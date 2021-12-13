The year has seemingly come and gone in the blink of an eye. And Christmas is very much on the horizon. So, if you find yourself grappling for ideas on what to gift your friends or loved ones, we’re here to offer you a helping hand, particularly if you’re buying for a coffee-lover.

If they appreciate their daily caffeine fix, they’ll know the importance of having a high-quality machine that can produce the goods.

And there’s surely no better to excite them on Christmas morning than by upgrading their coffee arsenal with a Nespresso machine that will make the perfect cup of Joe every single time. It really is a gift that will keep on giving.

The benefits of having a Nespresso coffee machine within the home are plentiful – the pods usually cost in the region of 60p, meaning it’s a far cheaper option than going to your local for a cup of Joe.

What’s more, Nespresso has such a large number of capsules, so there’s guaranteed to be something for every coffee preference, whether that’s a limited edition festive blend or a classic, smooth espresso. But better still the capsules are even recyclable.

These machines have a very good reputation and Nespresso’s latest festive offer is too good to miss. The bundle is worth £350, but you can currently get it for as little as £99, and you’ll not only get a brand new coffee machine but also 200 free capsules and two cappuccino cups. Read on for everything you need to know about how you can treat yourself (or a loved one) this Christmas.

Words cannot espresso how good this deal is.

The bundle includes the brand’s top-of-the-range vertuo manual. The coffee machine takes the guesswork out of making a cup of Joe because the capsules are ingeniously barcoded, which means the machine recognises what it is and adjusts the brew time and water to coffee ratio accordingly. Owing to the different capsule sizes on offer, it can produce everything from a single espresso to a longer drink, giving greater choice to your caffeine-connoisseur. And the even better news is that the brand’s pods are recyclable and collected free of charge. It really is a coffee lovers dream.

It’s not just the machine that your lucky giftee will receive, as included within the bundle is also 200 free capsules. With a variety of different blends to choose from, the complimentary pods are the perfect way to sample Nespressso’s broad offering (of which there are more than 30 different capsules).

But that’s not all (we told you the festive offer is too good to miss), inside the box, there are also two cappuccino cups and saucers. The cups are made from tempered glass, while the saucers are crafted from stainless steel, so as you’d expect from Nespresso, they’re as chic as it gets.

The bundle is worth £350, but you can get it for just £99 for a limited time only. It really is a whopping saving, but better still it really is a gift that keeps on giving.

