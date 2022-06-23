Naomi Biden has shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the planning going into her upcoming White House wedding reception.

Naomi, 28, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, is expected to celebrate her vows to her fiancé Peter Neal during a wedding reception held at the White House on 19 November 2022.

On Wednesday, the president’s eldest granddaughter celebrated the less-than-150-day countdown to the wedding on Instagram, where she shared a photo of a planning meeting that appeared to take place at the White House.

In the photo, the 28 year old could be seen sitting in a room with six other people. While she blurred the faces of everyone in the room but herself, Naomi appeared to be sitting next to her grandmother, while the president also appeared to be in the room.

Naomi was also seemingly joined by Neal, 24, for the wedding planning meeting, as she tagged her future husband in the picture.

In the caption, the Columbia Law graduate acknowledged that the countdown to their nuptials had begun, writing: “150 days…”

The insight into her White House wedding reception planning prompted congratulatory messages from Naomi’s followers on Instagram, with one writing: “The most important WH meeting,” along with a diamond ring emoji.

“That’s your Nana beside you,” another follower speculated, while someone else wrote: “So excited.”

Naomi, the eldest daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, also celebrated the countdown to the wedding on her Instagram Stories, where she posted a photo with a countdown calculator showing there were just four months, 27 days and 13 hours until the November wedding.

The couple, who recently celebrated their four-year anniversary, announced in April that they would celebrate their nuptials at the historic Washington, DC, residence, after getting engaged in September 2021.

“Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House,” Naomi tweeted at the time. “We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead.”

Naomi and Neal, who is in his final year of law school at the University of Pennsylvania, met in New York City after being set up by a mutual friend, according to People. When Neal proposed near his childhood home in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, he did so with a ring that included the band of his grandmother’s engagement ring.

Naomi shared the news of the engagement on her Instagram in September of last year, where she shared a photo of herself and Neal, in which her engagement ring could be seen, and wrote: “Forever.”

The White House wedding reception for the president and first lady’s granddaughter will be the latest in a long line of White House wedding celebrations. In 2008, Jenna Bush, the daughter of former president George W Bush, celebrated her wedding reception with 600 guests at the executive mansion, while both of Lyndon Johnson’s daughters celebrated their weddings at the White House.