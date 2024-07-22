Nara Smith makes Marc Jacobs tote bag from scratch in ‘genius’ TikTok ad

Support truly

Influencer Nara Smith has starred in a new video campaign for Marc Jacobs, and fans are obsessed.

The 22-year-old TikTok star has gained nearly nine million followers on the app for her elaborate recipes made from scratch. That’s why fans couldn’t help but scream “perfection” when Marc Jacobs teamed up with Smith to produce an on-the-nose TikTok campaign for its tote bag.

In the 42-second video, which was posted to the official Marc Jacobs TikTok account on July 22, the model is seen making a “delicious red Marc Jacobs tote bag” from scratch in her signature kitchen. Smith, wearing a silk black slip dress, began by mixing flour, eggs, and water in a massive mixing bowl before adding red food dye to the mix. She kneaded the red dough with her hands and flattened it with a rolling pin, until it magically formed the shape of a tiny tote bag.

The video then cut to Smith placing the dough into the oven and letting it bake for an hour, before it turned into a life-size Marc Jacobs tote bag.

“It tasted so much better than a shop-bought tote bag. This one really hits the spot,” she said in her famous whispered tone, posing for the camera as the “Marc Jacobs” logo flashed on the screen.

“The Tote Bag, made from scratch by @Nara Smith,” the luxury fashion house captioned the TikTok video, which has already been viewed more than two million times. In the comments section, fans described the video campaign as the “collab of the century” and applauded Marc Jacobs for its cheeky online marketing strategy.

“Talk about a perfect partnership,” one TikTok user commented under the video, while another viewer said: “The collab of the century.”

“This is GENIUS,” a third fan wrote.

“Marketing team deserves a raise immediately,” said someone else, as another fan chimed in: “This actually made me want to buy the bag.”

Not only has the social media influencer gone viral on TikTok for her DIY cooking videos, but she’s also gained a large following for showing glimpses at her family life with husband Lucky Blue Smith. The models, who were married in 2020 after six months of dating, are parents to three children: daughter Rumble Honey, three, son Slim Easy, two, and daughter Whimsy Lou, three months.

Marc Jacobs has recently received praise for its ongoing TikTok ad campaigns, enlisting popular social media accounts to promote its red tote bag. Earlier this month, the famous @sylvaniandrama account was featured in a dramatic TikTok ad for the Marc Jacobs tote bag, while Twin Peaks actor Kyle MacLachlan made a cameo in his own TikTok video promoting the brand’s array of accessories.