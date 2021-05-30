A quaint two-bedroom terraced cottage no wider than a London bus is on sale for almost half a million pounds.

The property, located in the seaside town of Padstow, Cornwall, has two floors, one bathroom and one sitting room. It is on sale for an asking price of £429,995.

In a nod to its seaside location, the house’s exterior and courtyard are both painted blue, and it also features a blue-tiled kitchen.

The widest room in the house is the master bedroom, which is 8 feet 2 inches wide. London’s New Routemaster buses are an inch wider at 8 feet 3 inches.

The narrowest room is the second bedroom, which is just 5 feet and 9 inches wide.

According to the property listing on Rightmove, the unique home has previously featured on TV shows and is also part of a guided walk around Padstow.

The home is currently a holiday let for 70 per cent of the year, with the owners staying in it for the rest of the time.

This week, findings published by The Halifax Seaside Town Review, which tracks movements of house prices, revealed that the average price of a property in a seaside town has increased by 10 per cent during the pandemic as more people choose to relocate to the coast.

Of the top 10 areas where prices have jumped the most, two are in Cornwall. St Mawes has seen the biggest increase in average prices of any seaside town over the last year, jumping by 48 per cent from £339,912 to £501,638.

Russel Galley, Halifax’s managing director, attributed the change to the pandemic.

“As many people re-evaluate their work and lifestyle priorities, the South West has been a magnet for those drawn to a life by the water, with Salcombe, Sandbanks and Padstow the three most expensive seaside locations in Britain,” he said.

Padstow, which is in the north of Cornwall, is a harbour-town with a 10-month tourist season. In the last 10 years, the average house price in Padstow has increased by 75 per cent, from £351,458 in 2011 to £616,368 today.

The cottage is not the only quirky property currently on sale in the region. A building housing former public toilets is being sold by Cornwall Council for an asking price of £20,000.

The property, located just off B3306, which is considered one of the most scenic roads in Cornwall, is 10 miles from Land’s End and comes with 0.22 acres of land.

It is set to be auctioned by land and property auctioneers Clive Emson from 14 June to 16 June.

‘These former public conveniences are in a simply stunning coastal location with truly superb sea views,” Katie Semmens, a senior auction appraiser told Cornwall Live.

‘With the benefit of land measuring just under a quarter of an acre, there is potential for a variety of schemes subject to the necessary consents,” Semmens said.