January’s long-awaited payday has finally arrived. So, what better time to snap up exciting new customer deals? With winter energy bills in full force and the cost of living at an all-time high, we are all looking for smart ways to save money. Whether you are shopping for clothing and make-up, ordering your weekly food shop or switching utility providers, the Independent voucher team has you covered.

One of the easiest ways to take advantage of low prices is to register as a new customer. Brands often incentivise first-time shoppers with exclusive discount codes and offers upon signing up. This month, there are fantastic deals from top brands, including Audible, Boots, Lookfantastic, Virgin Media, boohoo and more. Make the most of your payday shopping and save in 2024.

First-order promo codes are a simple way to help with budgeting. Meaning you can treat yourself to the things you love without breaking the bank. These deals are typically active for a limited period, so act quickly. Why not bookmark the Vouchers homepage to access the best discount codes anytime? Keep reading to find out this month’s top new customer discounts.

Latest deals for new customers: January 2023

boohoo

From winter must-haves to spring essentials, boohoo has all the latest trends to elevate your wardrobe. Shop thousands of styles from as little as £1 and have them delivered the next day. Whether you’re shopping for pyjamas, partywear, maternity clothing or catwalk-inspired looks, you’ll be sure to snap up a bargain. New customers can save an extra 10 per cent on clothing with their first app order using this boohoo discount code .

Virgin Media

If you are looking for TV packages and broadband deals, now is the perfect time to switch. Virgin Media’s new customer deals are some of the cheapest on the market with bundles that include internet, streaming services and phone. Enjoy award-winning, superfast connection with gigabit speeds, plus thousands of TV channels and recording on up to five devices. Take advantage of the latest Virgin Media deals for no set-up fees and bundle prices starting from just £29 per month.

Ocado

It’s no secret that grocery prices are rapidly rising. But you can cut the cost of your next food shop by a quarter, including branded household items, by shopping at Ocado. From toiletries and cleaning essentials to organic veg and locally sourced meat, there’s no scrimping on quality. Save 25 per cent on your first order, plus three months’ free delivery, with this Ocado discount code .

Lookfantastic

Lookfantastic is the ultimate destination for premium skincare, haircare, fragrance and makeup. Boost your beauty routine with trending brands, including CeraVe, Nars, Olaplex, Tom Ford and more – all at competitive prices. Whether you’re replacing much-loved empties or searching for the perfect gift, Lookfantastic has you covered. Save 15 per cent on your first order using this Lookfantastic discount code .

Deliveroo

Enjoy your favourite takeaway, a mid-week grocery top-up or a last-minute bunch of flowers, delivered straight to your door in minutes. Deliveroo has thousands of restaurants, services and shops available across the UK, including favourites like KFC, Nandos, Boots and Waitrose - plus independent local businesses. Place an order over £15 and save 20 per cent using this Deliveroo discount code .

Boots

Whether you’re stocking up on your winter medicine essentials or browsing the latest baby care collection from Mothercare, Boots has everything you need. From health and wellness to beauty and grooming, you’ll find all the best brands in one place. Download the app today to get 10 per cent off your first purchase over £25 using this Boots discount code .

Audible

Audible is the number one listening platform for audiobooks and podcasts. There are over 200,000 titles available across various genres, including children’s books, true crime, fantasy, comedy and many more. No matter your interest or age, there is something for everyone. Why not try it for yourself using this Audible discount code and enjoy your first four months half half-price?

Missed these deals?