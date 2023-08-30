Nick Cannon’s brother says he can’t remember the 12 names of his nieces and nephews

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gabriel Cannon has candidly revealed he cannot remember all the names of his famous older brother Nick Cannon’s 12 children.

After being crowned the winner of season two of ClaimTo Fame, a reality show competition where family members compete against one another, Gabriel, 33, allowed fans in on his relationship with his brother.

In the past five years, the 42-year-old TV host has fathered a brood of 10 children with five different women. Before Cannon’s baby boom, he was already a father to twins Morrocan and Monroe, 12, with pop superstar Mariah Carey, 54.

“I haven’t met them, but did y’all see what happened with him?” the Claim to Fame winner told Entertainment Weekly, mocking his brother’s unique choice of names for his many children. “He messed up [naming] all his kids, so I’m not even gonna attempt. I’m just uncle. It’s easy.”

On whether or not he’d have to use his notes app to keep track of his brother’s growing family, Gabriel joked to the outlet: “That or Google. They’re all on the internet.”

On Monday night, Gabriel walked away with a $100,000 prize after winning the competition. Following the win, the former host of America’s Got Talent congratulated his brother. “Enjoy that new claim to fame,” he quipped in a video message. “Loan me some money.”

Nick shares three children with model Brittany Bell: a six-year-old son, Golden, a two-year-old daughter Powerful Queen, and an 11-month old son Rise Messiah. He also shares two-year-old twins Zion and Zillion and nine-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with DJ Abby De La Rosa, as well as a one-year-old son named Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, a model and luxury real estate agent on Netflix’s Selling Sunset.

Not only that, but he also fathered an 11-month-old daughter Onyx Ice with Lanisha Cole and an eight-month-old daughter Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott. In December 2021, Nick and Scott’s five-month-old son, Zen, died from a brain tumor.

The Wild N’ Out host addressed his growing family on Dr Laura Berman’s The Language of Love podcast, explaining that he had long envisioned having a large family. He told Dr Berman: “I heard that like, Yo, you’re gonna be a father of many. There’s gonna be your great influence, your lineage, your offspring are gonna do great things. I had the vision that my name will be great as, like, the Rockefeller name.”

He added that he wasn’t opposed to having more children, adding: “The more the merrier!”

“Only God can let me know when I’m done,” he elaborated. “As much as I was open to every single child that I have, I can’t say the majority of them were planned.”

Nick also said he is still amazed that he was able to have as many children as he has in the first place: “If you would have told me in 2012 when I was still married and just diagnosed with Lupus that 10 years from now... that I would have 12 children, I would be like f*** out of here!”