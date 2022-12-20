Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Readers are divided over New York Magazine’s newest nepotism-themed cover featuring Hollywood stars who have famous mothers and fathers.

The 2022 cover, which is titled “The Year of the Nepo Baby,” includes a graphic of different celebrities’ faces edited onto the body of a baby. Some of the heads of the stars, with notable parents, include Dakota Johnson, Jack Quaid, Zoë Kravitz, Ben Platt, Maya Hawke, and Lily Rose-Depp.

Titled “She Has Her Mother’s Eyes. And Agent,” the article was written by Vulture writer Nate Jones and focuses on “Hollywood’s nepo-baby”.

Jones notes that the nepo-baby “label was something you were born with” before detailing why and how it has sparked conflict.

“A nepo baby is physical proof that meritocracy is a lie,” he wrote. “We love them, we hate them, we disrespect them, we’re obsessed with them.”

He explained the credentials that nepo-babies appear to follow, adding: “Try, and if at first you don’t succeed, remember you’re still a celebrity’s child, so try, try again.”

On social media, many readers have expressed their amusement over this magazine cover and Jones’ take on the nepotism baby term.

“The nepo baby article is actually ridiculous in the best way,” one wrote.

“Some of y’all getting real defensive about that NY Mag cover on behalf of nepo babies, it’s funny, laugh,” another wrote.

A third person said: “Whoever wrote that nepo baby article kind of a genius though...To be able to cite that many types and examples of nepo babies ohhhh they were mad as hell.”

Other people went on to criticise the cover and praised the stars’ successful careers, regardless of who their parents are.

“Majority of the Nepo Babies included in this article shouldn’t have been,” one wrote. “Everyone except Depp (idk about her tbh) has made a path for themselves outside of their parents. Like don’t try to embarrass folks who worked hard for their names. Bad job NYM.”

“Jack Quaid is by far one of the most kind and normal actors I have ever worked with,” another wrote. “He is a gem of a human. This cover is brilliant but I cringe looking at him on here. There is not an ounce of Hollywood nepo in the man. Just a nerd like the rest of us lol.”

Some fans questioned the point of the theme of the magazine cover, claiming that nepotism has been a huge part of the entertainment industry over the years.

“I don’t mind nepo babies if they’re actually talented and are humble,” one tweeted. “Sure it’s annoying af but that’s life. Suck it up. Play the game. This industry is a game. If you think it isn’t, good luck.”

“This is nothing new, though,” another wrote. “Angelina Jolie, Sean Astin, Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Anniston, etc. Hollywood always has and always will be full of nepo babies.”

Along with the NY Mag cover, Vulture published another piece by Jones titled: “All But Definitive Guide to the Hollywood Nepo-Verse,” which featured graphs of rising stars and their famous parents.

The graph shows Julia Louis-Dreyfus and husband Brad Hall and their son Charlie Hall, who is an actor. There was also a photo of Deacon Phillippe, son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, who recently starred in his first acting role in Never Have I Ever.

Elsewhere on Vulture’s site, another article, written by Matthew Schneier, centres on nepotism within the fashion world. That piece includes a graph of models with parents that have worked in the industry. Some of the famous faces included are Heidi Klum’s daughter, Leni Klum, and Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber.

Vulture’s articles come one month after Depp, who’s featured on the NY Mag cover, hit back at critics who’ve called her a “nepotism baby” during an interview with Elle.

“The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things,” the model, who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis said. “Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There’s a lot of work that comes after that. It’s weird to me to reduce somebody to the idea that they’re only there because it’s a generational thing. It just doesn’t make any sense.”