Selena Gomez has spoken candidly about her experience of gaining weight due to her lupus medication.

In 2015, the “Lose You To Love Me” singer shared that she had been diagnosed with lupus, which is a long-term, incurable condition that impacts the immune system. In 2017, she underwent a life-saving kidney transplant for the condition.

Appearing on TikTok Live this week, Gomez explained that her medication for the condition meant that she “tends to hold a lot of water weight”.

“When I’m off of it, I tend to lose weight,” she explained. “I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going through, and no one knows the real story.”

The Only Murders in the Building star continued: “I just want people to know that you’re beautiful, and you’re wonderful. Yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s***, but I would rather be healthy and take care of myself. My medications are important, and I believe that they’re what helps me.”

Gomez added that she was “not a model”, saying: “Never will be. And I think they’re awesome, mind you. I’m just definitely not that.

“I just wanted to tell you I love you guys, and thanks for supporting me and understanding. And if not, go away, because honestly I don’t believe in shaming people for [their appearance] or anything.”

The clips were circulated online, where Gomez was praised for prioritising her health.

“You’re perfectly fine and it’s perfectly OK!” one commenter wrote, while another added: “I feel so bad. She doesn’t have to explain herself to anyone.”

It comes after Gomez appeared to mock body-shamers who criticised her appearance at the Golden Globes in January.

“I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays,” she said.

The former star of Wizards of Waverly Place also recently explained why she “sometimes feels triggered” by her Disney Channel past.