Greater London)

William Wright. Lately Chair, Haemophilia Scotland. For services to People with Bleeding Disorders and to the Infected Blood Inquiry. (Dunkeld, Perth and Kinross)

Dr Wei Yang. Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Digital Task Force for Planning and Chair, Construction Industry Council. For services to the Town Planning Industry. (Maidenhead, Buckinghamshire)

Margaret Yates. Chief Executive Officer, All Saints Catholic Collegiate, Stoke on Trent. For services to Education. (Stoke on Trent, Staffordshire)

Professor Zaheer Raza Yousef. Consultant Cardiologist, University Hospital of Wales. For services to the Treatment of Heart Failure. (Penarth, South Glamorgan)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Professor Bamidele Adebisi. Head, Smart Infrastructure and Industry Research Group, Manchester Metropolitan University. For services to Knowledge Transfer. (Altrincham , Greater Manchester)

Ruth Mary Agnew. Chief Governance and Central Support Officer, Co-Op Academies Trust. For services to Education. (Warrington, Cheshire)

Joanne Elizabeth Ahmed. Tax Partner, Deloitte. For services to Business and Trade. (Altrincham, Greater Manchester)

Emily Rose Aidin. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Art History Link-Up. For services to Art History and to Young People. (London, Greater London)

Eleanor Aldridge. For services to Sailing. (Portland, Dorset)

Mark George Alexander. Higher Executive Officer, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Promoting Socio-Economic Diversity. (Morpeth, Northumberland)

Usman Ali. Multi Agency Public Protection Arrangements Administrator and Disability Champion, Bradford Probation Service, HM Prison and Probation Service. For Public Service. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Janice Louise Allen. Principal, Fivemiletown College. For services to Education in Northern Ireland. (Enniskillen, County Fermanagh)

Timothy Andrew Allen. Director, Access to Cash and Branch Services, Barclays and Non-Executive Director, Cash Access UK. For services to the Cash and Banking Sectors. (London, Greater London)

Margaret Elizabeth Deirdre Amor. For services to the community in Northern Ireland. (Londonderry, County Londonderry)

Laurence Anderson. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Lola Anderson. For services to Rowing. (Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire)

Eleanor Sarah Angel. Trustee, Association of Jewish Refugees. For services to Holocaust Memorial. (London, Greater London)

Wendy Ansell. Specialist Midwife, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board. For services to Survivors of Harmful Practices and to Women Seeking Sanctuary. (Swansea, West Glamorgan)

Miranda Abigail Appleton. Principal, Hereford College of Arts. For services to Further Education. (Hereford, Herefordshire)

Edward Peter Archer. For services to Heritage and to the community in Clydesdale. (Lanark, Lanarkshire)

Gillian Yvonne Arukpe. Founder and Group Chief Executive, Social Interest Group and Chief Executive Officer, Penrose. For services to Charity and Mental Health. (St Albans, Hertfordshire)

Shagufta Parveen Asam. Foster Carer, London Borough of Redbridge. For services to Foster Care. (London, Greater London)

Matilda Asante-Owusu. Sickle Cell Community Matron, Sickle Cell and Thalassaemia Centre, Whittington Health NHS Trust. For services to Nursing. (London, Greater London)

Geraldina Rachel Asher-Smith. For services to Athletics. (London, Greater London)

Professor Keyoumars Ashkan. Consultant Neurosurgeon, King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Neurosurgery. (London, Greater London)

Dawn Lesley Astle. Founder, The Jeff Astle Foundation. For services to Footballers with Dementia. (Swadlincote, Derbyshire)

Pamela Murray Jollie Auld. Lately Senior Dental Nurse. For services to Dental Nursing and to Patient Welfare in Scotland. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Michael Paul Anthony Bailey. Managing Director, Col-Tec Solutions Ltd. For services to the Print Industry and Allied Trades. (New Milton, Hampshire)

Thomas Stewart Baker. Actor and Writer. For services to Television. (Maidstone, Kent)

Hayley Dawn Bangs. For services to the community in the Kyle of Sutherland, Ross-shire and Caithness. (Ardgay, Sutherland)

Dr Katherine Pamela Barclay. Board Member, Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education. For services to Education and Skills. (Hitchin, Hertfordshire)

Dalim Kumar Basu. Honorary Chair and Volunteer, British Computer Society, North, Central and South London Branches. For services to Young People and the Promotion of Science and Technology. (London, Greater London)

Katherine Jane Batts. Lately Treasurer, City of Rochester Swimming and Lifeguard Club. For Voluntary Service to Swimming and to the Royal Life Saving Society. (Rochester, Kent)

Trevor Frank Beattie. Lately Chief Executive, South Downs National Park Authority. For services to the Natural Environment. (Hove, East Sussex)

Katherine Beggs. Northern Ireland Director, National Lottery Community Fund. For services to Public and Community Services in Northern Ireland. (Belfast)

Philip Martin Benham. Chair, Friends of the National Railway Museum. For services to Railway Heritage. (York, North Yorkshire)

Michael Bennion. For services to Scouting and to Young People. (Crewe, Cheshire)

Professor Vladlena Benson. Professor Aston Business School, Cyber Security Innovation Research Centre. For services to Cyber Security. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Dr James Biddulph. Lately Headteacher, University of Cambridge Primary School, Cambridge. For services to Education. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Claire Louise Biggar. Inclusion and Wellbeing Consultant and Military Public Engagement Lead, Edinburgh Napier University. For services to Education. (Bo’ness, West Lothian)

Moawia Bin-Sufyan JP FRSA. For services to Community Cohesion and Inter-Faith Relations in South Wales. (South Glamorgan)

Nicholas James Bird. Chair of Trustees, Solving Kids’ Cancer UK. For services to Paediatric Oncology Patients and to Research Advocacy. (Epsom, Surrey)

Luke Robert Black. Chair, LGBT Conservatives. For Political Service. (London, Greater London)

William Ivan Black. For services to Charitable Fundraising in Northern Ireland. (Strabane, County Tyrone)

Rachel Denise Blackburn. Chief Executive Officer, US2U Consulting Ltd. For services to the Business Community and to Exports. (Norwich, Norfolk)

Dr Julie Vanessa Blake. Co-Director, Poetry by Heart. For services to Education. (Bristol, Bristol)

Judith Anne Boichot. For services to the community in Dorset. (Weymouth, Dorset)

Helen Margaret Bonnick. Specialist, Child to Parents Violence and Abuse. For services to Families. (London, Greater London)

Nicola Jane Bowdidge. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The Tom Bowdidge Youth Cancer Foundation. For charitable services to Young People Suffering from Cancer. (Colchester, Essex)

Richard Charles Frank Bowdidge. Co-Founder and Chair, Board of Trustees, The Tom Bowdidge Youth Cancer Foundation. For charitable services to Young People Suffering from Cancer. (Colchester, Essex)

Tracey Bowers. Team Leader, Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre Commemorations Team, Ministry of Defence. For services to the Armed Forces Community. (Cheltenham, Gloucestershire)

Barbara Mary Boyd. Founder, Hadleigh Thrift Shop. For services to Charitable Fundraising and to the community in Hadleigh, Suffolk. (Hadleigh, Suffolk)

The Very Reverend Mark Christopher Boyling. For services to Carlisle Cathedral and to the community in Cumbria. (Carlisle, Cumbria)

Kevin Bradburne. Operations Director, Youth Federation. For services to Young People. (Chester, Cheshire)

George Alan Craig Bradshaw. For services to Education in Northern Ireland. (Omagh , County Tyrone)

Peter Lawson Bradwick. Wood Turner. For services to the Craft of Wood Turning. (Cwmbran, Gwent)

Anna Brailsford. Chief Executive Officer, Code First Girls. For services to Women’s Equality and Diversity in Coding. (London, Greater London)

Stanley Rupert Brathwaite. Lately Accommodation Specialist, Royal Air Force Families Federation. For services to Royal Air Force Personnel and their Families. (Oakham, Rutland)

Georgina Megan Brayshaw. For services to Rowing. (Wallingford, Oxfordshire)

Christine Ellen Brazil. Lately Staff Member, Labour Party. For Political Service. (London, Greater London)

Joeli Brearley. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Pregnant Then Screwed. For services to Working Families. (York, North Yorkshire)

Michael Jonathan Brett Young DL. For services to Veterans and to the Vulnerable in Sutherland. (Lairg, Sutherland)

Professor Paul Martin Brickell. Lately Executive Director of Regeneration and Community Partnerships, London Legacy Development Corporation. For services to the Regeneration of East London. (Stansted, Essex)

Patricia Ann Brittain. Retail Volunteer, Royal Voluntary Service James Cook Hospital. For Charitable Services. (Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham)

Esther Mary Brittan. For voluntary and charitable services to Young People. (Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands)

Daniel David Brookbank. For services to the community in Brighton and East Sussex. (Pevensey, East Sussex)

Hannah Christina Broughton. Co-founder and Creator, Twinkleboost CIO and Therapeutic Forest CIC, and Climbing Calm CIC. For services to Children and Young People and their Families. (Blackburn, Lancashire)

Desmond Maximillian McGrath Brown. Founder, Growing Futures UK and Chair, Independent Scrutiny of Police Powers Panel, Avon and Somerset Police. For services to the community in Avon and Somerset. (Bristol, Bristol)

Eric James Alexander Brown. Chair, South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF). For services to the community in County Fermanagh. (Enniskillen, County Fermanagh)

Professor Keith Lawson Brown. Lately Independent Chair, Safeguarding Adult National Network. For services to Adult Safeguarding. (Southampton, Hampshire)

Paul Alexander Buchanan. Lately Director, Delivery and Impact, Business in the Community; Chair of the Board of Trustees, The Boxing Academy and Trustee, John Lewis Foundation. For services to Charity. (Uckfield, East Sussex)

Sarah Ann Bucks. Member, South Somerset Bridleways Association and the British Horse Society. For services to the Public Rights of Way Network. (Ilminster, Somerset)

Jane Burt. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Paul Caddick. Founder, Caddick Group and Co-Founder, Leeds Rugby Limited. For services to Sport. (Wetherby, West Yorkshire)

Jennifer Caguioa. Lately International Recruitment and Ethnic Minorities Nurse Advisor, NHS England and lately Head, Global Florence Nightingale Foundation. For services to Nursing. (London, Greater London)

Dr Matthew Joseph Cain. Writer and Broadcaster. For services to LGBTQ+ Culture. (London, Greater London)

Marissa James Callaghan. Footballer. For services to Association Football and to the community in Northern Ireland. (Belfast, County Antrim)

Alexander Angus Cameron. Co-Chair, High Street Heritage Action Zone and Co-Chair, Intra Community Trust. For services to Heritage and the community in Kent. (Rochester, Kent)

Beverley Campbell. Family Participation Officer, Family Rights Group. For services to Kinship Care. (London, Greater London)

The Hon. Nicole Mary Campbell. Trustee, The Tavistock Trust for Aphasia. For services to People with Aphasia. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Kevin Camplin. For services to Mountain Rescue in Lancashire. (Lancaster, Lancashire)

Stuart Geoffrey Cannon. Chair, Kames Fish Farming Ltd. For services to the Sustainable Development of the Aquaculture Industry in Scotland. (Oban, Argyll and Bute)

Timothy Charles Cantell. For services to Heritage and to the Environment. (Bath, Somerset)

Sophie Ellen Capewell. For services to Cycling. (Cheadle, Greater Manchester)

Graham Carlisle. Foster Carer, Sunderland Local Authority. For services to Foster Care. (Houghton le Spring, Tyne and Wear)

Jayne Carlisle. Foster Carer, Sunderland Local Authority. For services to Foster Care. (Houghton le Spring, Tyne and Wear)

Dr Amanda Jean Carson. Lately Small Ruminant Expert Group Lead, Animal and Plant Health Agency. For services to Farming and to the Protection of Rare Breeds. (Seascale, Cumbria)

Joel Castellvi-Kellhofer. Entrepreneur, Advocate and Innovator. For services to the Deaf Community. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Jonathan Charlesworth. Co-Founder and Executive Director, Educational Action Challenging Homophobia. For services to Education, to Health, to Criminal Justice and to HM Government. (Abergavenny, Gwent)

Mohammed Younis Chaudhry. Owner and Founder, Regal Food Products Plc. For services to Business and to the community in Bradford. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Dr Rowena Christmas. Chair RCGP Wales and GP Principal, RCGP Wales and Wye Valley Practice. For services to General Practice. (Monmouth, Gwent)

Adrian Christy. Chief Executive Officer, Table Tennis England. For services to Table Tennis. (Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire)

David Peter Clarkson. Director, Ofcom. For services to Telecommunications. (Fleet, Hampshire)

Stephen Clegg. For services to Swimming. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Catherine Mary Clifford. Director, Rural Community Network. For services to Rural Communities and to Peace Building in Northern Ireland. (Maghera, County Londonderry)

Janet Edith Nkabidwa Collyer. Chair, Quantum Dice. For services to Quantum Hardware and Cyber Security. (Reading, Berkshire)

Barbara Colombo. Foster Carer, TACT Yorkshire. For services to Foster Care. (Knottingley, West Yorkshire)

Robert Ernest Colombo. Foster Carer, TACT Yorkshire. For services to Foster Care. (Knottingley, West Yorkshire)

Dr Mine Conkbayir. Early Years Researcher and Author. For services to Early Years. (London, Greater London)

Kerry-Anne Cooper. Police Chaplin, Hertfordshire Constabulary. For services to the community in Hemel Hempstead. (Alford, Lincolnshire)

Michael John Pudner Cope. President, Ebbw Vale Cricket Club and Football Club. For services to Sport, Health and Wellbeing. (Ebbw Vale, Gwent)

David Andrew Corfield. Chief Executive Officer, Prismatic Ltd. For services to the Defence Industry and to Aviation. (Brough, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Margo Cornish. For services to Cancer Charities. (Macclesfield , Cheshire)

Dr Jocelyn Susannah Cornwell. Lately Chair, Action Against Medical Accidents. For services to Patients’ Experience of Care and to Patient Safety. (London, Greater London)

Joseph Thomas Corrigan. For services to Charitable Fundraising. (Macclesfield, Cheshire)

Dr Lisa Ann Cotterill. Executive Director, National Institute for Health Research Academy. For services to Health Research. (Thirsk, North Yorkshire)

Marimouttou Coumarassamy. Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust, and Founder and Chair, British Indian Nurse Association. For services to Supporting International Nurses. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Dimitri Coutya. For services to Fencing. (London, Greater London)

James Coyle. Chair of Trustees, Blessed Holy Family Catholic Academy Trust, London Borough of Harrow. For services to Education. (London, Greater London)

Emily Elizabeth Craig. For services to Rowing. (Maidenhead, Berkshire)

Dr Gary Craig. Inspector, Police Service for Northern Ireland. For Public and Charitable Service. (Belfast, County Antrim)

Jennifer Fraser Craw. Chief Executive, Opportunity North East. For services to the Economy in the North East of Scotland. (Aberdeen, Aberdeen)

Hilary Maud Crawford. Manager, New Lodge Riding Centre, Riding for the Disabled Association. For services to Disabled People. (London, Greater London)

Terence Crolley. Chair of Trustee Board, The Whitechapel Centre. For services to Tackling Homelessness in Merseyside. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Claire Louise Croot. Paralegal Business Manager, Crown Prosecution Service. For services to Law and Order. (Caerphilly, Gwent)

Andrew Cropley. Principal and Chief Executive, West Nottinghamshire College and Chair, Mansfield Place Board. For services to the community of Ashfield and Mansfield. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Professor Geoffrey Joel Crossick. For services to the Arts and to Education. (London, Greater London)

Michael Thomas Crowther. Chief Executive, Empowerment. For services to the community in Blackpool. (Preston, Lancashire)

Philip John Crummy. Lately Director and Principal Archaeologist, Colchester Archaeological Trust. For services to Archaeology and Heritage. (Colchester, Essex)

John Culbert. Managing Director, Glenisla Kilts. For services to the Textile and Fashion Industries in Scotland. (Lanark, Lanarkshire)

Emily Grace Cunningham. Marine Biologist. For services to Marine Conservation and Coastal Communities. (Stafford, Staffordshire)

Robin Michael Kirkpatrick Daly. Founder and Chair, Yes to Life. For services to People with Cancer. (Dorking, Surrey)

Marie-Claire Darke. Councillor, City of Wolverhampton Council. For services to Local Government, to Disability and to Suicide Prevention. (Wolverhampton, West Midlands)

Katherine Darlington. Founder and Chief Executive, The Scott Partnership. For services to Business Growth and to International Trade. (Sandbach, Cheshire)

Bethan Darwin. Founder, Superwoman Wales. For services to Women in Business and to Charity. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Professor Bhaskar Dasgupta. Consultant Rheumatologist, Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust. For services to People with Giant Cell Arteritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica. (Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex)

Dr Kerrie Ann Davies. Lately Lead Scientific Advisor, Technologies Validation Group, UK Health Security Agency. For services to Healthcare Science. (Wakefield, West Yorkshire)

Professor Daniel Michael Davis FMedSci. Chair in Immunology, Imperial College London. For services to Science Communication. (London, Greater London)

Phillip John Davis. Founder, Magical Taxi Tour, Worshipful Company of Hackney Carriage Drivers. For Charitable Service to Children with Life Threatening Illnesses. (Chigwell, Essex)

Amanda Eve Delew (Amanda Bomsztyk). Northern Regional Director, Community Security Trust. For services to the Jewish Community. (Manchester, Greater Manchester)

David Charles Dempster. Lately Head Teacher, Boroughmuir High School, Edinburgh. For services to Education in Scotland. (Edinburgh, Midlothian)

Dr Harry Destecroix. Founder, Science Creates. For services to Science. (Pensford, Bristol)

Andrea Margaret Dobson. For services to Rugby League Football. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Neil Doherty. For services to the community in County Londonderry. (Londonderry, County Londonderry)

Henry Gabriel Dolan. For services to the Economy and to the community in Strabane, County Tyrone. (Strabane, County Tyrone)

Michael Thomas Donovan. For services to Inclusion in Sport and Education. (Worcester, Worcestershire)

Mark Trevis Downes. International Team Manager, Angling Trust. For services to Angling. (Redditch, Worcestershire)

Gillian Margaret Duncan. Founder and Coordinator, East Neuk First Responders. For voluntary services to the community in East Neuk, Fife. (Anstruther, Fife)

Hugh Anthony Duncan. For services to Entertainment and to the community in Northern Ireland. (Strabane, County Tyrone)

Graeme Alexander Dunnett. Head of Reactors, Dounreay, a Division of Nuclear Restoration Services. For services to the Nuclear Industry. (Thurso, Caithness)

Alison Luise Durban. Trustee, Gesher School, London. For services to Children and Young People with Special Education Needs. (London, Greater London)

Nathaniel James Dye. Cancer Awareness Campaigner and Advocate for an Improved NHS. For Political and Community Service. (London, Greater London)

Lisa Eldridge. Lately Global Creative Director, Lancome. For services to the Cosmetic and Fashion Industries. (London, Greater London)

William Thomas Ellard. For services to Swimming. (Beccles, Suffolk)

David Steven Ellis. For services to Paratriathalon. (Loughborough, Leicestershire)

Lisa Evans. Manager, Abacus Nursery and Childcare Ltd, Kent. For services to Early Years. (New Romney, Kent)

Roger Kenneth Evans. Chair, Friends of Friendless Churches. For services to Ecclesiastical Heritage in England and Wales. (Monmouth, Gwent)

Brell Peter Ewart DL. For services to the community in Derbyshire. (Ashbourne, Derbyshire)

Mark William Fane. Lately Chair, The Garden Museum. For services to Horticulture. (Fordingbridge, Hampshire)

Janet Farmer. Lately Director, Pocklington Arts Centre. For services to the Arts. (York, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Duncan Charles Farrington. Farmer and Founder, Farrington Oils. For services to Agriculture and to the Food and Drink Industry. (Wellingborough, Northamptonshire)

Lorraine Finlay. Principal Officer, Head, Area Planning, Department of Education, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For services to Education. (Bangor, County Down)

Richard Andrew Finney. Founder and Moustache Meister, Captain Fawcett. For services to International Trade and to Charity. (Kings Lynn, Norfolk)

Emma Marion Finucane. For services to Cycling. (Stockport, Greater Manchester)

Joanne Marie Fitzpatrick. Core Programming and Curriculum Specialist, PeacePlayers. For services to Peace, Reconciliation and Sport in the community in Northern Ireland. (Castlewellan, County Down)

Martin James Flett. Patron, CLAN Cancer Support. For services to Fundraising and to the community in Orkney and Shetland. (Kirkwall, Orkney)

Roisin Bernadette Flynn. For services to People affected by Dementia in the Western Health and Social Care Trust Area. (Londonderry, County Londonderry)

Melanie Louise Ford. County Commissioner, Girlguiding Sussex West and Lead Volunteer, World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts. For services to Young People. (Emsworth, Hampshire)

Sabrina Ann Fortune. For services to Athletics. (Mold, Clwyd)

Dr Gavin James Francis. Consultant Physician, NHS Tayside. For services to Geriatric Medicine. (Dundee, Dundee)

Jane Anna-Louise Frankland. Director, KnewStart. For services to Women in Cyber Security. (Dorking, Surrey)

Christopher Derrick Fulford. Trustee and Volunteer, The Northern Care Trust. For services to People with Disabilities in North Devon. (Bideford, Devon)

Francis Patrick Galvin. For services to Heritage in Greater Manchester. (Manchester, Greater Manchester)

Barbara Lesley Gardner. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Animals Interfaith Alliance, and Trustee and Treasurer, RSPCA. For services to Animal Welfare. (Ivybridge, Devon)

Nichole Garner. Early Years Manager, North Tyneside Council, North Tyneside. For services to Children and Families. (Whitley Bay, Northumberland)

James Douglas Garrett. Lately Chair, Northern Ireland Policing Board. For Public Service. (Halifax, West Yorkshire)

Dr Alfred Garwood. Holocaust Survivor. For services to Holocaust Memorialisation. (London, Greater London)

Shaun Malcolm Gash. Ambassador, Hollister Inc Ltd. For services to Charity and to Disabled People. (Lancaster, Lancashire)

Kenneth Gee. Crew Person, Kirkwall Lifeboat Station, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For services to Maritime Safety and to the community in Orkney. (Kirkwall, Orkney)

Peter Charles Gibbons BEM. Chief Security Officer, Network Rail. For services to the Railway and to Support for Ukraine. (Stroud, Gloucestershire)

Susan Helen Gibson. Vice-Principal, Omagh High School. For services to Education in Northern Ireland. (Omagh, County Tyrone)

Joyce Hannah Giller (Joyce Lambert). For services to the community in Essex. (Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex)

Dr Frances Claire Louise Gillies. Civilian Medical Practitioner, Defence Primary Healthcare, RAF Akrotiri. For services to Service Personnel and to the Cypriot Community. (Abroad)

Natasha Gilmour. Head, Extra Help Unit, Citizens Advice Scotland. For services to Vulnerable Consumers. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Winston Glass. Principal, Enniskillen Model Primary School. For services to Education in Northern Ireland. (Enniskillen, County Fermanagh)

Roger Philip Glossop. For services to Theatre and the Performing Arts. (Windermere, Cumbria)

Helena Good. Director, Daydream Believers. For services to the Education Sector. (Humbie, East Lothian)

Helen Alexandra Goodfellow. Nuclear Stock Consultant. For services to Seed Potato Production in Scotland. (Newbridge, Midlothian)

Nicola Caroline Goulder. Founder, Create. For services to Disadvantaged People and to Charity. (London, Greater London)

Finlay Graham. For services to Cycling. (Manchester, Greater Manchester)

Dr Imogen Daisy Grant. For services to Rowing. (Henley-On-Thames, Oxfordshire)

Kirstin Ann Grant. For services to Young People with Special Needs in Nairn, Scotland. (Nairn, Nairn)

Geoffrey Greaves. Cinema Proprietor. For services to the Cinema Sector. (Redruth, Cornwall)

Lorna Greig. Girl Guide Leader and Outdoor Activity Adviser. For services to Young People through Guiding in Scotland. (Roslin, Midlothian)

Gerard Gribbon. For services to the community in Armagh. (Armagh, County Armagh)

Jodie Michelle Grinham. For services to Archery. (Crawley, West Sussex)

Lucien Ezra Gubbay. For services to Interfaith Relations. (London, Greater London)

James Richard Gurd. Lately Executive Director, Conservative Friends of Israel. For Political and Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Fazilet Hadi. Head of Policy, Disability Rights UK. For services to Promoting the Interests of Disabled People. (Letchworth, Hertfordshire)

Louise Hager. Chair, Chai Cancer Care. For services to People with Cancer. (London, Greater London)

Neil Liam Halford. Co-Founder, Time is Precious. For services to Charitable Fundraising for Children with an Illness in the South West of England. (Radstock, Somerset)

Nicola Clare Halford. Co-Founder, Time is Precious. For services to Charitable Fundraising for Children with an Illness in the South West of England. (Radstock, Somerset)

Samantha Jane Hamber. Head of Criminal Justice Services, St Mungo’s. For services to Tackling Homelessness. (Basildon, Essex)

Dr Linley Patrick Hamilton. For services to the Music Industry in Northern Ireland. (Dromore, County Down)

Charles Han. Lately International Liaison Manager, Home Office. For services to Border Security. (Downpatrick, County Down)

Alan David Hansen. Lately Broadcaster. For services to Association Football and to Broadcasting. (Southport, Merseyside)

Sandra Margaret Hardacre. For voluntary service to Athletics in Scotland. (Livingston, West Lothian)

Frank Alexander Harding. Trustee, Association of Jewish Refugees. For services to Holocaust Memorialisation. (London, Greater London)

Susannah Hardyman. Founder and lately Chief Executive Officer, Action Tutoring, London. For services to Education. (London, Greater London)

Jeremy Arthur Hargreaves. Vice-Chair, Federal Policy Committee of the Liberal Democrats. For Political Service. (London, Greater London)

Michael David Harris. Organist and Master of the Music, St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh. For services to Music. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Zoe Harris. Chief Executive Officer, PACE Academy Trust, London. For services to Education. (Lingfield, Surrey)

Judith Barbara Hartley. Lately Chief Executive Officer, British Business Investments. For services to Business. (Durham, County Durham)

Clare Louise Mary Harvey. Chief Executive, The Ogden Trust, London. For services to Education. (London, Greater London)

Neil David Hatton. Chief Executive Officer, UK Screen Alliance. For services to the Visual Effects and Animation Industries. (Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire)

Professor Elaine Margaret Hay. Professor of Community Rheumatology, Keele University. For services to Medical Research. (Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire)

Gordon McKenzie Hay. Founder, Doric Board and Choirmaster, Longside Parish Church. For services to the Promotion of the Doric Language. (Peterhead, Aberdeenshire)

Ashley Irwin Hayes. Prison Governor, Hydebank Wood Secure College and Women’s Prison, Northern Ireland Prison Service. For Public Service. (Belfast, County Down)

Lisa Margaret Haythorne. Senior Solicitor Derbyshire Law Centre, and Lately President Sheffield and District Law Society. For services to Vulnerable and Homeless People. (Chesterfield, Derbyshire)

Robert Douglas David Heard. Road Safety Campaigner. For services to Road Safety. (Southampton, Hampshire)

Carol Anne Hearn. Switchboard Operator, Prime Minister’s Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Joseph Austin Heeney. Founder, Resolve. For services to Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation. (Buxton, Derbyshire)

Lauren Henry. For services to Rowing. (Lutterworth, Leicestershire)

Beverley Higgs JP. Magistrate Avon, Somerset and Gloucester Bench and Magistrates’ Association Volunteer. For services to the Administration of Justice. (Bruton, Somerset)

Rauni Ann Lucy Higson. Silversmith. For services to Silversmithing and to Heritage Crafts. (Caernarfon, Gwynedd)

Anthony Roderic Hill. For services to the Samaritans and to Young People. (Cardiff, Mid Glamorgan)

Catherine Jennifer Hitchen. Professional Adviser, SEND, Department for Education. For services to Education and SEND. (Preston, Lancashire)

Keely Nicole Hodgkinson. For services to Athletics. (Salford, Greater Manchester)

Gillian Anne Hodgson. Founder, Flowers From the Farm. For services to Floristry. (York, North Yorkshire)

Jennifer Anne Holl. For services to Cycling. (Macclesfield, Cheshire)

Helen Holland. Lately Local Councillor, Hartcliffe and Withywood. For services to Local Government and to the community of Hartcliffe and Withywood. (Bristol, Bristol)

Dr Demelza Elsbeth Mae Holmes. Strategic Director, National Children’s Bureau and Director, Research in Practice. For services to Improving Social Care Practice. (Bristol, Bristol)

Marlyn Catherine Hookings. For services to the community in Torquay, Devon. (Torquay, Devon)

Gareth Hopkins. Apprenticeship Programme Manager, Forestry Commission. For services to Forestry. (Coventry, West Midlands)

The Reverend Dr Kenneth Victor John Hopkins. Chair of Trustees, Heart of Mercia Multi Academy Trust, Hereford. For services to Education. (Hereford, Herefordshire)

Paul Hornby. Founder, Hornby Foundation. For services to Philanthropy and to the communities of Barrow, Furness and South Cumbria. (Ulverston, Cumbria)

Gary Horne. Deputy Chief Executive, Colchester Institute, Essex. For services to Education. (Harwich, Essex)

Julian Nicholas Horsler. Equality and Diversity Manager, National Highways. For services to Equality, Accessibility and Inclusion. (Salford, Greater Manchester)

Peter Cecil How. For voluntary and philanthropic services to Music. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Madeline Howard. Manager, Sage UK. For services to Cyber Security. (Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Tyne and Wear)

Tessa Gillian Howard. Founder, Inclusive Sportswear CIC and Hockey Player. For services to Inclusive Sportswear for Women and Girls. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Barbara Howell. Foster Carer, Norfolk County Council. For services to Foster Care. (Kings Lynn, Norfolk)

Charles James Hubbert. Foster Carer, Barnardo’s, Liverpool, Merseyside. For services to Foster Care. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Dianne Hubbert. Foster Carer, Barnardo’s, Liverpool, Merseyside. For services to Foster Care. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Jacqueline Hyde. Vice-President, Artist and Company Relations, Sony Music. For services to the Music Industry. (London, Greater London)

Graham Ibbeson. Artist. For services to the Arts. (Barnsley, South Yorkshire)

Titilola Idris-Debayo. Founder, Lolo Foundation. For services to Tackling Homelessness. (London, Greater London)

Major Grenville Archer Irvine Fortescue DL. Volunteer and Gordon Highlander Welfare Officer. For services to the Gordon Highlanders. (Huntly, Aberdeenshire)

Jacynth Althea Ivey. Board Member, NHS Race and Health Observatory. For services to Nursing. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Jane Elizabeth Jackson. Founder, Bristol Grandparents Support Group. For services to Older People in Bristol. (Bristol, Bristol)

Elaine Louise James. Head of Service, Learning Disabilities and Preparation for Adulthood, Bradford Metropolitan District Council. For services to Social Care. (Elland, West Yorkshire)

Martine Jays. Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement. (London, Greater London)

Susan Jee. Non Executive Director, Nuclear Restoration Services. For services to the Nuclear Industry. (Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside)

Katarina Johnson-Thompson. For services to Athletics. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Philippa Claire Jones. Director, Create Gloucestershire. For services to the Arts. (Cheltenham, Gloucestershire)

Philippa Jacqueline Jones. Board Member, United Kingdom Acute Oncology Society. For services to Oncology. (Oswestry, Shropshire)

Richard Huw Jones. For services to St. John Ambulance in Wales. (Llanelli, Dyfed)

Vivien Mary Jones. Founder and Trustee, Nystagmus Network. For services to the Nystagmus Community. (Lingfield, Surrey)

Lorraine Jones-Burrell. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dwayne Simpson Foundation CIC Ltd. For services to Young People and to Tackling Knife Crime. (London, Greater London)

Elizabeth Victoria Jordan. For services to Cycling. (Guildford, Surrey)

Fiona Mary Patricia Kane. Director, Vice-Chancellor’s Office, Ulster University. For Public Service in Northern Ireland. (Larne, County Antrim)

Mike Katz. National Chair, Jewish Labour Movement. For Political and Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Professor Francis Paul Keenan. Professor, School of Mathematics and Physics, Queen’s University Belfast. For services to Higher Education. (Carrickfergus, County Antrim)

George Edwin Ridley Kelly. President, St Ives Branch, The Royal British Legion. For voluntary services to the Royal British Legion and to Royal Air Force Veterans. (St Ives, Cambridgeshire)

Kathryn Leigh Kelly. Chief Executive Officer, Lionheart Educational Trust, Leicestershire. For services to Education. (Doncaster, South Yorkshire)

Peter John Kennedy. Lately Executive Principal, Franklin College, Grimsby. For services to Further Education. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Dr Elizabeth Clare Kent. Associate Head, Marine Physics and Ocean Climate, National Oceanography Centre. For services to Tracking Global Temperatures. (Southampton, Hampshire)

Professor Sara Leslie Kenyon. Professor of Evidence Based Maternity Care, University of Birmingham. For services to Midwifery. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Elizabeth Jane Kerr. Lately Director, UK Space. For services to the Space Industry. (Liphook, Hampshire)

Dannielle Jade Elizabeth Khan. For services to Cycling. (Alcester, Worcestershire)

Michael Francis Kilbride. Principal, Birkenhead Sixth Form College, Merseyside. For services to Education. (Wallasey, Merseyside)

Alastair John Kingsley. Chair of Trustees, Hampton Academies Trust, Cambridgeshire. For services to Education. (Peterborough, Cambridgeshire)

Calvin Kipling. Head, Virtual School, Darlington Borough Council. For services to Education. (Ferryhill, County Durham)

Margaret Kirby. Solicitor and Founder, Legacare. For services to the Law and to Vulnerable People. (Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Tyne and Wear)

Myleene Angela Klass. Ambassador, Tommy’s. For services to Women’s Health, Miscarriage Awareness and to Charity. (London, Greater London)

Graham Knowles. Chair and Trustee, British Glass Foundation. For services to Heritage. (Stourport on Severn, Worcestershire)

Kan Koo. Chief Executive, Cosmo Restaurant Group. For services to the Hospitality Industry. (London, Greater London)

Marsha Tiana Kuye. Lately Head, Border Delivery, Cabinet Office. For services to Border Readiness. (London, Greater London)

Dr Lam Lei Bonnie Kwok. Headteacher, London Hackney Chinese Community School, London Borough of Hackney. For services to Education. (Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire)

Stephen Paul Lamacq. For services to Broadcasting and to Music Venues. (London, Greater London)

Major (Rtd) Kevin Gibson Lamb. Founder, Wind Band Association. For services to Music. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Rabiyah Kauser Latif. Near Neighbours Coordinator, Thrive Together Birmingham. For services to Faith and Community Cohesion. (Walsall, West Midlands)

Lynne Colleen Lawrence. Lately Executive Director, Maria Montessori Institute (AMI), London. For services to Education. (London, Greater London)

Jane Lawson. Development Director, Victoria and Albert Museum. For services to Museums. (London, Greater London)

Mark John Lay. National Drug Coordination Lead, National Police Chiefs Council. For services to Preventing Drug Related Deaths. (Bedford, Bedfordshire)

Dr Richard Arnold Charles Lea. Consultant in Acute Medicine and Clinical Director, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board. For services to Acute Medicine. (Caerphilly, Gwent)

James Charles Lee. EASE Project Coordinator, Glasgow Clyde College. For services to English for Speakers of Other Languages Education in Glasgow. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Florian Leonhardt. For services to Fine Historical and Modern String Instruments. (London, Greater London)

Susannah Louise Levy. Trustee, Women’s Sport Trust. For services to Diversity and Inclusion in Sport. (London, Greater London)

Melanie Lewis. Lately Chief Executive, Shakespeare North Playhouse. For services to Theatre. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Eileen Rosemary Lindley. Foster Carer, Doncaster Children’s Services Trust. For services to Foster Care. (Doncaster, South Yorkshire)

Professor Nicholas John Linker. Lately National Clinical Director for Heart Disease, NHS England. For services to People with Heart Disease. (Yarm, North Yorkshire)

Leslie Lipert. For services to the Jewish Community in Cornwall. (Penzance, Cornwall)

William David Lipp. Chair, Lifeboat Management Group, Invergordon Lifeboat Station, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. (Alness, Ross and Cromarty)

Professor David Meredydd Lloyd. Professor of Surgery and Consultant Laparoscopic and Liver Surgeon, University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust. For services to Surgery. (Leicester, Leicestershire)

Erica Ann Lockhart. Chair, South East Social Care Alliance. For services to Adult Social Care. (Leatherhead, Surrey)

Daniel Kevin Longman JP. Magistrate and Deputy Chair, Liverpool Bench, Diversity and Community Relations Magistrate, Trustee of the Magistrates’ Association and Deputy of Merseyside and Cheshire Advisory Committee. For services to the Administration of Justice. (Birkenhead, Merseyside)

Tracy Marie Lowe. Founder, Wallace Youth Project. For services to Young People. (Oldbury, West Midlands)

George John Lucas. For services to Tennis and to Sports Management and Administration in Northern Ireland. (Hillsborough, County Down)

Dr William Bain Lumsden. Director of Distilling, Whisky Creation and Whisky Stocks, The Glenmorangie Company. For services to the Scotch Whisky Industry. (Dalkeith, Midlothian)

Christine Anne Lyness. Governor, Ashton Sixth Form College, Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester. For services to Education. (Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester)

George Grant Macdonald. Founder and Director, Grant Macdonald Silversmiths. For services to the Economy and Silversmithing Industry. (Redhill, Surrey)

Wendy June Mackie. Managing Director and Deputy Designated Safeguarding Lead, Works4U, Tameside and Greater Manchester. For services to Education. (Stalybridge, Greater Manchester)

Nathan Andrew MacQueen. For services to Archery. (West Calder, West Lothian)

Simon James Macqueen. Director of Strategy, Sport England. For services to Sport. (Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire)

James Stewart Malcolm. State Trumpeter, Court of the Lord Lyon. For services to State Ceremonial Events in Scotland and to Charitable Fundraising. (Kelty, Fife)

Triska Mamand. For services to Law Enforcement. (London, Greater London)

Marilyn Mansfield-Clark DL. For services to the community in Crawley, West Sussex. (Crawley, West Sussex)

Katy Marchant. For services to Cycling. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Julian George Margolin. Chief Ambassador, KidsOut. For charitable services to Children Escaping Domestic Abuse and Violence. (Radlett, Hertfordshire)

David Martin. Chair of Friends of Brownlow House. For voluntary services to the community in Lurgan, Northern Ireland. (Craigavon, County Armagh)

Poppy Willow Maskill. For services to Swimming. (Middlewich, Cheshire)

David Matthews. Founder, The Listening Walk. For services to the Samaritans and to Vulnerable People. (Mallaig, Inverness-shire)

Christopher Andrew Maxwell. Regional Homelessness Prevention Team Coordinator, Yorkshire and the Humber Probation Service. For services to Public Protection, Reducing Reoffending and Rehabilitation. (York, North Yorkshire)

Shirley Joyce Maxwell. For services to the Epilepsy Community in Scotland. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Christian McBride. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Genuine Solutions Group. For services to Business and to Philanthropy. (Leatherhead, Surrey)

Thomas Seamus McCabe. For voluntary service to the community in Newry, Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland. (Newry, County Down)

Adam McCamley. Senior Analyst, Liverpool City Council. For services to Social Care Data. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Janet Mary McConkey. Chair, Coventry Boot Fund. For services to Vulnerable Children and Families in Coventry. (Coventry, West Midlands)

Susie McDonald. Chief Executive Officer, Tender Education and Arts, and Founder, Tender National. For services to Young People and to the Prevention of Abuse. (London, Greater London)

Jonathan William McDowell. Founder, Indie Fude. For services to the Food and Drink Industry in Northern Ireland. (Belfast, County Down)

Caroline McGough. Lately Foster Carer, Middlesbrough Council. For services to Foster Care. (Middlesborough, North Yorkshire)

Gordon McGough. Lately Foster Carer, Middlesbrough Council. For services to Foster Care. (Middlesborough, North Yorkshire)

Stephen William McGuire. For services to Boccia and to Young People. (Hamilton, Lanarkshire)

Lawrence David McKee. Chair, Wealden Sailability and Trustee, Rockdale Sheltered Housing. For charitable services to Disabled People and to the community in Kent. (Sevenoaks, Kent)

Robert James McKelvey. For services to Castlederg Credit Union and to the community in County Tyrone. (Castlederg, County Tyrone)

Niall McKenna. Chef and Owner, James St and Waterman House. For services to Hospitality and to Tourism, and to Local Food and Drink Producers in Northern Ireland. (Belfast)

Louise Diane Mckiernan. Chief Executive, Disability Resource Centre. For services to Disabled People. (Coalville, Leicestershire)

Patrick McLaughlin. Coxswain, Red Bay Lifeboat Station and Trustee, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For voluntary services to Maritime Safety. (Ballymena, County Antrim)

Ronald McMurdie. Lately Special Chief Inspector, Hertfordshire Constabulary. For services to Policing. (Biggleswade, Bedfordshire)

Anthony John Adam McNally. Detective Chief Superintendent, Police Service of Northern Ireland. For Public Service. (Belfast)

Susan Medway. Director and Curator, Chelsea Physic Garden. For services to Horticulture and to Charity. (Herne Bay, Kent)

Amanda Mifsud. Co-Founder, Abbie’s Army. For charitable services to Children and Families dealing with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma and to Brain Tumour Research. (Ashford, Kent)

Raymond Mifsud. Co-Founder, Abbie’s Army. For charitable services to Children and Families dealing with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma and to Brain Tumour Research. (Ashford, Kent)

Mark Gerald Mitchell. Lately Chair of Trustees, Solent Academies Trust. For services to Education. (Southsea, Hampshire)

Lynne Moore. Lately Service Leader, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service in North and Mid Wales. (Colwyn Bay, Clwyd)

Melanie Moore. Office Manager, House of Lords. For services to Parliament. (London, Greater London)

Zandra Lee Moore. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Panintelligence. For services to Gender Equality in Business. (Wetherby, West Yorkshire)

Peter Morton. Director and Founder, Wight Shipyard Company Ltd. For services to Shipbuilding. (Cowes, Isle of Wight)

Thomas Stewart Muir. Engagement and Exhibitions Officer, Orkney Museum, Kirkwall. For services to Orkney Folk Tales. (Stromness, Orkney)

Gail Munro. Ice Rink Manager, Stranraer Ice Rink. For services to Curling. (Stranraer, Wigtownshire)

Professor Alison Pamela Murdoch. Lately President, British Fertility Society. For services to Fertility Treatment. (Wylam, Northumberland)

Anna Murphy. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Dr Brian Patrick Murphy. Lately Consultant Cardiologist, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde. For services to Heart Failure Therapies and to People with Motor Neurone Disease. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Christopher David Murphy. Managing Director, Dunster House Ltd and Director, Military Medals and Books Ltd. For services to Business and to Charity. (Bedford, Bedfordshire)

James Murray. Co-Founder, Murray Parish Trust and Patron, Friends of PICU, Southampton Children’s Hospital. For services to Children with an Illness and their Families. (Alresford, Hampshire)

Edwin Charinge Ndlovu. Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive, East London NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS and to Nursing. (Ashford, Kent)

Stephen Hugh Neilson. Chair, British Handball. For services to Handball. (Troon, Ayrshire and Arran)

Raymond William Newell. Managing Director, Oakwell Management Services. For services to Industry in the Midlands. (Lincoln, Lincolnshire)

Paul Newman. Chief Executive, Greensleeves Care. For services to Health and Social Care. (Banbury, Northamptonshire)

Norman Andrew Niven. Chair, Aberdour Royal National Lifeboat Institution Committee. For services to the community in Aberdour, Fife. (Burntisland, Fife)

John Lee Nixon. Lately Trust Chair, English Football League. For services to Association Football. (Carlisle, Cumbria)

Karen Norton. Lately Executive Primary Head, Vision Academy Learning Trust. For services to Education. (Northallerton, North Yorkshire)

Michael Andrew Oakes. Chair, National Dairy Board, National Farmers’ Union. For services to Dairy Farming. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Isobel Pauline Obeng-Dokyi. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Foundervine. For services to UK Digital Growth and Entrepreneurs from Underrepresented Backgrounds. (London, Greater London)

June Frances O’Brien. For services to the community in Epping Forest, Essex. (Epping, Essex)

David Hugh Fellows Odgers. Consultant and Researcher, Historic Building Conservation. For services to Heritage. (Somerton, Somerset)

Arthur Hugh Anthony O’Hagan. For services to the community in Armagh. (Armagh, County Armagh)

Richard O’Neill. Founder, Richard O’Neill Storytelling, Author, and Creative Lead, Seven Stories, The National Centre for Children’s Books, UK. For services to Education and to Literature. (Bury, Greater Manchester)

Gail O’Shea. Co-Founder, Wipe Away Those Tears. For charitable services to Terminally and Seriously Ill Children in Essex. (Brentwood, Essex)

Jason O’Shea. Co-Founder, Wipe Away Those Tears. For charitable services to Terminally and Seriously Ill Children in Essex. (Brentwood, Essex)

Zoe Amanda Packman. Deputy Director, Nursing Service Delivery, Transformation and Resilience, NHS England. For services to Nursing. (Poole, Dorset)

Dr Roger Colin Padgham. Scouting Volunteer. For services to Young People. (Faringdon, Oxfordshire)

Bryony Kate Frances Page. For services to Trampoline Gymnastics. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

The Reverend Andrew Paget. Senior Force Chaplain, Avon and Somerset Police. For services to Policing and to the community in Avon and Somerset. (Bristol, Bristol)

Sarah Janet Mary Parish. Co-Founder, Murray Parish Trust and Patron, Friends of PICU, Southampton Children’s Hospital. For services to Children with an Illness and their Families. (Alresford, Hampshire)

Nicholas Martin Christopher Parkes. Head of Freight, Department of Health and Social Care. For services to the Operations of the Health and Care System. (Basingstoke, Hampshire)

Bryher Charlotte Jane Pennells. SEND Teacher, Charlton Park Academy, London. For services to Children and Young People with SEND. (Sevenoaks, Kent)

Professor Gavin David Perkins. Dean of Medicine, Warwick Medical School, University of Warwick. For services to Resuscitation Science. (Solihull, West Midlands)

Reginald David Perry. HR Director, Employee Engagement, Reward and Compliance, House of Commons. For services to Parliament. (Uckfield, East Sussex)

Hywel Rhys Edward Peterson. For Voluntary and Charitable Services. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Romano Petrucci. Café Owner and Volunteer. For services to the community in Stranraer. (Stranraer, Wigtownshire)

Alan John Phillips. Lately Team Manager, Welsh Rugby Union. For services to Rugby Union Football and to Charity in Wales. (Porthcawl, Mid Glamorgan)

Luke Ian Pollard. For services to Paratriathlon. (Markfield, Leicestershire)

Brian Pope. Lately Assistant Director, Children’s Services, Hampshire County Council. For services to Education. (Waterlooville, Hampshire)

Donald Richard Potter. Chair, Crewe and Nantwich Conservative Association. For Political and Public Service. (Nantwich, Cheshire)

Philip Poulton. Lately Headteacher, Bensham Manor School, London Borough of Croydon. For services to Children and Young People with SEND. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Derek Ernest Prentice. Honorary Vice-President, Great British Luge Association. For services to Luge. (London, Greater London)

Richard Price. Managing Director, Marks and Spencer. For services to Fashion. (Market Harborough, Leicestershire)

William James Primrose. For services to Small Businesses in Northern Ireland. (Fivemiletown, County Tyrone)

Andrew James Proctor. Lately Council Leader, Norfolk County Council. For services to Local Government. (Emsworth, Hampshire)

Professor Siobhan Mary Quenby. Professor of Obstetrics, University of Warwick. For services to Obstetrics Research. (Kenilworth, Warwickshire)

Elliott Rae. Founder, Music Football Fatherhood. For services to Supporting New Parents and to Mental Health. (Watford, Hertfordshire)

Ahsan Zameer Rafeeq. Deputy Head, International Marketing, Department for Business and Trade. For services to Investment and Marketing. (London, Greater London)

Ishaque Benny Aslam Rafiqi. Founder, Let’s Feed Brum and Tabor House. For services to Tackling Homelessness and to the community in Birmingham and the West Midlands. (Bromsgrove, Worcestershire)

Shernett Andrea Ranson. Head, Public Appointments Talent and Outreach, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (Surbiton, Surrey)

Gareth William Ratcliffe. Deputy Chair, Brecon Beacons National Park Authority and Councillor, Hay on Wye, Powys County Council. For Charitable Services to Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons). (Hereford, Herefordshire)

Salma Bibi Ravat. Chief Executive Officer, One Roof Leicester. For services to Tackling Homelessness. (Leicester, Leicestershire)

Lee Rawlinson. Lately Director, Environment Agency. For services to the Environment. (Widnes, Cheshire)

Dr Stephen Eric Reaney. General Practitioner. For voluntary service to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. (Armagh, County Armagh)

The Reverend Stephen Charles Redman. Volunteer, Candlelighters. For services to the Families of Children with Cancer. (York, North Yorkshire)

Caroline Anne Redman Lusher. Founder, Rock Choir. For services to Music and to Charity. (Farnham, Surrey)

Dr Clare Marian Rees. Quality and Partnership Lead, Ealing Learning Partnership, London Borough of Ealing. For services to Education. (London, Greater London)

David Edwin Rickman. Executive Director, Governance and Chief of Staff, Royal and Ancient Golf Club. For services to Golf. (St Andrews, Fife)

Frederick Ring. Co-founder, Chair and Trustee, York Racial Equality Network. For services to the community in York. (York, North Yorkshire)

Antonio John Rizzo. Founder, The Alternative Hair Charitable Foundation. For charitable services to Leukaemia Research and to Children with Leukaemia. (Hatfield, Hertfordshire)

James Michael Roberts. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, mOm Incubators. For services to Engineering and to Entrepreneurship. (Tadworth, Surrey)

Dr Marcus Eldon Roberts. Director, Policy and Strategy, Association of Police and Crime Commissioners. For services to Public Safety and to the Victims of Addiction. (Colchester, Essex)

Sirkka-Liisa Roberts (Sirkka-Liisa Konttinen). Photographer. For services to Photography. (North Shields, Tyne and Wear)

Ruth Margaret Robertson. Head of Programme, Health Protection, NHS Education for Scotland. For services to Public Health and Health Protection in Scotland. (Linlithgow, West Lothian)

Dr Chris Robinson. General Practitioner and Volunteer. For services to the community in Lochaber, Inverness-shire. (Spean Bridge, Inverness-shire)

Megan Kay Robinson. Headteacher, Elvetham Heath Primary School, Fleet, Hampshire. For services to Education. (Hook, Hampshire)

Janet Elizabeth Rogers. Volunteer. For services to Cats and Wildcats in the North East of Scotland. (Huntly, Aberdeenshire)

Karen Anne Rogers. Chief Executive, Herefordshire Care Homes Group. For services to Social Care. (Malvern, Worcestershire)

Janice Rose. Lately Head of Economy and Regeneration, Northumberland County Council. For services to Heritage and to Local Government. (Morpeth, Northumberland)

Philip Rose. Founder and lately Senior Partner, SciTech, North West England. For services to Children’s Science Education. (Altrincham, Greater Manchester)

Harvey Rosenblatt. President, Nightingale Hammerson. For services to Jewish Community Social Care. (London, Greater London)

Simon Ross. Examiner, IAM and RoSPA BikeSafe and Biker Down Road Safety Workshops. For services to Road Safety for Motorcyclists in Gloucestershire. (Gloucester, Gloucestershire)

Beatrice Rowlatt (Bee Rowlatt). For services to the Promotion of Women’s Rights and Women’s Cultural Contributions. (London, Greater London)

Susan Barbara Rumbold. Chief Officer, Partnership Development and Business Support, Leeds City Council and Foster Carer. For services to Children and Families. (Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire)

Lindsay Anne Russell. Information Support Officer, Infantry Training Centre. For services to Service Recruits, their Families and to Defence. (Richmond, North Yorkshire)

Professor Gerard Samuel Saddler. Head of Science and Advice for Scottish Agriculture and Chief Plant Health Officer for Scotland. For services to Scottish Plant Health and to Biosecurity. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Soma Sara. Founder, Everyone’s Invited. For services to the Eradication of Sexual Abuse Against Women. (London, Greater London)

Edwina Sassoon. Arts Consultant. For services to the Visual Arts, Museums and Gardens. (London, Greater London)

Gareth Sayers. For services to Business and to the Economy in County Tyrone. (Castlederg, County Tyrone)

Julian Anthony Sayers DL. Director, Adkin. For services to Agriculture. (Wantage, Oxfordshire)

Daniel Schunmann JP DL. Founder, VIVA Theatre. For services to Community Theatre in Cambridgeshire. (Newmarket, Suffolk)

Hannah Elizabeth Scott. For services to Rowing. (Coleraine, County Londonderry)

Lesley Anne Scott. Founder, Dog Meat Trade Dachshund Rescue and Support Group. For Charitable Services. (Cramlington, Northumberland)

Leslie Scott. Lately Councillor, Sunderland City Council. For Political and Public Service. (Sunderland, Tyne and Wear)

James Richard Scroggs. Chair, Campaign Against Living Miserably. For services to Male Mental Health and to the Prevention of Suicide. (London, Greater London)

Imran Hussain Shah. Chair, Police Independent Advisory Group and Community Leader, West Yorkshire Police. For services to Policing and to the community in West Yorkshire. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Aman Sharma. Chief Executive Officer, Totus Digital. For services to Building and Fire Safety. (Richmond, Greater London)

Janet Sharpe. Lately Director of Housing, Sheffield City Council. For services to Local Government. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Barbara Ann Sharples. For services to Charity in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. (Looe, Cornwall)

Dr Penelope Jane Shirlaw. Chair, London Local Dental Network and Honorary Consultant, Office of the Chief Dental Officer, NHS England. For services to Dentistry. (High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire)

Dr Timothy Francis John Shortis. Co-Director, Poetry by Heart. For services to Education. (Bristol, Bristol)

Keely Siddiqui Charlick. Chief Executive Officer, Sunnyside Rural Trust, Hertfordshire. For services to Adult Social Care. (Abbots Langley, Hertfordshire)

Benjamin Patrick Huw Simpson. Lately Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Sea-Kit International. For services to the Maritime Industry. (Colchester, Essex)

Douglas Whiteley Smith. For services to the community in Sunderland. (Sunderland, Tyne and Wear)

Joanne Smith. Founder and Chief Executive, Fighting All Cancers Together. For services to People Affected by Cancer in the North East of England. (Gateshead, Tyne and Wear)

The Reverend Dr John Simon Smith. Founder and Patron, Cransley Hospice. For services to Palliative Care both in Hospice and in the community in North Northamptonshire. (Kettering, Northamptonshire)

Laura Katie Smyth. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Yorda Adventures. For services to Disabled Children and their Families. (Bognor Regis, West Sussex)

Bolaji Olubusola Sofoluwe. Co-Founder, Group MD Enterprise, Training and Knowledge Group. For services to Sustainable Business Growth, to Female Entrepreneurs and to International Trade. (Colchester, Essex)

Marian Spiers. Director, Dost Centre for Young Refugees and Migrants. For services to Young People. (London, Greater London)

Toni Spoors. Deputy Chief Executive Officer, North East Learning Trust. For services to Education. (Hartlepool, County Durham)

Robert Starr. Founder, The Starr Trust. For services to Young People and to Philanthropy. (Hove, East Sussex)

Helen Nicola Steers. Partner, Pantheon’s European Investment Team. For Voluntary Service and services to Gender Equality in Business. (London, Greater London)

Gregg Stevenson. For services to Rowing. (Colne, Lancashire)

Ian McLeod Stevenson. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cyacomb. For services to Online Safety Technology. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Sally Anne Strachey. Founder and Technical Lead, Sally Strachey Historic Conservation Ltd. For services to the Repair and Conservation of Heritage Buildings. (Wells, Somerset)

Carol Patricia Straker. For services to Dance. (London, Greater London)

Kimberley Jane Streets DL. Chief Executive Officer, Sheffield Museums. For services to Culture. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Sarah Lucy Sultman. Trustee, Gesher School, London. For services to Children and Young People with Special Education Needs. (London, Greater London)

Keith Surtees. Senior Investigating Officer, Operation Kenova, Police Service for Northern Ireland. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Pamela Ann Swain. Chief Executive, British Association of Dental Nurses. For services to Dental Nursing. (Fleetwood, Lancashire)

Debbie Ann Swales. Founder, Revival North Yorkshire CIC. For services to the Prevention of Loneliness and Isolation in Older People in North Yorkshire. (Whitby, North Yorkshire)

Kerrie Jean Sweeney. Chief Executive, Maritime Belfast Trust. For services to Maritime Heritage and to Tourism in Northern Ireland. (Antrim, County Antrim)

Dr Carol Elizabeth Sweetenham. Founder Board Member and Lately Chair, Aspire. For services to Providing Employment Opportunities for Vulnerable and Disadvantaged People in Oxfordshire. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Claire Taggart. For services to Boccia. (Larne, County Antrim)

Wendy Ann Tarplee-Morris. Founder, Little Princess Trust. For services to Children and Young People with Cancer. (Hereford, Herefordshire)

Michael Austin Taylor. Chair of Trustees, Centre for Alternative Technology. For services to Charity and to Innovation. (Aberystwyth, Dyfed)

Professor Ketevan Tchanturia. Professor of Psychology in Eating Disorders, Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, King’s College London and Consultant Psychologist, South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust. For services to People with Eating Disorders and Autism. (London, Greater London)

Professor Melissa Terras FREng. Professor of Digital Cultural Heritage, Edinburgh College of Art, University of Edinburgh. For services to Digital Humanities. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Christabel Diana Beatrice, The Lady Flight. For services to Local Government and to Charitable Causes. (London, Greater London)

Pamela Susan Thiedeman. Lately Head of Culture and Visitor Economy, Barnsley Council. For services to Culture and to Heritage in South Yorkshire. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Ian Michael Thomas. Director, NewcastleGateshead Initiative. For services to Tourism. (Gateshead, Tyne and Wear)

David Lorimer Thompson. For services to Education and to the community in County Tyrone. (Dungannon, County Tyrone)

Ruth Margaret Thomsen. Scientific Director, NHS England, London Region. For services to Healthcare Science. (London, Greater London)

Kathryn Margaret Thomson. Lately Chief Executive, Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS. (Wirral, Merseyside)

Nadine Tilbury. Lately Policy Officer, Working Together with Parents Network. For services to Promoting the Rights of Disabled Parents. (York, North Yorkshire)

Joan Todd. Team Manager, Afghan Resettlement and Ukraine Response Team, Manchester City Council. For services to Refugee Resettlement. (Hyde, Greater Manchester)

William James Toner. Chief Executive Officer, Hospitality Group of Companies. For services to the Hospitality Sector. (Esher, Surrey)

Dr Malcolm David William Tozer. Author and Adviser, Physical Education. For services to Physical Education and Sports. (Truro, Cornwall)

Janet Elizabeth Trowse. Head of Human Resources, Network Rail. For services to the Railway and to Menopause Awareness in the Workplace. (Bagshot, Surrey)

Amy Truesdale. For services to Taekwondo. (Chester, Cheshire)

Charles James Turner DL. Chair, Made in Sheffield and Managing Director, Edward Turner and Son Ltd. For services to Manufacturing and Business in Sheffield. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Kevin Edward Turner. Co-Founder, Company Chameleon. For services to Dance and to Mental Health. (Manchester, Greater Manchester)

Anna Ruth Twomlow. Witness Care Coordinator, Serious Fraud Office. For services to the Administration of Justice. (Sevenoaks, Kent)

Jessica Lorena Uguccioni. Deputy Head, Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles, Department for Transport. For services to the Regulation of Self-Driving Vehicles. (London, Greater London)

Sophie Beth Unwin. For services to Cycling. (Stockport, Greater Manchester)

Kenneth Upton. Advocate, Talking Sense, West Midlands. For services to Families of Children with Special Education Needs. (Walsall, West Midlands)

Professor Ajay Jaikishore Vora. Lately Consultant Paediatric Haematologist, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Childhood Leukaemia. (London, Greater London)

Chandni Kalpesh Vora. Chief Operating Officer, Vascroft Contractors Ltd. For services to Business and to Charity. (London, Greater London)

Vivian Wallace. Ageing Well Coordinator, Midlothian Council. For services to Older People in Midlothian. (Bonnyrigg, Midlothian)

Catharine Louise Walton. Chief Engineer and Technical Lead, Home Office. For Public Service. (Basingstoke, Hampshire)

David Ward. Founder and Trustee, Abigail’s Footsteps. For services to Bereaved Parents of Stillborn Children, particularly in Kent. (Rochester, Kent)

Helen Ruth Wardale. Chair, Apollo Academies Trust, Norfolk. For services to Education. (North Walsham, Norfolk)

Laura Anne Lillian Ward-Ongley. Founder and Global Chief Executive Officer, EXEAT. For services to International Trade, to Sustainability and to Women in Business. (Salisbury, Wiltshire)

Katy Robena Ware. For services to Maritime Safety and Technology. (Southampton, Hampshire)

Sheila Joyce Warner. Vice Chair, Wells Lifeboat Guild, Norfolk. For voluntary services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. (Fakenham, Norfolk)

Alexandria Warren. Co-Founder, Dom’s Food Mission. For services to the Eradication of Food Waste and Poverty. (St Leonard’s on Sea, East Sussex)

Dominic Warren. Co-Founder, Dom’s Food Mission. For services to the Eradication of Food Waste and Poverty. (St Leonard’s on Sea, East Sussex)

John Dudley Watkinson. Chair, Vistage International. For services to Business. (Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire)

Penelope Emeline Heather Jacqueline Watson. Dementia Campaigner. For services to Dementia Care in Football. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Carol Anne Watterson. Lately Lead Educational Psychologist, Darlington Borough Council. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs. (York, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Kenneth Frank Weatherley. Co-Founder and Director, Tennis First. For services to Young People. (Winchester, Hampshire)

Jacqueline Weir (Jackie Bird). Journalist and Presenter. For services to Broadcasting and to Charities in Scotland. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Michelle Louise Wells (Michelle Elkins). Communications Advisor, Love of The Game. For services to Charity, particularly the Prevention of Head Injuries in Sport. (London, Greater London)

Mavis West. Trustee and Founder, Yorkshire Association for Music and Special Educational Needs. For services to Adults and Children with Additional Needs through the Provision of Music. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Ronald Harry Westerman. Founder, Midlincs County Youth Football League. For services to Sport. (Lincoln, Lincolnshire)

John Westwell. Director, System Leadership, National Centre for Excellence in the Teaching of Mathematics. For services to Education. (Bury, Greater Manchester)

Carolyn Wheatley. Founder and Chair, Patients on Intravenous and Naso-gastric Nutrition Treatment (PINNT). For services to Patients with Intestinal Failure. (Christchurch, Dorset)

James White. Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement. (London, Greater London)

Patricia Ann White. Chief Executive Officer, Suited for Success. For services to Unemployed People in Birmingham. (Halesowen, West Midlands)

Robert John White. Senior Infrastructure Manager, North Sea Transition Authority. For services to Energy Security. (Reading, Berkshire)

Stephen John Whiting. Senior Policy Advisor and Lead Communications Officer, UK Debt Management Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Andrew Rodney Wickham. Managing Director, Go South Coast. For services to the Bus Industry. (Wimborne, Dorset)

Professor Clare Elizabeth Wilkinson. Emeritus Professor of General Practice, North Wales Centre for Primary Care Research, Bangor University. For services to Primary Care Research, Teaching and Practice. (Wirral, Merseyside)

Karen Mary Williams. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Escape Arts. For services to the community in Warwickshire. (Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire)

Beatrice Dorothy Wilson. Food Writer and Journalist. For services to Food Writing and Food Education. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Jane Alison Wilson. Head, Strategy and People Engagement for Enterprise Security and Risk Management, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service. (Crewe, Cheshire)

Nicola Wilson. Coach and Mentor, Wesko Equestrian Foundation. For services to Sport. (Northallerton, North Yorkshire)

Richard Andrew Wilson. Landscape Architect Garden Designer. For services to the Landscape and Garden Design Industry and to Heritage. (Chertsey, Surrey)

Lee Wong. Lately National Blood Health Team Lead, Welsh Blood Service. For services to the Welsh Blood Service. (Pontypridd, Mid Glamorgan)

Katherine Wood. Founding Director, Firstsite. For services to Art and to the community in Essex. (London, Greater London)

Roderick Michael Haydn Wood. Founder and Managing Director, CWP Energy Ltd. For services to Renewable Energy and to Sustainability. (Chester, Cheshire)

Professor Martin John Wooster. Professor of Earth Observation Science, King’s College London. For services to Landscape Fire Research and Wildfire Monitoring. (St Albans, Hertfordshire)

Peter Robert Worth. For services to Short Track Speed Skating. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Karon Eileen Elizabeth Wright. Founder and Artistic Director, Samling Institute. For services to Music. (Hexham, Northumberland)

William Wyatt. Chair, Halliwick Association of Swimming Therapy. For services to Disabled People. (Maidstone, Kent)

Anthony William Wynne. Lately President, Welsh Amateur Boxing Association. For services to Amateur Boxing. (Aberdare, Mid Glamorgan)

Rachel Luise Yates. Director of Clinical Improvement, GIRFT Programme. For services to Clinical Quality Improvement and Patient Safety. (Swindon, Wiltshire)

Peter Dillworth Young. For services to Music and Drama Education in London. (London, Greater London)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Aisha Younis Abdus Samad. Short Breaks Carer, Slough Children First, Berkshire. For services to Children and Young People with SEND. (Slough, Berkshire)

Kamran Ishaq Abdus Samad. Short Breaks Carer, Slough Children First, Berkshire. For services to Children and Young People with SEND. (Slough, Berkshire)

Robert Adams. Lately Chair, Spurn Bird Observatory Trust. For services to Local Wildlife Protection. (Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire)

David Irvine Addis. For services to the community in Long Ashton, Somerset. (Bristol, Somerset)

Mirza Khudadad Ahmed. Immigration Officer, Home Office. For Public Service. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Michael Timothy Alden. Football Coach and Manager, Park Knowle Football Club. For services to Grassroot Football and to the community in Bristol. (Bristol, Bristol)

Nazim Ali. Founder, Creating Smiles Hospital Gifts Initiative. For services to Charity and to Homeless and Vulnerable People in Bradford, West Yorkshire. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Douglas Sidney Allen. Police Support Volunteer, Avon and Somerset Police. For services to Policing and to the community in Somerset. (Chard, Somerset)

Joyce McNaughton Anderson. Leader, School of Dance. For services to Schools and to the community in Fife. (Cupar, Fife)

Dr Marion Shirley Andrews-Evans. Lately Executive Chief Nurse, NHS Gloucestershire Integrated Care Board. For services to Nursing, Health and Care Services. (Chepstow, Gloucestershire)

Christopher Armstrong. Pipe Major. For services to Music. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Richard Howard Astle. For services to Charity and to the Environment. (Peterborough, Cambridgeshire)

Dr Christopher Jeremy Ayling. For services to the community in Ennerdale, Cumbria. (Ennerdale, Cumbria)

Abdulai-Olaniyi Balogun. Cleaning Operative, House of Commons. For services to Parliament. (London, Greater London)

Maira Shernaz Bana. Co-founder, SheCanEngineer. For services to Diversity in Engineering. (London, Greater London)

Arthur Alexander Stewart Barbour. Volunteer Fundraiser, Cancer Focus NI. For Charitable Services. (Lisburn, County Antrim)

Stephen Lloyd Barnabis. For services to Young People and to the community in the London Borough of Waltham Forest. (London, Greater London)

Michael David Bateman. Volunteer Coordinator and Team Leader, Beaminster Country Car Scheme. For services to the community in West Dorset. (Beaminster, Dorset)

Vivienne Bateman. Volunteer Coordinator and Team Leader, Beaminster Country Car Scheme. For services to the community in West Dorset. (Beaminster, Dorset)

Mikayla Daisy Beames. Founder, Team Mikayla. For services to Charitable Fundraising for Children with Cancer. (Wantage, Oxfordshire)

Colin Stuart Bell. For Charitable Service. (London, Greater London)

Francesca Hilary Bell. Community Development Officer, Bannau Bycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) National Park Authority. For services to Community Development in Bannau Bycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) National Park. (Brecon, Powys)

Rona Benson. CCTV Operator, Norfolk Constabulary. For services to Policing and to Crime Prevention. (Great Yarmouth, Norfolk)

Lorraine Best. Personal Assistant, HM Treasury. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Sanjib Bhattacharjee. For services to the community in the London Boroughs of Newham, Redbridge and Waltham Forest. (London, Greater London)

David John Biddulph. Lately Rowing Umpire. For services to Rowing. (Waterlooville, Hampshire)

Jagrupe Binnig. For services to the community in Tuxford, Nottinghamshire. (Newark, Nottinghamshire)

Evelyn Ruth Blumenthal. Volunteer, Royal Free Charity. For services to Hospital Volunteering and to Caring for People with Dementia. (London, Greater London)

Christine May Boatwright. Founder and Clinical Director, Kernos Centre. For services to Mental Health in Suffolk. (Bures, Suffolk)

David Anthony Bone. Volunteer, The Stroke Association. For services to Stroke Survivors and their Carers across North Wales. (Denbigh, Clwyd)

Susan Boon. For services to the community in Biddenden, Kent and to Charity. (Ashford, Kent)

Lucy Victoria Brenkley. Active Forest Coordinator, Forestry England. For services to Forestry. (Barnard Castle, County Durham)

David John Brew. For services to Older People and to Disabled People in Northern Ireland. (Lisburn, County Antrim)

Muriel Joyce Bridges. For services to the St. Elizabeth Hospice, Framlingham, Suffolk. (Woodbridge, Suffolk)

Barbara Brook. Volunteer, Girls Friendly Society. For services to Girls, Young Women and to the community in Layton, Blackpool. (Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire)

Jeremy Norman Brown. Coordinator, Culture on Scilly. For services to the Arts and Culture on the Isles of Scilly. (Isles of Scilly, Cornwall)

Judith Rose Brown. Campaigner. For services to Parents and Carers of People with Profound Disabilities. (Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire)

James Frank Bryan. Founder, London Leaders Development Scheme. For voluntary service to Young People. (Kings Langley, Hertfordshire)

Alison Bunce. Founder, Compassionate Inverclyde. For services to the community in Inverclyde. (Greenock, Renfrewshire)

Harry Burgess. Security Officer, Conservative Party. For Political Service. (London, Greater London)

Carl Anthony Joseph Burke. For services to Young People in South London. (London, Greater London)

Marlene Hilda Burt. Governor, Christ the King Sixth Form College, Bexley, London. For services to Further Education. (London, Greater London)

Liesel Carter. Core Supporter, Holocaust Survivors’ Friendship Association. For services to Holocaust Education and Remembrance. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Malcolm Carter. For services to the community in Haslemere, Surrey. (Hindhead, Surrey)

Mary Catherine Cattanach. Volunteer. For services to the community in Ardchattan, Argyll. (Oban, Argyll and Bute)

Malcolm David Chalmers. For services to the community in Wootton, Bedfordshire. (Bedford, Bedfordshire)

David Richard Chambers. For services to Music and to the community in Somersham, Cambridgeshire. (Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire)

Nathan William Chambers. Emergency Response Volunteer, Enniskillen, British Red Cross. For voluntary service to the Red Cross. (Enniskillen, County Fermanagh)

Julie Ann Charalambous. Lately Proprietor, Westcott House Nursing and Residential Care Home. For services to Older People and to People with Disabilities in Dorking, Surrey. (Dorking, Surrey)

David Young Forrester Christie. For services to Cricket and to the community in Freuchie, Fife. (Cupar, Fife)

Margaret Clark. Emergency Laparotomy Nurse Specialist, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde. For services to the NHS in Scotland. (Stevenston, Ayrshire and Arran)

Andrew David Clarke. Team Manager, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Cancer Charities. (Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire)

Angela Elaine Clarke. Chair and Founder, Somewhere House Somerset. For services to Mental Health and to Sufferers of Substance Misuse and Trauma. (Wedmore, Somerset)

Rebecca Lucy Clarke. Volunteer, National Citizen Service and Board Member, Whizz Kidz, Ambitous About Autism Council and Disabled Children’s Partnership Youth Advisory Group. For services to Young People with Disabilities and Autism. (London, Greater London)

Robin Brian Clements. For services to the community in South East Surrey. (Caterham, Surrey)

Jean Clennell. Lately Deputy Headteacher, Roundhay School, Leeds, West Yorkshire. For services to Education. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Michael John Clews. Founder and Leader, The Joystick Club. For services to Young People through the Promotion of Aviation. (Maidenhead, Berkshire)

Sonia Clyne. Lately Volunteer Chair, Par Bay Big Local. For services to Community Development in Cornwall. (Par, Cornwall)

Betty Cobley. Volunteer, Royal Voluntary Service Leicester Royal Infirmary Café. For Charitable Service. (Leicester, Leicestershire)

Norman Philip Coe. Coordinator and Chair, Christian Kitchen. For services to Tackling Homelessness in the London Borough of Waltham Forest. (London, Greater London)

Christopher Stephen Joseph Coley. For services to Sport Administration and to the community in Gloucestershire. (Cheltenham, Gloucestershire)

Jonathan Compton. Chaplaincy Volunteer, HM Prison Morton Hall. For services to HM Prison and Probation Service. (Lincoln, Lincolnshire)

Veronica Mary Compton. Chaplaincy Volunteer, HM Prison Morton Hall. For services to HM Prison and Probation Service. (Lincoln, Lincolnshire)

Paul Norman Cook. For services to Youth Sport in the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham. (London, Greater London)

Wilhelmina Nina Cooper. For services to Charitable Fundraising and to the community in Kent. (Canterbury, Kent)

Honor Cousens. Volunteer Manager, Shop Trolley Team, Royal London Hospital. For Charitable Service. (London, Greater London)

Kenneth David Cowen. Founder and lately Chief Executive Officer, School of Hard Knocks Charity. For services to Sport and to Charity. (Braintree, Essex)

Emma Louise Mary Cox. For charitable services to the Royal British Legion. (Gloucester, Gloucestershire)

June Rosemary Cox. For services to the community in Bredhurst, Kent. (Gillingham, Kent)

Gail Heather Cramp. Chair, Sunbury and Walton Unit, Sea Cadets. For voluntary service to Young People. (Shepperton, Surrey)

Anne Croucher. Community Champion Tesco and Volunteer. For services to the community in Dumfries and Galloway. (Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway)

Annie Dolores Elizabeth Crowe. Founder and Manager, First Steps Children Centre, Castlederg. For services to Childcare in County Tyrone. (Castlederg, County Tyrone)

Margaret Ann Dabell. For services to the community in Wetherby, West Yorkshire. (Wetherby, West Yorkshire)

Tianna Moquette Dagher. Co-Founder, A Space Between. For services to Tackling Isolation, Loneliness and Anxiety through Art. (London, Greater London)

Catherine Anne Dale. Mental Health Nurse, Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust. For services to People with Severe Mental Illness. (Keighley, West Yorkshire)

Katrina Melanie Daly. Volunteer, Neighbourhood Partnership Eastbourne. For services to the community in Eastbourne. (Eastbourne, East Sussex)

David Ronald Dandridge. For services to the community in Clapham, London Borough of Lambeth. (London, Greater London)

Rebecca Daniels. Community Children’s Matron and Chair, UK Community Children’s Nursing Network and Lead, Children’s Community Nursing Project, Queen’s Nursing Institute. For services to Clinically Vulnerable and Complex Children and Young People. (London, Greater London)

David Davidson. Reporting Manager, Nuclear Decommissioning Authority. For services to the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and to the Education Sector in Cumbria. (Wigton, Cumbria)

Yvonne Davidson. Beekeeper. For services to Beekeeping in Scotland. (Aboyne, Aberdeenshire)

Elizabeth Fryer Davies. For services to the community in Kimbolton, Herefordshire. (Leominster, Herefordshire)

Michael Francis Davies. Founder, Rayleigh Town Museum. For services to Heritage in Rayleigh, Essex. (Rayleigh, Essex)

Rachel Elizabeth Davies. Coach and Volunteer, Altrincham Football Club. For services to Sport. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Margaret Ann Davison. For services to the community in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire. (Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire)

Dr Peter John Dawson. For services to the community in Lincolnshire. (Lincoln, Lincolnshire)

Charles Thomas Devlin. Founder, Ireby Festival. For services to the community in Ireby, Cumbria. (Wigton, Cumbria)

Jennifer Anne Dobson. Volunteer, The Pound Hill and Worth Parent and Toddler Group, Crawley. For services to the community in Crawley, West Sussex. (Crawley, West Sussex)

John Allen Dunnett. For services to the community in Grundisburgh, Suffolk. (Woodbridge, Suffolk)

Ruth Anne Edwards. For services to the community in Mirfield, West Yorkshire. (Mirfield, West Yorkshire)

Robert James Elliott. Lately School Crossing Patrol, Education Authority for Northern Ireland. For services to Education and to the community in County Antrim. (Antrim, County Antrim)

Sophie Elizabeth Ellis. Co-Organiser, The Norfolk Superheroes. For services to Charity in Norfolk. (King’s Lynn, Norfolk)

Janet Elston. Founder, Triggshire Wind Orchestra and Co-Founder, Cornwall Youth Wind Orchestra. For services to Young People and to Music. (Bodmin, Cornwall)

Lynne Fairclough. Community Volunteer, Merseyside Police. For services to Policing and to the community in Merseyside. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Roy Farmer. Community First Responder. For services to the community in West Yorkshire. (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Lindsay Faulkner. For services to the community in Ley Hill, Buckinghamshire. (Chesham, Buckinghamshire)

Mohammad Fayyaz. Councillor, Chesham Town Council and Buckinghamshire Council. For services to the community in Chesham. (Chesham, Buckinghamshire)

Paul Michael Fellows. Chair, Cambridge Astronomical Association. For services to Astronomy. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Frances Theresa Fenwick. For voluntary service in North Powys. (Machynlleth, Powys)

Samuel David Ferguson. President, Chair of the Board, Abbey Credit Union. For services to the community of Newtownabbey, County Antrim. (Carrickfergus, County Antrim)

Kathy Maureen Finlay. Staff Officer, Claims Manager, Roads Claims Unit, Department for Infrastructure, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For Public Service. (Newtownards, County Down)

Scott Robert Fisher. Ambassador and Fundraiser, MAST Cell Action. For services to Charitable Fundraising for Mast Cell Activation Syndrome. (Lancashire, Lancashire)

Malcolm John Fletcher. Lately Secretary, Ely Military Band. For services to the community in Ely, Cambridgeshire. (Ely, Cambridgeshire)

Gifford Andrew Foote. For services to the community in Armitage with Handsacre, Staffordshire. (Rugeley, Staffordshire)

Rachel Ann Forbes. For services to NHS Primary Care in Northern Ireland. (Londonderry, County Londonderry)

Dr Chantal Lavina Mary Fowler Lockey. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The Foundation for Infant Loss Training. For services to Bereavement Care and to Reducing Infant Mortality. (Cheltenham, Gloucestershire)

Sarah Jane France. For services to the community in Maidenhead, Berkshire. (Maidenhead, Berkshire)

Valerie Clare French. Breeze Champion Volunteer, British Cycling. For services to Sport. (York, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Katherine Friedrich. Founder, People Assisting Torbay’s Homeless. For services to Tackling Homelessness in Torbay, Devon. (Paignton, Devon)

Renee Friend. Ambassador, Isabel Hospice. For services to Charity and to the community in Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire. (Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire)

Alan John Frost. For services to the community in Abberton, Colchester, Essex. (Colchester, Essex)

Kenneth Lewis Galton. Hurdle Maker. For services to Hazel Coppicing and to Heritage Crafts. (Fareham, Hampshire)

Julie Elizabeth Gay. For services to the community in Sheffield, South Yorkshire. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Robin Neville Gell. Judo Coach. For services to Sport and to the community in Bedfordshire. (Bedford, Bedfordshire)

Ian Francis Gibb. Volunteer. For services to the community in Earlston. (Earlston, Roxburghshire)

Jackson Gibbons. Basketball Academy Director, City of London Academy Southwark. For services to Young People and to Basketball. (London, Greater London)

Eileen Lorraine Gibson. Nurse, Social Worker and Area Manager, Northern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Older People with Dementia and Adults with Learning Disabilities in County Antrim. (Carrickfergus, County Antrim)

Roy Gibson. For services to Space. (Bath, Somerset)

Matthew Gleaves. Senior Executive Officer, Department for Education. For services to People with Disabilities in Sport. (Darlington, County Durham)

William Charles Good. Secretary and Registrar, Wymondham Rugby Club. For services to Sport. (Attleborough, Norfolk)

John David Goulder. For services to Dry Stone Walling and to the community in Rosehall, Sutherland. (Lairg, Sutherland)

Susan Dorothea Gourlay. Volunteer. For services to the community in the Stewartry of Kirkcudbright. (Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway)

Robert Lindsay Graham. For services to Charity and the community in Derbyshire. (Hope Valley, Derbyshire)

Alaa Mohammed Ali Habbooby. Owner, Café Noir. For services to the community in Thames Ditton, Surrey. (London, Greater London)

Kay Frances Haffenden. Chair, Kamelia Kids Day Care and Beach School, Goring by Sea, West Sussex. For services to Early Years. (Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex)

David John Haines. Lifeboat Operations Manager, Looe Lifeboat Station, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For services to Martime Safety. (Looe, Cornwall)

Emily Halban. Co-Founder, A Space Between. For services to Tackling Isolation, Loneliness and Anxiety through Art. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Richard Gresham Haley. Postmaster, Epworth Post Office. For services to the Post Office and to the community in Doncaster. (Doncaster, South Yorkshire)

Leon Hall. For Charitable Service. (London, Greater London)

Kathleen Jane Hamilton. Lately Theatre Manager and Administrator. For services to Theatre. (Saxmundham, Suffolk)

Paul Ray Hannaford. For services to the community in Romford, London Borough of Havering. (Brentwood, Essex)

John Barry Hardy. Volunteer, Blind Veterans UK and the Bridgwater Community Hub. For services to the Veteran Community. (Bridgwater, Somerset)

Eileen Rosemary Harrison-Topham. For services to communities in East and North Yorkshire. (Leyburn, North Yorkshire)

Trevor Charles Harrop. Co-Founder, The Avon Roach Project. For services to Angling. (Ringwood, Hampshire)

Carly Hart. Neighbourhood Support Officer, Cardiff East, South Wales Police. For services to Policing and to the community in Cardiff. (Maesteg, Mid Glamorgan)

Nicholas Richard Hartshorne-Evans. Founder and Chief Executive, Pumping Marvellous Foundation. For services to People with Chronic Heart Failure. (Burnley, Lancashire)

Ann Veronica Harvey. Lately Nursery Teacher and Chair of Governors, Bentilee Nursery, Stoke on Trent. For services to Early Years. (Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire)

Judith Harvey. Warden Manager, Brecon Beacons National Park Authority. For services to the Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) National Park. (Llandelio, Dyfed)

Benjamin Lee Thomas Hawkins. Emergency Dispatcher and Community First Responder, East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust. For services to Emergency Care, Staff Wellbeing and Mental Health. (Peterborough, Cambridgeshire)

Conway Keith Hawkins. For services to Young People. (Cowbridge, South Glamorgan)

Michelle Hawkins. Foster Carer, Fostering Solutions, West Midlands. For services to Foster Care. (Burntwood, Staffordshire)

Simon Hawkins. Foster Carer, Fostering Solutions, West Midlands. For services to Foster Care. (Burntwood, Staffordshire)

Audrey Phyllis Hayter. For services to the community in Witchampton, Dorset. (Wimborne, Dorset)

Colleen Patricia Healy. Lately Foster Carer, Plymouth City Council. For services to Foster Care. (Gloucester, Gloucestershire)

David Richard Healy. Lately Foster Carer, Plymouth City Council. For services to Foster Care. (Gloucester, Gloucestershire)

Paul Dominic Heitzman. Lately Senior Education Advisor. For services to Education. (Mold, Clwyd)

Tracey Jane Hemming. Director, Freedom Day Centre, Evesham. For services to Young People and Adults with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. (Evesham, Worcestershire)

Marion Veronica Hemsworth. Co-Founder, J&M Running. For services to Wellbeing and to the community in West Sussex. (Haywards Heath, West Sussex)

Roy Arthur Heppenstall. President, Newton-le-Willows Unit, Sea Cadets. For voluntary service to Young People and to Veterans. (Newton le Willows, Merseyside)

Hemandra Hindocha. Postmaster, Westcotes Post Office. For services to the Post Office and to the community in the Midlands. (Leicester, Leicestershire)

Catherine Barbara Hitchens. For services to the community in Fifield, Oxfordshire. (Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire)

Wendy Hobbs. Ambassador and Board Member, Dreams and Wishes Charity. For Voluntary and Charitable Service. (Walton-on-Thames, Surrey)

Jeremy Nigel Holland. Police Support Volunteer, North Yorkshire Police. For services to Policing. (York, North Yorkshire)

Joseph Ralph Homer. Volunteer, Eastbourne and District Samaritans. For services to Vulnerable People. (Eastbourne, East Sussex)

Carole Evelynne Hopkins. For services to the community in Magor, Monmouthshire. (Caldicot, Gwent)

Rosemary Howell DL. For services to Girlguiding and to the community in Devon. (Ivybridge, Devon)

Jayne Helena Hughes. Founder, Amy and Friends. For services to Children with Rare Disorders and their Families. (Mold, Clwyd)

Peter Hulatt. For services to the Camden Garden Centre Charitable Trust. (London, Greater London)

Barry George Hyde. For services to the community in Rossendale, Lancashire. (Bacup, Lancashire)

Dr Saara Mary Jane Jackson. Finance and Briefing Hub Lead, Government Office for Science. For services to Science in Government and to the Scientific Community. (London, Greater London)

David John James. Secretary, Ceredigion County Bowling Association. For Voluntary Service. (Neath, West Glamorgan)

Andrew Vaughan John. Chair, Aberavon Rugby Football Club. For services to Charity and to Business. (Port Talbot, West Glamorgan)

Brian Allan Johnson. Chair, Friends of Didsbury Park. For services to Charity and to the community in Didsbury, Greater Manchester. (Manchester, Greater Manchester)

Sarah Elizabeth Johnston (Sally Johnston). Lately Principal’s Personal Assistant, Banbridge Academy. For services to Education and to the community in County Down. (Newry, County Down)

Suzey Elizabeth Joseph. Homeless Health Clinical Lead, Nottingham Citycare. For services to Tackling Homelessness in Nottinghamshire. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Enoch Kanagaraj. Founder, One Vision and Vice-Chair, Hertfordshire County Interfaith. For services to Charity and to the community in Hertfordshire. (Dunstable, Bedfordshire)

Alison Jayne Kay. Musician, Teacher and Trustee, Poole Society for Young Musicians. For services to the Arts and to Young People. (Broadstone, Dorset)

Karen Mary Kelly. Head Coach, Lanark Amateur Swimming Club. For Voluntary Service. (Lanark, Lanarkshire)

Sarah Kelly. Unit Catering Supervisor, Education Authority Northern Ireland. For services to Education Catering in the Primary School Sector in Northern Ireland. (Craigavon, County Armagh)

David Anthony Kemp. Strategic Community Safety Manager, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service. For services to Community Safety. (Seaford, East Sussex)

Michael Keogh. Director, Springfield Youth Club, London Borough of Hackney. For services to Young People in London. (Brentwood, Essex)

John Dyson Kingham. For services to the community in Luton, Bedfordshire. (Luton, Bedfordshire)

Robert David Kirkland. For services to the Music Industry in Northern Ireland. (Dungannon, County Tyrone)

Paula Klein. For services to Young People in Classical Music in Northern Ireland. (Bangor, County Down)

Jaswinder Kumar. President, Management Committee of Sri Guru Ravidass Sabha Bedford. For Charitable Services in Bedford. (Bedford, Bedfordshire)

Alan Malcom Kurtz. Proprietor and Manager, Fishers Chemist, South Norwood, London Borough of Croydon. For services to Community Pharmacy. (London, Greater London)

Jennifer Lamboll. Police Staff Supervisor, Contact Management Centre, Thames Valley Police. For services to Policing. (Abingdon, Oxfordshire)

Kelvin Langford. Volunteer Coordinator, Civilian Services Contingent. For services to the Civilian Services Contingent and to the Veteran Community in Newark. (Newark, Nottinghamshire)

Jessica Margaret Lapping. Co-Organiser, The Norfolk Superhero Challenge. For services to Charity in Norfolk. (Fakenham, Norfolk)

William Macfarlane Lawson. Genealogist. For services to the community in the Western Isles. (Isle of Harris, Western Isles)

Gillian Frances Lee. Lately Parliamentary Office Manager. For services to Parliament. (London, Greater London)

Louise Maria Lees-Barrett. Founder, REACH Equine Therapy. For services to Disabled People in Essex. (Brentwood, Essex)

Trystan Wyn Lewis. Facilities Support Manager, Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor. For services to Patient Health and Wellbeing. (Caernarfon, Gwynedd)

Alexander Gordon Lindsay. For services to Education in Lisburn, County Antrim. (Lisburn, County Antrim)

Margaret Lines. For services to the community in Hatfield Heath, Essex. (Hatfield Heath, Essex)

Victoria Livingstone-Thompson. Chief Executive, Inclusion Gloucestershire. For services to Mental Health and to People with Disabilities in Gloucestershire. (Gloucester, Gloucestershire)

Diane Locke. For services to the community of Penrhiwceiber, Rhondda Cynon Taff. (Mountain Ash, Mid Glamorgan)

Joan Lockley. Founder and Coordinator, West Midlands Hedgehog Rescue. For services to Wildlife. (Walsall, West Midlands)

Mark Long. Founding Team Member and Producer, Sawston Youth Drama. For services to Musical Theatre for Young People in Cambridgeshire. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Kathy Loughridge. Fundraiser, Marie Curie. For services to Marie Curie in Northern Ireland. (Belfast)

Robert Alan Love. Bowler and Ambassador, International Disabled Bowlers. For services to Sport and to People with Disabilities. (Tamworth, Staffordshire)

Deborah Anne Lowe. Chair and Director, Youth Onstage. For services to Musical Theatre in the West Midlands. (Rowley Regis, West Midlands)

Paul Knight Lucas JP. For services to Education and to Charity. (Haverfordwest, Dyfed)

Janet MacGregor. Owner and Senior Manager, Smithfield House Children’s Nursery, City of London. For services to Early Years. (Poole, Dorset)

Morag Mackay. Volunteer. For services to Children Living with Disabilities. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Alexander John Mackintosh. For services to Nairn County Football Club. (Nairn, Nairn)

Alexandra MacLeod. Founder, The BIG Project. For services to the community in Broomhouse, Edinburgh. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Sally Kate Martiello. Manager, Oakley Kindergarten, Bedford. For services to Early Years and to the community in Bedford. (Bedford, Bedfordshire)

Jean Eveline Martin. For services to the community in Greater Manchester. (Nantwich, Cheshire)

James Edwin Masters. Chair, Grange Big Local and Co-Founder, Amazing Communities Together. For services to the community in East Finchley, London Borough of Barnet. (London, Greater London)

Glynis Mates. Childminder Adviser. For services to Early Years. (London, Greater London)

Dr Anne McArthur. Committee Member, Banffshire Branch, Royal Scottish Country Dancing Society. For services to Scottish Country Dancing and to the community in Portsoy, Banffshire. (Banff, Banffshire)

Right Reverend Monsignor Bryan McCanny. Parish Priest. For services to the community in Limavady, County Londonderry. (Limavady, County Londonderry)

Michael Joseph Walter McCarthy. Government Whips Office, Cabinet Office. For Parliamentary and Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Elizabeth Devlin McClurg. Volunteer. For services to Wildlife and the community in Merkinch. (Inverness, Inverness-shire)

Sandra McConnell. For services to Mental Health and to Young People with Learning Disabilities. (Lisburn, County Antrim)

Stuart McCourt. Commanding Officer, Whitehaven Unit, Sea Cadets. For voluntary service to Young People and to the Environment. (Cleator Moor, Cumbria)

Mary Catherine McCoy. Clinical Services Manager, Emergency Medicine Antrim Area Hospital Northern Health and Social Services Trust. For voluntary services to Tackling Homelessness in Belfast. (Newtownabbey, County Antrim)

Martin Carter McCullough. For services to Junior and Para Archery in Northern Ireland. (Newry, County Armagh)

Siobhan Marie McElnea. Probation Officer and Victim Liaison Officer, Probation Board for Northern Ireland. For services to Victims of Crime and to the Criminal Justice System. (Belfast)

Lorraine McInnes. Volunteer Fundraising Campaigner, Maggie’s Glasgow. For services to Charity. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Barclay Keith McIntosh. Advocacy Volunteer. For services to the community in Fife. (Kirkcaldy, Fife)

Stuart McKenzie. Volunteer. For services to the community in Pollokshields and Glasgow. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Susanne McEwan McKenzie. Volunteer. For services to the community in Pollokshields and Glasgow. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Donald Robin Mead. Vice-President and lately Chair, The Oscar Wilde Society. For services to Literature. (London, Greater London)

Stephen Robert Merridew. Specialist Training Manager, Medical Biochemistry, Swansea Bay University Health Board. For services to the NHS. (Bridgend, Mid Glamorgan)

Patricia Ann Merry. Chair, Corbett Community Library Board. For services to the community in Catford, London Borough of Lewisham. (London, Greater London)

Safeena Karen Mohammed. Foster Carer, Warwickshire County Council. For services to Foster Care. (Coventry, Warwickshire)

Janet Susan Monk. Joint District Commissioner, Chadlington Brownies, Charlbury District. For services to Young People. (Carterton, Oxfordshire)

Dennis Edward Moore. For services to the community in Orpington, London Borough of Bromley. (Orpington, Kent)

Richard Frederick Moore. For services to Music Education and Preservation in East Sussex. (St. Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex)

Alison Jane Moorey. Lately Chief Executive, St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Chichester. For services to Palliative Care. (Waterlooville, Hampshire)

Jacqueline Morgan. Manager, King Square Nursery, London. For services to Early Years and to Families. (London, Greater London)

Alexander James Morrice. For services to the community in Corhampton and Meonstoke, Hampshire. (Southampton, Hampshire)

Maureen Morris. Board Member, Easterhouse Citizens Advice Bureau. For services to the community in Easterhouse. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Susan Jean Mountain. Campaigner. For services to Public Health and Supporting People to Give Up Smoking. (South Shields, Tyne and Wear)

Allan Craig Muirhead. For services to the community in Kirkby Lonsdale, Cumbria. (Carnforth, Cumbria)

Alexandra Munro. Volunteer. For services to the community in Ardchattan, Argyll. (Oban, Argyll and Bute)

Wendy Patricia Murray. For Voluntary Service. (Carnoustie, Angus)

Audrey Mutongi-Darko. Founder, The No1 Befriending Agency. For services to Tackling Loneliness and Isolation in Older People in Scotland. (Alexandria, Glasgow)

Preshanthi Devarani Navaratnam. Executive Assistant, Department for Education. For Public, Voluntary and Charitable Service. (Doncaster, South Yorkshire)

Thomas William Neill. For services to Local Rugby in Northern Ireland. (Omagh, County Tyrone)

Mark Newey. Lately Coach, Referee, Chair and President, Haywards Heath Rugby Club. For services to Grassroots Rugby. (Haywards Heath, East Sussex)

Fiona Catherine Newnham (Fiona Brothers). Lately Powerboat Racer and Cricket Scorer, England and Wales Cricket Board. For services to Sport. (Ventnor, Hampshire)

Charles Bruce Nicolson. For Voluntary and Charitable Service in the Western Isles. (Stornoway, Western Isles)

Andrew Nisbet. Community Volunteer. For services to the community in Yell. (Lerwick, Shetland)

Dr David Hamilton Nunn. Lately Researcher, Nottinghamshire County Council. For voluntary service to the Great War Memorial. (Kimberley, Nottinghamshire)

Elizabeth O’Hanlon. For services to the Environment and to Sustainability in Rainham, Kent. (Gillingham, Kent)

Kathleen Marie O’Malley. Project Manager, Social Performance, Network Rail. For services to the Railway and to Tackling Homelessness. (London, Greater London)

Ann Patricia Osborn. Chief Executive Officer, The Rural Coffee Caravan Information Project. For services to Older People and Combatting Loneliness in the communities of Suffolk and Norfolk. (Diss, Norfolk)

Kevin Osei. Founder, Bridging Barriers. For services to Young People. (London, Greater London)

Asma Pandor. Lead Admiral Nurse, Dementia UK, Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Nursing. (Gloucester, Gloucestershire)

Russell John Parker. Founder, Meopham Sports and Leisure Association. For services to the community in Meopham, Kent. (Gravesend, Kent)

Richard Gavin Rowland Griffiths Parry. Accompanist. For services to Music and to Choral Singing. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Robert Patchett. For services to the community in Mease Valley, Staffordshire. (Tamworth, Staffordshire)

David Stuart Paterson. Founder, Unity in Poverty Action. For services to Disadvantaged People in Leeds, West Yorkshire. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Mavis Margaret Paterson. Fundraiser. For services to Charitable Fundraising. (Newton Stewart, Wigtownshire)

Rosemary Adele Pavoni. Chair, West Sussex Partners in Care. For services to Social Care. (Horsham, West Sussex)

Jacqueline Anita Pell. Councillor, Braintree District Council. For services to Local Government and to the community in Halstead, Essex. (Halstead, Essex)

Michael John Perrin. President, Melksham Town Football Club. For services to Grassroots Football and to the community in Melksham, Wiltshire. (Melksham, Wiltshire)

Robert John Philips. For services to the community in Portsoy and District. (Banff, Banffshire)

Roberta Violet Phillips. Chair, Maghera Cancer Research Committee. For Charitable Services. (Maghera, County Londonderry)

Patricia Dolores Pile. Facilities Manager, UK Export Finance. For Public and Voluntary Service. (London, Greater London)

Karen Pitt. Senior Telecoms Engineer, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency. For services to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Skills. (Swansea, West Glamorgan)

Doreen Edna Mary Courtney Pitts. For services to the Girls Brigade and to the community in County Antrim. (Ballyclare, County Antrim)

John David Polley. For services to the Boxted Methodist Silver Band in Essex. (Colchester, Essex)

Roberta Ruth Quinn. Catering Manager, Youth Justice Agency. For services to the Youth Justice System. (Newtownards, County Down)

Dr Roger David Ransome. For services to Bat Conservation. (Dursley, Gloucestershire)

Marek Regan. Police Community Support Officer, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Community Sport. (Epsom, Surrey)

Stephen Gerrard Rigby. Founder, The Children’s Chess Club (3Cs). For services to Young People. (Welshpool, Powys)

Jane Ann Robinson. For services to Charity and to the community in West Yorkshire. (Pontefract, West Yorkshire)

Julie Robinson. Foster Carer, Wirral County Council, Wirral, Merseyside. For services to Foster Care. (Prenton, Merseyside)

Susan Caroline Rodger. For services to the community in Thames Ditton, Surrey. (Thames Ditton, Surrey)

Ann Rooke. Cleaning Supervisor, Castle Douglas High School, Dumfries and Galloway. For services to Education and to the community in Castle Douglas. (Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway)

Corinne Rosalie Rowe. Emergency Response Volunteer, Bracknell, British Red Cross. For voluntary service to the Red Cross. (Bracknell, Berkshire)

Belinda Louise Rowlands. Founder, Manager and Trustee, The Seed Box. For services to Adults and Children with Additional Support Needs. (Aboyne, Aberdeenshire)

Suzanne Amanda Ruggles. Founder and Chief Executive, Full Circle Fund Therapies. For services to Patients and Carers in the NHS. (West Byfleet, Surrey)

Lesley Caron Rutherford. Nurse Consultant, Marie Curie, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and Queen’s University Belfast. For services to Palliative Care Patients. (Belfast)

Steadman Earl Scott. Coach. For services to Young People and to Sport. (London, Greater London)

Alison Marie Semmence. Chief Executive, York Centre for Voluntary Service. For services to Social Prescribing. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

Pat Haste Shakespeare. Superintendent, Portland Division, St John Ambulance. For services to Community First Aid in Portland. (Portland, Dorset)

Kasim Mohamed Sharifi. Foster Carer, Warwickshire County Council. For services to Foster Care. (Coventry, Warwickshire)

Dr Nana Siaw-Badu. Chief Executive Officer, Badu Sport. For services to Sport and Physical Activity. (London, Greater London)

Philip John Siddell. Co-Owner, Humpty Dumpty Day Nurseries Ltd and Trustee, National Day Nurseries Association, West Midlands. For services to the Early Years, to Childcare and to the Charitable Sector. (Burton on Trent, Staffordshire)

Balbir Singh (Balbir Singh Khanpur Bhujhangy). Musician. For services to Bhangra Music and to Punjabi Culture in the West Midlands. (Smethwick, West Midlands)

Colin Andrew Small. For services to the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in County Tyrone. (Omagh, County Tyrone)

David Smith. Police Sergeant, North Wales Police. For services to the community in North Wales and to Charity. (Chester , Clwyd)

James Burns Smith. Librarian, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. For services to Fire and Rescue in Scotland. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

William Smith. Police Community Support Officer, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Policing. (London, Greater London)

Valerie June Snowden. President, Hospital Broadcasting Association. For services to Hospital, Health and Wellbeing Broadcasting. (York, North Yorkshire)

William John Norman Somerville. For services to the community of Limavady, County Londonderry. (Limavady, County Londonderry)

Brian Thomas Speight. President, Espada Fencing Club. For services to Fencing. (Bournemouth, Dorset)

Barbara Julie Spiby. Manager, Clifton Playgroup, Rugby. For services to Early Years and to Childcare. (Rugby, Warwickshire)

Carol Ann Sproule. For services to Nursing and to the community in County Tyrone. (Castlederg, County Tyrone)

Christopher William Sprules. Volunteer, Sustrans. For services to Cycling and to the community in West Sussex. (Arundel, West Sussex)

Kathleen Elaine Stout. Lunch Club Volunteer, Royal Voluntary Service. For Charitable Services. (Lerwick, Shetland)

Diana Antoinette Sykes. Lately Director, Fife Contemporary. For services to Visual Arts and Craft in Fife. (Anstruther, Fife)

Sarah-Louise Taggart. Scout Leader. For services to Scouting and to the community in Downpatrick. (Downpatrick, County Down)

Joanne Taylor. Patient Advocate. For services to Breast Cancer Patients. (Oldham, Greater Manchester)

Sheila Rose Taylor-Young. Postwoman, The Royal Mail. For services to the community in the London Borough of Bromley. (London, Greater London)

Jill Marianne Terrell. For services to Libraries. (Stowmarket, Suffolk)

Sarah Anne Thomas. Chair, Ilkley Arts, Trustee, Ilkley Manor House Trust and Chair, Manor House Trust. For Voluntary and Charitable Services in Ilkley, West Yorkshire. (Ilkley, West Yorkshire)

Fiona Louise Thompson. Chair, Keighley Big Local and Founder, Cafe Eden. For services to the community in Keighley, West Yorkshire. (Keighley, West Yorkshire)

Mervyn Thompson. Director, Parkrun Portrush. For services to the community in Portrush, County Antrim. (Coleraine, County Londonderry)

Elizabeth Caroline Ann Toll. Local Ambassador Volunteer, Carers UK. For services to Unpaid Carers. (Frome, Somerset)

Sharon Olga Tomlin. Community Organiser, Sobus. For services to the Black Community in the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham. (London, Greater London)

Myfanwy Mair Tothill. Chair, LeatherHead Start. For services to Tackling Homelessness in Surrey. (Leatherhead, Surrey)

Christopher Trewern. For services to the community in Ponsanooth, Cornwall. (Truro, Cornwall)

Frederick George Tucker. For services to the community in Awbridge, Hampshire. (Romsey, Hampshire)

Judith Mary Charlotte Turner. For services to the community in Fernhurst, West Sussex. (Fernhurst, West Sussex)

Ian Walker. Secretary, Rotherham Community Football Club. For services to Sport and to the community in Rotherham. (Rotherham, South Yorkshire)

Margaret Waring. Independent Living Manager, Portland Charity, Nottinghamshire. For services to People with Disabilities or Social Care Needs. (Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire)

Maureen Webber. Deputy Leader and Councillor for Rhydyfelin Central, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council. For services to the community in Rhydyfelin. (Pontypridd, Mid Glamorgan)

Celia Elizabeth Brierley Webster. Founder, The Challenge Group and Co-Founder, Wave for Change, London. For services to Children and People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. (London, Greater London)

Kenneth White. Co-Founder and Trustee, Supershoes. For services to Children and Young People with Paediatric Cancer. (Torrington, Devon)

Sarah Louise White. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Supershoes. For services to Children and Young People with Paediatric Cancer. (Torrington, Devon)

Margaret Wilkinson. For services to the community in Holton-Le-Clay, Lincolnshire. (Grimsby, Lincolnshire)

Philip Wilkinson. Lately Crew Manager, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the community of Nantwich. (Nantwich, Cheshire)

Leon William Wilks. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Timothy John Beech Williamson. Architect, Department for Education. For services to Education. (London, Greater London)

Dr Doirean Luvurn Wilson. Lately Associate Professor, Human Resource Management, Middlesex University. For services to Equality and Diversity in Education. (Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire)

John Philip Wilson. Chief Executive Officer, Liverpool Seafarers Centre. For services to Seafarers’ Welfare. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Lilian June Winter. For services to the St. Elizabeth Hospice, Framlingham, Suffolk. (Woodbridge, Suffolk)

Oliver Winston Wood. Lately UK Youth Commissioner. For services to Young People. (Preston, Lancashire)

Colin Woodford. Chair and Facilitator, North East Lincolnshire Disability Sports Forum. For services to Disabled People and to the community in North East Lincolnshire. (Grimsby, Lincolnshire)

Lee Woolcott-Ellis. Mental Health Lead Manager, Southeastern Railway. For services to Mental Health in Transport. (Ramsgate, Kent)

Claire Wooldridge. Firefighter, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service. For services to Charity. (Nuneaton, Warwickshire)

Christopher John Young. Health Physics Monitor, Sellafield Ltd. For services to Positive Safety Culture and to Male Mental Health. (Cleator Moor, Cumbria)

DIPLOMATIC SERVICE AND OVERSEAS LIST

ROYAL NAVY

ORDER OF THE BATH

Knights Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB)

Vice Admiral Martin John Connell C.B.E.

General Gwyn Jenkins C.B., O.B.E.

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Rear Admiral Thomas Edward Manson O.B.E.

Rear Admiral Judith Helen Terry O.B.E.

ARMY

ORDER OF THE BATH

Knights Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB)

Lieutenant General Tom Richardson Copinger-Symes C.B.E.

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Major General Alastair Andrew Bernard Reibey Bruce Of Crionaich O.B.E., D.L., VR

Major General Gerald Ewart-Brookes

Major General Marc Anthony John McHardy Overton T.D., VR

ROYAL AIR FORCE

ORDER OF THE BATH

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Air Vice-Marshal Simon Scott Edwards

Air Marshal Paul Alexander Godfrey O.B.E.

Air Vice-Marshal Tamara Nancy Jennings O.B.E.

DIPLOMATIC SERVICE

ORDER OF ST MICHAEL AND ST GEORGE

Knight Commander (KCMG)

David Quarrey C.M.G. UK Permanent Representative to NATO, UK Delegation to NATO, Brussels. For services to British Foreign Policy and International Security.

Dame Commander (DCMG)

Eleanor Veronica Elizabeth Sharpston K.C. Yorke Distinguished Visiting Fellow: lately Arthur Goodhart Visiting Professor in Legal Science; formerly Advocate General, European Court of Justice. For services to Justice and to the Education of Law in the UK and Europe.

Companion (CMG)

Diane Louise Corner O.B.E. lately H.M. Consul-General, British Consulate-General Jerusalem. For services to British Foreign Policy.

John Moelwyn Edwards. Director for Investment, Department for Business and Trade; formerly H.M. Trade Commissioner for China and Consul General to Shanghai. For services to International Trade and Investment.

Alan Frederick Graeme Groom. Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, King’s College Hospital, London; Co-Chair and Volunteer surgeon, IDEALS Charity; Founder, Rebuild. For services to International Disaster and Emergency Aid. (London)

Michael James Harman. Director, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to National Security.

Dr. Rachel Emma-Jane King. lately Principal Private Secretary to the Foreign Secretary and Director Private Office Directorate, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Dr. Huw Llewellyn. Director, Codification Division of the United Nations Office of Legal Affairs. For services to International Law.

Stephen John Mannion. Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon and Founder, Feet First. For services to Trauma Surgery within Conflict and Disaster Zones Worldwide.

Professor Ashley Moffett. Professor of Reproductive Immunology, University of Cambridge. For services to Women’s Reproductive Health and, to Clinical Research and Practice in Africa.

Richard James Squire O.B.E. Director, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Simon Christopher Walters. H.M. Ambassador, British Embassy Tel Aviv. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Matthew Stephen Spence Wyatt. Director, Humanitarian, Migration, and Food Security, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to International Development and UK Humanitarian Operations overseas.

ROYAL VICTORIAN ORDER

THE ROYAL VICTORIAN ORDER

GCVO

The Honourable Dame Annabel Alice Hoyer Whitehead D.C.V.O. Lady of the Royal Household.

KCVO

Ian James Dudson C.B.E. Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire. (Staffordshire)

Nathan James Thompson C.V.O. lately Clerk of the Council and Chief Executive, Duchy of Lancaster.

DCVO

Sarah Rose Troughton. Lord-Lieutenant of Wiltshire. (Wiltshire)

CVO

Hugh Jonathan Watson Bullock. lately Council Member, Duchy of Lancaster.

Timothy Hugh Stewart Duke D.L. lately Clarenceux King of Arms, College of Arms.

Dr. Douglas James Allan Glass L.V.O. Apothecary to The King.

John Clive Cecil May O.B.E., D.L. lately Secretary-General, The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award.

Sarah Squire L.V.O. Deputy Director of HR, Royal Household.

David Charles Wheeler L.V.O. Senior Decorative Arts Conservator, Royal Collection, Royal Household.

LVO

Roderick Benson. Veterinary Surgeon.

Sandra Bull M.V.O. Assistant Correspondence Officer, Royal Household.

Leslie Edwin Chappell M.V.O., R.V.M. lately House Manager, Clarence House.

Janet Mary Cole M.V.O. lately Visitor Services Manager, Royal Collection, Windsor Castle. Berkshire

Baroness Margaret Anne Ford O.B.E. Former Chair, Buckingham Palace Reservicing Programme Challenge Board.

The Reverend Neil Norman Gardner. Domestic Chaplain to The King in Scotland and Parish Minister, Canongate Kirk. Edinburgh

Professor Richard Mark Leach. Physician to The King.

Garry Keith Marsden M.V.O. Visitor Enterprise Manager, Sandringham Estate. Norfolk

The Reverend Canon Dr. Edmund John Newell. lately Chief Executive, Cumberland Lodge.

Dr. Kirstin Elizabeth Ostle. Apothecary to Queen Elizabeth II and to the Royal Household at Windsor Castle. Berkshire

Andrew Mark Phillips. Finance Director, Duchy of Cornwall.

Marilyn Jean Porter M.V.O. lately Lieutenancy Officer for Dorset. (Dorset)

Ian Malcolm Reading. Member, Royal Household’s Audit and Risk Assurance Committee.

Dr. Andrew Paul Forsythe Simpson. General Practitioner, for medical services.

MVO

Roy William Allen. Couturier and Proprietor, Mr. Roy Allen Couture.

Oliver George Cooper-Watts. Senior Project Manager, Reservicing of Buckingham Palace.

Lucy Helen De Nardi. Executive Assistant to the Lord Steward, Royal Household.

Commander Robert James Dixon RN. lately Equerry to The Prince and Princess of Wales.

Sophie Catherine Dunbar. Employee Communications Manager, Royal Household.

Christie Gilson. Assistant Management Accountant, Royal Household.

Gary Lavern Gronnestad. Gilding Conservator, Royal Collection, Royal Household.

Katherine Jane Hastings. lately Official Secretary to the Governor of Queensland.

Sara Margaret Heaton J.P. lately Course Administrator, Royal Collection Studies.

Captain Stuart Alexander Fairlie Kaye. lately Equerry to The Princess Royal.

Suzanne Lacy. Travel and Logistics Manager, Royal Household.

Rebecca Louise Laurence. lately Head of Procurement, Royal Household.

Professor Elizabeth Jane Lomas. Deputy Keeper, Duchy of Cornwall.

Neil Duncan March. Sergeant, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Royalty and Specialist Protection.

William George Oates. Page of the Chambers, Royal Household.

Raginiben Patel. lately Operational Maintenance Co-ordinator, Royal Household.

Jean-Francois Provencal CD. lately Chief of Staff and Private Secretary, Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Quebec.

Ian Gordon John Ratcliffe. Senior Project Manager, Royal Household.

Georgina Katherine Riddle. lately Assistant Private Secretary to The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Anna Maria Sagan. Executive Assistant to the Lord Steward, Royal Household.

Ian Hadley Smith. Constable, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Royalty and Specialist Protection.

Stephen John Staines R.V.M. Foreman, Highgrove Estate. Gloucestershire

Ronald George Whitfield. Royal Visits Co-ordinator, Herefordshire and Worcestershire Lieutenancies. (Herefordshire)

Shona Kay Williams R.V.M. Country Dresser to The Queen, and Assistant House Manager, Raymill.

Irene Joy Wolstenholme. Coutts & Co, for services to the Royal Household.

Rhian Jane Wong. Assistant Curator of Prints and Drawings, Royal Collection, Royal Household.

ROYAL VICTORIAN MEDAL

RVM (Bar – Silver)

Neil Scott Mealor R.V.M. Warden Team Leader, Crown Estate, Windsor. Berkshire

Alan Michael Palmer R.V.M. Tractor Driver and Machinery Operator Crown Estate, Windsor. Berkshire

RVM (Silver)

Kirsty Leigh Cox. Groom, Royal Mews, Windsor Castle. Berkshire

Khushpreet Kaur Gulshan. Retail Assistant, Royal Collection, Buckingham Palace.

Richard Nicholas Harrel. Warden, Crown Estate, Windsor. Berkshire

Caroline Ann Humby. Daily Cleaner, Frogmore House. Berkshire

Jason Vernon Hutchins. Horticulturalist, Crown Estate, Windsor. Berkshire

Katherine Elizabeth Anne Marsden. Gardener, Sandringham Estate. Norfolk

Karen Ann Napier. Daily Cleaner, Royal Mews, Windsor Castle. Berkshire

Luke James Nash. Electrician, Sandringham House. Norfolk

Timothy Roberge. Manager, Pantry Household Services, Office of the Governor-General of Canada.

Steven Michael Taylor. For services to Royalty Protection.

Steven John Charles Wake. Yeoman, The King’s Body Guard of the Yeomen of the Guard.

Philip John Watkins. Constable, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Royalty and Specialist Protection.

DIPLOMATIC SERVICE

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Robert Erich Hoyt. Whale Researcher and Author. For Services to Marine Conservation.

ROYAL NAVY

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Surgeon Commodore Jason Smith K.H.P.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Commander Stuart Crombie

Captain David Gillett

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Leading Hand (Intelligence) Chloe Niki Rebecca Macdonald

Warrant Officer Class 1 Nicholas Alexander Twomey Ollive

Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering Submarines) David Smee

Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Robert Spratt

Commander Robert Steadman

ARMY

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Brigadier Jonathan Godson Eyre Bartholomew O.B.E.

Major General Oliver Charles Christopher Brown

Colonel Mark Tyrtoff Davis

Brigadier Lucinda Caryl Westerman

Brigadier Patrick William Benjamin Wright

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Colonel Sebastian David Burn

Lieutenant Colonel David Charles Groce M.B.E.

Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Craig Herberts

Colonel Simon Anthony Hirst

Colonel Anna Elizabeth Kimber

Lieutenant Colonel Ian Patrick Mills M.B.E.

Brigadier Stuart Edward Nasse

Colonel Andrew Richard Nicklin M.B.E.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Warrant Officer Class 2 Yvonne Angus

Major Roger Thomas Anstey

Colonel Russell Guy Atherton

Warrant Officer Class 2 Lee Owen Backhouse

Warrant Officer Class 2 Stewart Baird

Warrant Officer Class 2 Paul Raymond Barnes

Major James Terence Richard Blakemore

Sergeant Alan Gary Boyle

Lieutenant Colonel Mark Howard Kearton Bulmer VR

Sergeant Michael Andrew Chadwick

Captain Edward James Clinton

Lieutenant Colonel David Joseph Cotton

Lieutenant Colonel Kathleen Douglas

Major Ian Lindsay Elliott

Captain Olivia Kate Flaherty

Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Andrew Hugh Giffard

Captain Daniel Henderson

The Reverend Ann Elizabeth Hitchiner. Chaplain to the Forces (Third Class)

Sergeant Gareth Huw Russell Jenkins VR

Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Chappell Mallin

Major Sean Patrick Maloney

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Harry Law Michael

Major Thomas Frederick William Mortensen

Staff Sergeant David Andrew Colin Murphy

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander James Rabbitt

Major David Thomas Rainbow

Major Mark Bryan Roberts

Major Daniel Mark Rouse

Sergeant Merini Marilynn Rokowati Helena Sevakasiga

Lieutenant Colonel Adam Michael Shindler

Major Robert James Smith

Major Jonathan George Stewart-Davis

Major Andrew Robert Sutton

Captain Marcus James Waugh

Major Joshua William Knight Wray

ROYAL AIR FORCE

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Air Commodore Nigel Timothy Bradshaw

Air Commodore Victoria Caroline McPhaden

Air Commodore James Edwin Savage O.B.E.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Group Captain Neill Owen Atkins

Wing Commander Russell William Barnes

Group Captain James Paul Buckle

Group Captain Trevor Robert Cade

Wing Commander Noel Jonathan Rees

Group Captain Michael John Wilson

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Corporal Olivia Brindley

Warrant Officer Philip Andrew Chadwick

Wing Commander Rebecca Jean Collis

Flight Sergeant Jane Corban

Squadron Leader Simon Anthony Devenish

Squadron Leader Dusko Maurice Kent Frost

Flight Lieutenant James Edward Laird

Wing Commander Charles Jeremy Lynn

Wing Commander Richard Alan May

Squadron Leader James Palfrey

Chief Technician Bradley Parry

Squadron Leader Andrew John Sweeney

Flight Sergeant Philip Michael Thomas

DIPLOMATIC SERVICE

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Michael Henry Dunkley. formerly Premier of Bermuda. For services to Bermuda.

Dr. Anthony Freeman. Scientist and Engineer, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, NASA. For services to UK/US Relations in Space and Earth Science.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Carey Allan. Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Dr. David Michael Anderson. Senior Health Adviser, UK-Med. For services to the UK’s Emergency Health Response overseas.

Dr. Jonathan Andrew Brewer. formerly Acting Coordinator of the UN Panel of Experts created pursuant to resolution 1874 (2009). For services to Global Non-Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction.

Martin James Daltry. Country Director, Palestinian Territories, British Council. For services to UK Cultural Relations in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Professor Alison Mary Elliott. Head of the Vaccines Research Theme, the Medical Research Council/Uganda Virus Research Institute and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine Uganda Research Unit. For services to Medicine and Global Health. (London)

Ian Robert Gibbons M.B.E. Chief Executive Officer, UK ASEAN Business Council. For services to British Businesses and Citizens overseas.

Rupert Andrew Woodward Goodman. Chair, British-Kazakh Society. For services to the promotion of Trade and Investment and to UK interests overseas, particularly in Kazakhstan.

David Simon Green. Chief Executive Officer, Victoria & Albert Waterfront, Cape Town, South Africa; and Chair, Zeitz Mocca Art Gallery. For services to UK/South Africa relations.

John Andrew Hall. Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to National Security.

Ian Peter McPherson Hardy M.B.E. British Honorary Consul in Valparaiso, Chile. For services to British Nationals in Chile.

Professor Shehan Peter Hettiaratchy. Surgeon, UK-MED and Imperial College. For services to the UK’s Emergency Health Response overseas.

Dr. James Edward Hoare. Academic and formerly Diplomat. For services to UK interests in the Korean Peninsula.

Professor Timothy Alexander Insoll. Al-Qasimi Professor of African and Islamic Archaeology. For services to Archaeology in Bahrain and UK/Bahrain relations.

Elizabeth Louise Marmont. Senior Operations Manager, UK-Med. For services to the UK’s Emergency Health Response overseas.

Sirah Marie McGee. Criminal Justice Adviser, British High Commission Bridgetown. For services to British Foreign Policy and Criminal Justice in the Caribbean.

Paul Francis Antony McGowan. Deputy Director, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to National Security.

Alexander Moss. (Sandy Moss), UK Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe, Strasbourg. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Martin James Murray. Chair and Trustee, Indochina Starfish Foundation and Fundraiser for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation. For services to Charity.

Mark Raymond Rose. Special Adviser and formerly Chief Executive Officer, Fauna and Flora. For services to UK and International Wildlife Conservation.

Dr. Graham Alexander Ryan. Director, the Montserrat Volcano Observatory. For services to Volcanology and Geothermal Physics in Montserrat.

Benjamin Henri Albert Saoul. Counsellor, Foreign Policy, Security and Migration, British Embassy Paris. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Antony John Spalton. Chief of Field Office, UNICEF, Al-Fashir, North Darfur State, Sudan. For services to International Humanitarian Aid.

Leslie James Stretch. British Entrepreneur, Businessman and Philanthropist. For services to Philanthropy and to Educational Support to the University of Strathclyde.

James Paul Tanburn. Coordinator, Donor Committee for Enterprise Development. For services to International Development.

Barry Peter Walker M.B.E. British Honorary Consul Cusco, Peru. For services to British Nationals in Peru.

Professor Robert John Wilkinson. Professor of Infectious Diseases, Wellcome Trust Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Africa. For services to Infectious Disease Research.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Sakeena Elizabeth Alam. Deputy Head, Counter Terrorism Department, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to For services to British Nationals overseas.

Rodney John Arnold. Head of Air Unit, British Antarctic Survey. For services to Polar Science and Aviation in the British Antarctic Territory.

Ergate Ayana. Retired Nurse and Founder, Fighting Blindness in Ethiopia. For services to Eyecare in Ethiopia.

Loxley Banks. formerly Director of Broadcasting, Radio Cayman. For services to Broadcasting in the Cayman Islands.

Christopher James Barker. Head, Political Team, British Consulate General Jerusalem. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Maria Patricia Boyle. lately Chief Executive Officer, Air Safety Support International. For services to Aviation Safety and Security in the British Overseas Territories.

Caroline Margaret Cannon. Founder, Director/President, Think Pink Luxembourg. For services to Cancer Patients in Luxembourg.

Warrick Antony Cleine. Chairman, British Corporate Advocacy Council and KPMG Vietnam and Cambodia. For services to British Trade and Investment in Vietnam.

Pauline Mary Craven. Co-Founder, Felsted Aid for Deprived Children. For services to International Humanitarian Aid, particularly in Ukraine.

James Richard Daley. Philanthropist and Founder, Scriber’s Adventure Tours, Montserrat. For services to the Natural World and to Tourism on Montserrat.

Michael John Delaney. British Honorary Consul, Florianopolis, Brazil. For services to British Business, English language, and Culture in Brazil.

Laura Gabrielle Dix. lately Deputy Political Coordinator/Political Counsellor, UK Mission to the United Nations New York. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Paul Edwards. Chief Executive Officer, Gorilla Brewing Co. and Chairperson, the Board of Governors, the International School of Busan, South Korea. For services to International Education, to Charity and to UK/South Korea relations.

Dr. Andrew Chima Feyi-Waboso. Consultant Ophthalmologist; Founder, Sight 2020 Direct. For services to International Eyecare in Malawi and Nigeria.

Steven Paul Firstbrook. Country Director Trade & Investment, British High Commission Singapore. For services to UK Trade and Investment in Asia.

Catherine Fryer. Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Nicholas Walter Randall Fulton. lately Political and Economic Counsellor, British Embassy Kyiv. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Gillian Godwin. Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to National Security.

Joseph Louis Leslie Grech. Vice President, Calpe Rowing Club, Gibraltar. For services to rowing in Gibraltar.

Michael John Hagen. Chair/Trustee, Classrooms in The Clouds, Nepal. For services to Education in Nepal.

Sarah Dorothy Hagen. Secretary/Trustee, Classrooms in The Clouds, Nepal. For services to Education in Nepal.

Stewart Louis Harrison. Private Secretary, Ministry of Education and Transport, H.M. Government of Gibraltar. For services to Digital Skills Education for Young Learners in Gibraltar.

Professor Paul Heritage. Director, People’s Palace Projects; Professor of Drama and Performance, Queen Mary University of London. For services to UK/Brazil collaboration through creative practice. (London)

Alan William Hilliar. Co-Founder, Felsted Aid for Deprived Children. For services to International Humanitarian Aid, particularly in Ukraine.

Angela Liza Hills. ABTA – The Travel Association. For services to Improving Health, Safety and Security Standards for British Travellers Abroad.

James Keen. Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Carole Anne Kyiang. Founder/Director, Network International School, Myanmar. For services to Education in Myanmar.

Shantell May Martin. Contemporary Artist, New York. For services to the British Arts and to Charity.

Susan Pleasance Mumford. Chair, Hospice Ethiopia UK. For services to Palliative Care in Ethiopia.

Simon Guy O’Donnell. Head of Political, British Embassy Tel Aviv. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Charlotte Mary O’Kane. National Overseas Coordinator, the British Korean Veterans Association. For services to British Veterans of the Korean War.

Stuart Ronald Parker. Country Security Adviser, British Embassy Somalia. For services to Security and to British Nationals overseas.

Anthony John Phillips. British Honorary Consul to Puerto Rico. For services to British business in Miami and to British Nationals in Puerto Rico and the wider Caribbean.

Sarah Patricia Grace Robarts. President and Founder, Ballantines Public Relations, Los Angeles, United States of America. For services in support of British Business, to Philanthropy, and to UK/US relations.

Elspeth Dawn Robinson. Chair, Kumi Community Foundation. For services to Disabled People in Kumi, Eastern Uganda.

Alan Robert Wadsworth Smith. Secretary to the Trustees, Kisiizi Partners. For services to Disadvantaged Children overseas, particularly in Uganda.

Dr. Helen Anne Smith. Founder, Kisiizi Partners. For services in support of Disadvantaged Children overseas, particularly in Uganda.

Valerie Susan Smith. formerly Head of Africa Research Group, Research Analysts Department, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Margaret Anne Storey. Volunteer Worker for Seed International Fund Trust in Bluefields, Nicaragua. For services to the local community in Nicaragua.

Caroline Elizabeth Taylor. Head of Operations, Happy Child International. For charitable services to marginalised children in Brazil.

Dominic Michael James Taylor. Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to National Security.

Eric Thirer. formerly Cameraman/Journalist, British Broadcasting Corporation. For services to International Broadcasting.

Peter Gordon Thompson. Founder, Trustee and formerly Chairman, PhysioNet charity. For services to Disabled People Globally.

Charles Philip Wilson. Treasurer, The British Benevolent Fund, Spain. For services to vulnerable British Nationals in Spain.

Andrew Graeme Wood. Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to National Security.

ISLE OF MAN

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Patricia Mary Costain. For Outstanding Contribution to Public Service and to Charity on the Isle of Man.

Howard Lindsay Gordon Parkin. For services to the Understanding of Astronomy and to the Manx Community.

GUERNSEY

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Lyndon Sean Trott. For services to Guernsey.

JERSEY

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Steven Timothy Cartwright. Chief Officer, Bailiff’s Office. For services to the Community.

Ruth Ann Smith. For services to the communities in Jersey and Kenya.

DIPLOMATIC SERVICE

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

BEM

Jane Alison Basta. Consular Officer, British Vice Consulate Zakynthos. For services to British Nationals in Greece.

David Richard Bellis. Founder, Gwulo. For services to Heritage Preservation in Hong Kong.

Dr. Derek Francis Gallagher. lately Vice-Chairman, The Friends of St. George’s Memorial Church, Ypres, Belgium. For services to Charity.

Edward Gant. lately Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Edward John Godfrey. President, the British Historical Society of Portugal. For services to the Local Community in Portugal.

Debra Marie Hemming. Desk Officer, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to National Security.

Helen Lorraine Jones. Desk Officer, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to National Security.

Elizabeth Ann Keegan. Director, Lloret Tourist Board, Spain. For services to British nationals in Girona, Spain.

Barbara Laing. Mnyakongo School Project, Kongwa Connected, Tanzania. For services to Education in Kongwa, Tanzania.

Andrew David John Letchford. Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Craig Ian Lucie. Murder and Manslaughter Case Worker, Consular Directorate, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Nationals overseas.

Frances McConvey. Head of Music, John Gray High School, Cayman Islands. For services to Music Education in the Cayman Islands.

Keith Orton. Chairman, Bergen Hohne Branch of Royal British Legion, Germany. For services to The Royal British Legion in Germany and UK/German relations.

Nalini Sadai. Head, Murder and Manslaughter Case Team, Consular Directorate, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Nationals overseas.

Ashley Dawn Whittal. Estates Network Manager, British High Commission Ottawa. For services to the British High Commission in Ottawa, Canada.

ISLE OF MAN

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

BEM

Gillian Rosemary Cowley. For voluntary services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institute on the Isle of Man.

GUERNSEY

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

BEM

Michael Chapple. For services to Youth Sailing in Guernsey.

JERSEY

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

BEM

Jeannine Aline Carey. For services to the Disabled in Jersey.

ROYAL NAVY

ROYAL RED CROSS

Lieutenant Commander Kim Cockcroft

ARMY

ROYAL RED CROSS

Major Paul Amos Simms

Lieutenant Colonel Lucy Rachel Gaal

HOME OFFICE

KING’S POLICE MEDAL (KPM)

Mark Colin Baker. lately Detective Chief Superintendent, Merseyside Police. (Merseyside)

Nicola Louise Bryar. lately Detective Chief Superintendent, West Yorkshire Police. (West Yorkshire)

Ross Dorman. lately Constable, Kent Police. (Kent)

Matthew Hardcastle. Constable, Metropolitan Police Service.

Emma Laura Harris. Detective Sergeant, Metropolitan Police Service.

Gary Martin Haskins. Detective Superintendent, Avon and Somerset Police. (Somerset)

Christopher Haward. Chief Constable, Lincolnshire Police / National Police Chiefs’ Council. (Lincolnshire)

Ian William Hunter. lately Detective Chief Superintendent, Thames Valley Police.

Mohammed Osman Khan. Assistant Chief Constable, West Yorkshire Police. (West Yorkshire)

Mark Jeffrey O’Dell. Inspector, Metropolitan Police Service.

Trevor Brian Rodenhurst. Chief Constable, Bedfordshire Police. (Bedfordshire)

Kathryn Thacker. Detective Chief Superintendent, Norfolk Constabulary. (Norfolk)

Justin Matthew Twigg. lately Detective Inspector, West Yorkshire Police. (West Yorkshire)

Matthew Twist. Assistant Commissioner, Metropolitan Police Service.

Jeremy Mark Vaughan. Chief Constable, South Wales Police. (South Wales)

James Roger Weems. lately Chief Superintendent, Thames Valley Police.

Michael Philip West. lately Detective Superintendent, Devon and Cornwall Police. (Cornwall)

SCOTTISH OFFICE

KING’S POLICE MEDAL (KPM)

Shaheen Baber. Superintendent, Police Service of Scotland.

Alan Spiers. Deputy Chief Constable, Police Service of Scotland.

NORTHERN IRELAND OFFICE

KING’S POLICE MEDAL (KPM)

Samuel Donaldson. Chief Superintendent, Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Melanie Jones. Temporary Assistant Chief Constable, Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Jeremy Lindsay. Chief Superintendent, Police Service of Northern Ireland.

HOME OFFICE (FIRE)

KING’S FIRE SERVICE MEDAL (KFSM)

Steven John Healey. Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service. (Lancashire)

Glynn Luznyj. Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service. (Staffordshire)

Robert Somerled MacDougall. Chief Fire Officer, Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service. (Oxfordshire)

Ian Alexander McDougall. Assistant Chief Officer, Defence Fire and Rescue Service.

Jonathon Peter Pryce. Chief Fire Officer, Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service.

Rachel Louise Streeting. lately, Firefighter, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service. (Warwickshire)

SCOTTISH OFFICE

KING’S FIRE SERVICE MEDAL (KFSM)

Bruce Farquharson. Head of Training, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Karla Stevenson. Station Commander, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KING’S AMBULANCE SERVICE MEDAL (KAM)

Darren Frank Farmer. Director of Ambulance Operations, London Ambulance Service. (London)

Lisa Michelle Ward. Director of People, North West Ambulance Service.

SCOTTISH OFFICE

KING’S AMBULANCE SERVICE MEDAL (KAM)

Kenneth Harold Freeburn. Regional Director East, Scottish Ambulance Service.

ROYAL NAVY

KING’S VOLUNTEER RESERVES MEDAL (KVRM)

Captain Paul Terence Hill R.D.

ARMY

KING’S VOLUNTEER RESERVES MEDAL (KVRM)

Lieutenant Colonel Anita Fiona Marina Newcourt M.B.E., T.D., VR

Major Sean Augustine Olohan VR

Colour Sergeant Alan George Taggart VR

Captain Timothy Young VR

ROYAL AIR FORCE

KING’S VOLUNTEER RESERVES MEDAL (KVRM)

Corporal Sean Gregory Doughty

Warrant Officer Christopher Richard Ward

DIPLOMATIC SERVICE

Overseas Territories Police Medal (OTPM)

Melina Papagregoriou. Chief Inspector Operations and Intelligence, Sovereign Base Areas Police. For services to policing in the Sovereign Base Areas.

Constandinos Petrou. Police Superintendent, Sovereign Base Areas Police. For services to policing and to safeguarding in the Sovereign Base Areas.

BAHAMAS

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Demetrious George Mosko. For services to the Business Sector.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

The Reverend Diana Eloise Francis. For services to Religion and Youth Work.

Bishop Godfrey Randolph Williams. For services to Religion and Community Work.

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

BEM

Bishop Hensel Ruthnell Kemp. For services to Religion.

Dr. Inez Rolle. For services to Religion.

GRENADA

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Ruth Elizabeth Rouse. For contributions to Public Service.

Teddy Ronald St. Louis. For Public Service and to the Legal Profession.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Mc Donald Anthony Beresford Cadore. For services to Education.

Annie Lauretta Rush-Bain. For services to the Community.

Keith Emmanuel Richard Williams. For services to Culture.

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

BEM

Lyneth Ann Edwards. For services to Culture.

Barbara Ann Fraser-Buckmire. For services to Sports Administration.

Cecil Gittens. For services to Policing.

Marica Sonia Jones. For services to Nursing.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

ORDER OF ST MICHAEL AND ST GEORGE

Companion (CMG)

The Honourable Soroi Eoe. For Political and Public Service.

The Honourable Pila Niningi. For Political Service and to the Legal Profession in Papua New Guinea.

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Knights Commander of the Order of the British Empire (KBE)

Yano Belo. For Political and Public Service.

Sinai John Brown O.B.E. For Political and Public Service, and to the development of the East New Britain Province.

Robert Igara C.M.G. For services to Higher Education and to the Community.

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Maria Lucia Kopkop O.B.E. For Public Service, to Education and to Women’s Rights.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Donald Gire Lilo. For services to Agriculture and Political Service.

Ponnusamy Manohar. For services to Tertiary Education.

Dangang James Tapele. For services to Primary Education and Political Service in the East New Britain Province.

Milfred Wangatau. For services to the Legal Profession.

Elias Rahuromo Wohengu. For Public Service.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Rose Bolgy. For services to Education.

Rottona Girana. For services to Education.

John Waso Iso. For services to Education.

Alice Joel. For services to Education.

Captain Thomas Ponjom

Philip Tiki. For services to Education, to Religion, to the Community and to Sport.

Captain Peter Tupma

Timothy James Ward Jr. For Public Service.

SOLOMON ISLANDS

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Danny Lam. For services to Commerce and Community Development.

Matthew Cooper Wale. For Political and Public Service.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Mostyn Mangau B.E.M. For services to the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force and National Security.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Heath Davies. For services to the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force.

Simpson Pogeava. For services to the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force.

Ian Harara Vaevaso K.P.M. For services to the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force.

KING’S POLICE MEDAL (KPM)

William Samuel Foufaka. Superintendent, Royal Solomon Islands Police Force.

Jimson Robo. Chief Superintendent, Royal Solomon Islands Police Force.

ST. LUCIA

ORDER OF ST MICHAEL AND ST GEORGE

Knight Commander (KCMG)

Llewellyn Xavier O.B.E. For services to Community Infrastructure and Development.

BELIZE

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Phillippa Noreen Fairweather. For Public Service and to the Community.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Lucilo Enrique Alcoser. For services to the Community.

Gregoria Aragon. For services to the Community.

Dr. Marcelino Avila. For Public Service.

Rudolph Bernard Coye. For services to the Tourism Industry.

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

ORDER OF ST MICHAEL AND ST GEORGE

Knight Commander (KCMG)

Aziz Fares Hadeed C.B.E. For services to the Economy and Social Development.

KING’S POLICE MEDAL (KPM)

Everton Glenroy Jeffers. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda.