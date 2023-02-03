When it comes to easing into the morning, there are few things that people rely on more than coffee. And achieving the perfect cup at home requires a coffee machine that can do the hard work for you (particularly when it’s early doors).

While there are plenty of brands out there making coffee machines, the one that reins supreme is of course Nespresso. Not only do its appliances produce the perfect brew every single time, but the brand also prioritises sustainable practices, so much so it achieved B Corp status (the creme de la creme of eco credentials).

Owing to being one of the most-realiable brands when it comes to these appliances, Nespresso has a full range of pod machines. But if you’re looking to invest in a new one, allow us to introduce you to its most recent launch – the Vertuo Pop machine. It is the most affordable option, and it comes with a pop of colour on the lid; with six different shades to choose from, including red and mint.

The machine is designed to consistently produce high-quality coffee in every cup, with a simple touch of a button, so it sounds perfect if you rely on a cup of Joe to wake you up in the morning. Luckily for you, we’ve found an unmissable deal that sees the machine reduced by 50 per cent – meaning it’ll cost just £49. That’s not all though, within the bundle, you’ll also get 50 capsules for free. While this sounds too good to be true, there’s no catch, so read on for everything you need to know.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop machine: Was £99, now £49, Nespresso.com

(Nespresso)

The all-new Nespresso Vertuo Pop machine is sure to add the perfect pop of colour to your kitchen set-up and help you wake up feeling a whole lot more ready for the day.

In terms of the coffee, the brand has a wide collection of pods from around the world, such as single-origin blends and speciality flavours ranging from chocolate fudge to caramel. The capsules are ingeniously barcoded, which means the machine recognises which coffee capsule it is and adjusts the brew time and water-to-coffee ratio accordingly. The appliance can brew four different cup sizes, including espresso, double espresso, gran lungo and a 250ml mug, all from just a touch of a button – so there really is something for every caffeine-connoisseur.

To make the process of making a cup of coffee even more seamless, this machine boasts Bluetooth connectivity and can be controlled from your phone; so you can make sure your cup of Java can be made while you’re getting ready.

Owing to the current offer available, when you buy this machine, you’ll get 50 pods for free, so you can try an assorted selection and find out your favourite(s). Better still, the machine is currently half-price, making the whole bundle just £49. Really, words cannot espresso how good this deal is – and if you require a warm cup of coffee to get you going in the morning, you really won’t want to miss out.

T&Cs apply. *The offer requires the purchase of a Vertuo Pop Machine (worth £99/€112), to receive a 50 free pods for £49/€55. The colour of the machine received may vary from the image shown. The stated item is subject to availability whilst stocks last. Nespresso reserve the right to offer an alternative gift to equal value in the event of unforeseen circumstances. For more information, head to Nespresso.com.