10 of the most amazing submissions from the world’s biggest photo contest that will make you see the world a little differently
Huddling elephants, frozen lighthouses, a dandelion seed and even a photo of a fried egg.
The world’s largest photo competition has released its first images – ranging from long-distance nature photography to an ultra-close-up of a dandelion.
Some 660,000 entries have been submitted by amateur and professional photographers from the across the globe to the CEWE Photo Awards, in line with a competition-wide ‘Our World Is Beautiful’ theme, and the overall winning image will be announced at an event in Berlin on 16 September.
These ten shortlisted images – one from each of the ten different categories – should give you a taste of what is to come and perhaps some inspiration for your own photography.
Hobby & Leisure, Hans Lahodny: A women’s outfit strikingly matches the artwork she is gazing at.
Nature Petra Jung: Rain droplets cling to the thin tendrils of a dandelion seed.
Travel & Culture, Siegfried Claeys: Beachgoers gather on idyllic white sands in the Cape Verde islands while maintaining social distancing.
Cooking & Food David Weimann: A very modern take on a classic breakfast fried egg.
Landscape, Manfred Voss: An icescape captured on the German island of Rugen, featuring a lighthouse looking out over a startlingly frozen sea.
Sport, Andreas Bauer: Children play football against the backdrop of a large mural on the streets of Havana, Cuba.
Architecture & Technology Cor Boers: This image which looks to us like a scientific diagram comes courtesy of Cor Boers from the Netherlands.
People Hartmut Schwartzbach: A group of children talking and laughing in the Philippines.
Aerial Photos, Azim Khan Ronnie: A bird’s eye view of a vast array of colourful Vietnamese herbs and spices.
Animals, Josef Schwarz: A family of elephants huddles together for safety in South Africa, forming a huge mass with the tiniest ones tucked away.