Killers re-enact murder hours after ambushing father on his evening walk

A group of murderers reenacted a violent attack hours after killing a father in a Birmingham park in March 2024.

Michael Obasi was out for an evening walk in Perry Hall Park on 14 March when he was attacked and beaten by three men and three teenage boys.

The 38-year-old died from multiple injuries following a violent attack.

Manuel Filipache, Ion Morar, Ion Calin along with three teenagers who cannot be named for legal reasons were all arrested from addresses in Aston.

All six were found guilty of murder and robbery and given jail sentences of between a minimum of nine and 29 years each.

CCTV showed Filipache and Morar using Mr Obasi's card moments after the attack.

The pair and Calin later re-enact the attack on Mr Obasi, laughing and chatting animatedly.