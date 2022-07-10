Naomi Campbell explains how she got her baby to sleep for 12 hours at two months

Naomi Campbell has revealed that she managed to get her baby daughter into a good sleep routine at just two months old thanks to a “baby whisperer”.

The British model, 52, welcomed her first child in May 2021, and made the announcement on Instagram without revealing her name.

Earlier this year, Campbell and her daughter graced the cover of British Vogue together.

Now, speaking to BBC News, Campbell explained how she has been coping with motherhood and maintaining a good sleep routine.

“She’s very tough. She falls down, she doesn’t cry. She doesn’t cry very much at all,” the model said.

When asked if her daughter was a “good sleeper”, Campbell replied: “12 hours [sleep]. We got her on 12 hours when she was like two months.

“Great baby whisperer. Not me. I have a great baby whisperer.”

The comments reflect those that Campbell made to Vogue in Februrary.

“I’m lucky my little one loves to travel like me – no whimpering taking off or landing,” she said of her daughter.

“She’s a good girl: she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries and I’m told she’s very alert for her age. She’s just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She’s almost talking.”

Campbell added that she thinks her daughter is developing quickly.

“I think she might walk before she crawls,” she said. And she’s got six teeth already.”

While the model has not revealed the identity of the father of her child, she did tell Vogue: “She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child.”

Campbell added that further details will be in a forthcoming book, which she has not yet written.