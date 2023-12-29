Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With the final days of 2023 upon us, the official toast to 2024 is right around the corner: New Year’s Day. A new year means a fresh start, and the hopes that those new year’s resolutions stick past January.

Whether we care to admit it or not, our aspirations and goals to renew and replenish for the next year often require a bit of shopping. You may have set a strict no-takeout food rule, or maybe you promised to clean your closet and redo your wardrobe. Nevertheless, a trip to the store is a given.

For those who are thinking about getting a head start on shopping this New Year’s Day, make sure the store you wish to go to is actually open for business. If you’re unsure which supermarkets, retail spaces, or gas stations will be available during the holiday, here’s a list.

According to Business Insider, a handful of grocery stores will be closed on Monday 1 January 2024. Trader Joe’s, Aldi, Costco, and Sam’s Club will all be closed for the holiday. However, other markets will be open with some for limited hours.

Whole Foods

Most Whole Foods locations will be open from 9am to 8pm.

Albertsons

Albertsons will maintain its normal hours.

Kroger

Kroger will close at 10pm.

Wegman’s

Wegman’s will stay open until 8pm.

Publix

Publix locations are planning to close at 9pm.

Safeway

Safeway will stop admitting customers at 11pm.

Stop & Shop

Stop & Shop will maintain its normal hours.

Target

Target will close at 9pm.

Walmart

Walmart is set to operate during its normal hours.

Aside from grocery stores, all government buildings and banks - except ATMs, UPS, FedEx, and USPS - won’t be open on New Year’s Day.

Per a RetailMeNot analysis, CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens will be available. However, most independent retail stores won’t be. The spaces that will be open are:

Barnes & Noble

Stores are open 11 am to 9pm.

Best Buy

Most stores are open 10am to 9pm with a few closures.

Home Depot

Stores are open 9am to 8pm.

Ikea

Stores are open 10am to 9pm.

Kohl’s

Stores are open 10am to 8pm.

Lowe’s

Stores are open 6am to 9pm.

Macy’s

Stores are open 10am to 7pm.

Petco

Most stores are open from 10am to 8pm.

Target

Stores are open 9am to 10pm.

Ulta

Stores are open 10am to 6pm.

Dollar Tree

Most stores are open from 9am to 7pm.

Hobby Lobby

Stores are open from 9am to 5.30pm.

7-Eleven

Most locations will be open 24 hours

