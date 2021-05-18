Naomi Campbell is a mum at 50: Why being an older parent is great

Naomi Campbell has just announced she’s become a mother for the first time at 50.

The British supermodel and activist shared the surprise news on Instagram and Twitter this afternoon, sharing a sweet snap of her baby’s feet resting in her hands alongside a heartfelt caption.

Campbell wrote: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life, there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

The news has come as a bit of a surprise, since Campbell – who has talked in the past about how important protecting her privacy is – hasn’t previously revealed much, if anything, about starting a family.

Either way, the ins-and-outs of Campbell’s private life are her business, and she’s free to share as much or as little as she chooses.

We can’t help smiling at the news though – especially as parenthood at an older age isn’t something that’s often celebrated.

It’s one of those topics that really highlights how people think they have a right to judge other women’s lives and choices. But parenthood – for endless reasons – sometimes just doesn’t happen until a bit later down the line.

And really, there could be tons of benefits to being an older mum….

You’ve got all that worldly wisdom and lived experience under your belt.

You’ve had a good whack of time just to yourself and figured out who you are.

Chances are you’ve built up a great support network by now, and that’s always a good thing.

Plus your friends, who were younger parents, will have more time on their hands! (And maybe their teenagers are looking for babysitting jobs!)

You might be more financially stable than you were in your 20s or 30s.

You’ll be setting a great example to your kid about doing things on your own terms – screw society’s box-ticking pressures!

We bet you’ll have a load of great bedtime stories and tales to share about all the adventures you’ve had too.

All that running around and playing will keep you fit and active!

Plus when they reach school exam age, helping with their studying will keep your brain sharp!