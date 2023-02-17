Atomic Kitten’s Natasha Hamilton reveals she is pregnant with fifth child

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Atomic Kitten’s Natasha Hamilton has revealed she is expecting her fifth child and the first with her new husband.

The 40-year-old singer found fame in the early Noughties as part of the girl band Atomic Kitten, with hits such as “Whole Again”, “Eternal Flame” and “The Tide is High”.

Hamilton, who married Charles Gay in 2021, shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram with a video montage of pictures of the pregnancy scan and romantic photos with Gay. The pair had previously been in a relationship in 2016 but had reportedly broken up before reuniting.

She captioned the post: “Seven years of loving you. 17 months of marriage. We finally got our little miracle. Baby Gay due September 2023. We really couldn’t be any happier xxx.”

The pregnancy marks Hamilton’s first with Gay. Hamilton shares four children with previous partners. The singer was previously engaged to boyband singer Five’s Ritchie Neville, with whom she shares daughter Ella, three.

Hamilton was also previously married to businessman Riad Erraji, whom she wed in 2007 and with whom she shares son Alfie, seven. The pair split in 2013. She also has two sons, Josh, 15 and Harry, 13, from two previous relationships.

Among those offering their congratulations and well-wishes was Hamilton’s Atomic Kitten bandmate Jenny Frost.

"Look at the little tummy!! So happy for you all ....& such a beautiful video, just bursting full of love, love you xxxx,” wrote Frost.

Atomic Kitten, consisting of Hamilton, Frost and Liz McClarnon, was formed in 1998 and has featured a different line-up of band members including singers Kerry Katona and Heidi Range.

In August, Hamilton announced she was a melanoma skin ambassador, after noticing an unusual mark on her mother Maria’s face. Hamilton suggested she go to the doctors, where she was later told it was a basal cell carcinoma, a form of non-melanoma skin cancer.

Hamilton, who was working as a skin specialist at the time, said: “I was giving my mum a facial when I noticed a mark on her forehead that I hadn’t seen before – when I asked her about it, she said it regularly disappeared and then came back again but had assumed it was just dry skin.

“Over time, I noticed that it would sometimes be bigger, a bit scaly and looked really sore so I urged her to go to the doctor and get a medical opinion.

Hamilton’s mother received a diagnosis, and was given cream that burns off pre-cancerous cells before later having it cut out.

“Luckily, my mum’s experience was not melanoma – which is the deadliest form of skin cancer – and we were able to get it out.”

The singer continues to urge people to check their skin for new or changing moles in an attempt to raise awareness of skin cancer.

Additional reporting from Press Association.