A good television can enhance your daily viewing experiences, making those vibrant and unmissable moments truly unforgettable. Differentiating between the good and the excellent one can be a fine line, which is why it’s crucial to understand how the latest advancements in display technology can elevate your daily viewing.

Samsung’s latest range of TVs not only showcase the latest innovations those displays have to offer but improve on those same developments that came before it. From expertly crafted quantum dot displays to AI image processing, they’re not only capable of keeping up with the latest enhancements in media production, but elevate the classics to make them look as good as you remember the first time you saw them.

Those innovations can be as simple as as high-contrast HDR, higher framerates for gaming prowess or cinematic surround sound to immerse yourself in the action – wherever it’s happening on screen. From a symphonic eruption of applause in the stadium to a chilling suspense that takes your breath away, those can become more noticeable with the right framing and presentation.

Samsung’s range of Neo QLED and OLED TVs are designed to do just that – take what is already great and give those moments the treatment that they deserve.

Samsung QN800C Neo QLED 8K HDR Smart TV

Samsung Neo QLED QN800C (Samsung)

● Size: 65in/75in/85in

● Resolution: 7680 x 4320 (8K)

● Display technology: Neo QLED

● Refresh rate: 120Hz

Powered by Quantum Dot technology for a naturally brighter and colourful picture, Samsung’s QN800C range boasts high-quality contrast in its stunning 8K showcase. The Neo QLED technology uses Quantum mini LEDs for an exceptional distinction between deep blacks and rich colours for a truly cinematic viewing experience.

The AI-powered Neural Quantum Processor 8K is also capable of analysing what’s on screen scene-by-scene to enhance details, amplify contrast and reduce background noise, all in real-time. With Dolby Atmos and 8 built-on speakers, the QN800C can immerse viewers in the soundscape to put them at the heart of the action.

Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K HDR Smart TV

Samsung Neo QLED QN90C (Samsung)

● Size: 43in/50in/55in/65in/75in/85in/98in

● Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (4K)

● Display technology: Neo QLED

● Refresh rate: 120Hz (up to 144Hz on 43” and 50”)

The QN90C is an ideal choice for viewers who are looking to make the upgrade to QLED display technology with a range of sizes to comfortably fit any space in the home. There’s even an option for a 98in display for anyone looking to take ‘cinematic’ to its literal definition.*

Regardless of size, Samsung’s anti-reflection technology also means the action can be enjoyed from any vantage point, not just directly in front of the screen thanks to glare reduction and ultra wide viewing angles.

Samsung S95C OLED 4K HDR Smart TV

Samsung S95C OLED (Samsung)

● Size: 55in/65in/77in

● Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (4K)

● Display technology: Quantum HDR OLED+

● Refresh rate: 120Hz (up to 144Hz)

With the S95C, Samsung has employed its Quantum Dot Technology and combined it with its OLED display to showcase bright colours and intensely vivid contrast. All of this comes in a slimline package thanks to its Infinity One Design with Attachable One Connect Box for a clean cable solution while still retaining its connectivity.

Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro also means that players can get the most out of their next generation games console, with a 144Hz display for faster framerates and ultra-low input lag to maintain that competitive edge.**

*98” QN90A

**Max 4K at 144Hz. Supports VRR / 4K at 120Hz as specified in HDMI 2.1.