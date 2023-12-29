What stores are open on New Year’s Day 2024? Trader Joe’s, Costco, FedEx, and more
Whole Foods, Target, and Walmart will stay open for the majority of New Year’s Day
Related: Confetti test held in Times Square ahead of New Year’s Eve
With the final days of 2023 upon us, the official toast to 2024 is right around the corner: New Year’s Day. A new year means a fresh start, and the hopes that those new year’s resolutions stick past January.
Whether we care to admit it or not, our aspirations and goals to renew and replenish for the next year often require a bit of shopping. You may have set a strict no-takeout food rule, or maybe you promised to clean your closet and redo your wardrobe. Nevertheless, a trip to the store is a given.
For those who are thinking about getting a head start on shopping this New Year’s Day, make sure the store you wish to go to is actually open for business. If you’re unsure which supermarkets, retail spaces, or gas stations will be available during the holiday, here’s a list.
According to Business Insider, a handful of grocery stores will be closed on Monday 1 January 2024. Trader Joe’s, Aldi, Costco, and Sam’s Club will all be closed for the holiday. However, other markets will be open with some for limited hours.
Whole Foods
Most Whole Foods locations will be open from 9am to 8pm.
Albertsons
Albertsons will maintain its normal hours.
Kroger
Kroger will close at 10pm.
Wegman’s
Wegman’s will stay open until 8pm.
Publix
Publix locations are planning to close at 9pm.
Safeway
Safeway will stop admitting customers at 11pm.
Stop & Shop
Stop & Shop will maintain its normal hours.
Target
Target will close at 9pm.
Walmart
Walmart is set to operate during its normal hours.
Aside from grocery stores, all government buildings and banks - except ATMs, UPS, FedEx, and USPS - won’t be open on New Year’s Day.
Per a RetailMeNot analysis, CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens will be available. However, most independent retail stores won’t be. The spaces that will be open are:
Barnes & Noble
Stores are open 11 am to 9pm.
Best Buy
Most stores are open 10am to 9pm with a few closures.
Home Depot
Stores are open 9am to 8pm.
Ikea
Stores are open 10am to 9pm.
Kohl’s
Stores are open 10am to 8pm.
Lowe’s
Stores are open 6am to 9pm.
Macy’s
Stores are open 10am to 7pm.
Petco
Most stores are open from 10am to 8pm.
Target
Stores are open 9am to 10pm.
Ulta
Stores are open 10am to 6pm.
Dollar Tree
Most stores are open from 9am to 7pm.
Hobby Lobby
Stores are open from 9am to 5.30pm.
7-Eleven
Most locations will be open 24 hours
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies