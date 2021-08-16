10 of the most amazing submissions from the world’s biggest photo contest that will make you see the world a little differently

The world’s largest photo competition has released its first images – ranging from long-distance nature photography to an ultra-close-up of a dandelion.

Some 660,000 entries have been submitted by amateur and professional photographers from the across the globe to the CEWE Photo Awards, in line with a competition-wide ‘Our World Is Beautiful’ theme, and the overall winning image will be announced at an event in Berlin on 16 September.

These ten shortlisted images – one from each of the ten different categories – should give you a taste of what is to come and perhaps some inspiration for your own photography.

Hobby & Leisure, Hans Lahodny: A women’s outfit strikingly matches the artwork she is gazing at.

Nature Petra Jung: Rain droplets cling to the thin tendrils of a dandelion seed.

Travel & Culture, Siegfried Claeys: Beachgoers gather on idyllic white sands in the Cape Verde islands while maintaining social distancing.

Cooking & Food David Weimann: A very modern take on a classic breakfast fried egg.

Landscape, Manfred Voss: An icescape captured on the German island of Rugen, featuring a lighthouse looking out over a startlingly frozen sea.

Sport, Andreas Bauer: Children play football against the backdrop of a large mural on the streets of Havana, Cuba.

Architecture & Technology Cor Boers: This image which looks to us like a scientific diagram comes courtesy of Cor Boers from the Netherlands.

People Hartmut Schwartzbach: A group of children talking and laughing in the Philippines.

Aerial Photos, Azim Khan Ronnie: A bird’s eye view of a vast array of colourful Vietnamese herbs and spices.

Animals, Josef Schwarz: A family of elephants huddles together for safety in South Africa, forming a huge mass with the tiniest ones tucked away.