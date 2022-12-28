8 things you should try in 2023, from recipe boxes to haircare

In the words of John Lennon, “Another year over, a new one just begun.” The third year of the Roaring Twenties is upon us, and while we don’t advocate making resolutions (they’re hard to keep), you may be thinking about the new things you want to try in 2023.

It might be as simple as thinking of ways to make dinnertimes a little easier (and healthier), or perhaps you just want to supercharge your haircare with some new powerhouse products, whatever it might be you’ve come to the right place.

To help you enter 2023 in the best way possible, we’re here to showcase some of the things you could try that will get your new year off to a great start. From a game-changing recipe box to a new hobby collecting vinyl, the options really are endless. Happy New Year!

Mindful Chef recipe boxes: From £6, Mindfulchef.com

Great to try: For making healthy eating easy

For some, meal planning and making dinners is a real chore. Thankfully, Mindful Chef is on hand to help. Specialising in fresh, seasonal produce and nutritionally balanced meals the recipe box kits promise to be healthy and delicious. There a no refined carbs like white pasta, bread or white rice, and all recipes are gluten- and dairy-free. Each week you can choose between two and five recipes from 20, and there’s even the option of vegan or family-friendly kits. The fully flexible subscription means you can skip or pause at any time. Better still, for every meal bought, one is donated to a child in need.

Posturite opløft sit-stand platform: £407.94, now £307.94, Posturite.co.uk

Great to try: For improving your posture

If you’ve noticed that you’ve been slumping at your desk, why not introduce this sit-stand platform to your WFH set-up in the new year? The slimline and compact workstation fits neatly on top of your existing desk and can be moved up to any of the 14-height settings. By mixing up your work routing between moving, standing and sitting, you should improve productivity and wellbeing – so this sounds like the ideal thing to try in 2023. By entering the code “INOPLOFT100” you’ll get £100 off until 1 February 2023.

Jam sound stream+ wood Bluetooth turntable: £99.99, Hmv.com

Great to try: For the music lovers

For those looking to indulge in their love for music in 2023, HMV’s exclusive Jam turntable is the perfect option. It has built-in speakers and it has Bluetooth capabilities, so you can play any vinyl as soon as you take it out of the box. Get spinning and take up a new hobby this year.

Amika love is the kure strength + repair set: £31.50, Loveamika.co.uk

Amika love is the kure strength + repair set: £31.50, Loveamika.co.uk (Amika)

Great to try: For a haircare reset

Perhaps this new year you’re looking to supercharge your haircare routine, this strength and repair set from Amika is the perfect solution. Within the set, you’ll be treated to a bond repair shampoo that promises to repair and strengthen damaged locks, as well as a conditioner that will moisturise and strengthen your ends, and finally a repair mask that will prevent future damage.

Amazon Music Unlimited: Three-month free trial, Amazon.co.uk

Great to try: For your favourite tunes in high quality, 3D spatial audio

Searching for a new music streaming platform to try in 2023? Look no further than Amazon Music. Giving you access to more than 100 million songs and podcasts, you can listen online or offline and even enjoy hands-free listening with Alexa. You can currently benefit from a three-month trial, after which it’s £8.99 per month – you can cancel your subscription at any time.

Feel pro collagen: £39.50, Wearefeel.com

Great to try: For a collagen fix

If you’re looking for ways to reduce fine lines and improve hydration in your skin this new year, enter Feel’s Pro Collagen supplement. With 80 per cent of users seeing a significant improvement in skin elasticity, hydration, and suppleness, this promises to increase collagen production by 135 per cent. Better still, by using the code “INDEPENDENT” you’ll be treated to 20 per cent off.

Great to try: For a healthy reset

If you’re looking for a way to make yourself feel refreshed and energised as you enter the new year, Press’s 48-hour detox promises to serve as your springboard to a healthier lifestyle. Working to detox your body, rebalance your energy levels and kickstart your weight loss journey, the detox includes a vitamin D shot, juices and soups for you to enjoy throughout the two days. The brand’s focus is on plant-based nutrition to help leave you feeling healthier. If this sounds like something you want to try, there’s luckily 15 per cent off sitewide when you use the code “INDEPENDENT15”

Dermatica personalised skincare: From £2.90 per month, Dermatica.co.uk

Great to try: For supercharging skincare routine

Whether your biggest concern is acne or ageing, Dermatica is making it possible for everyone to access dermatology advice and tailored powerful prescription skincare. There’s no appointment necessary, simply sign up at your convenience and the brand will send you a tailor-made treatment every month made up of a blend of gold-standard evidence-based ingredients to treat your skin concern.

