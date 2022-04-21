Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have named their first daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The couple, who wed in 2018, welcomed their first baby via surrogate in January this year.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” they wrote in a statement on Instagram.

On Wednesday (20 April), People confirmed that Jonas’s named their daughter Malti.

According to the baby’s birth certificate, she was born just after 8 pm on 15 January at a hospital in San Diego, California.

The couple hasn’t shared a statement about why they chose this name, but Malti is a small fragrant flower. It also means moonlight in the Sanskrit language.

In January, the news of the couple’s first child came after they addressed rumours that they were getting divorced after Chopra removed “Jonas” from her social media accounts.

While speaking with Vanity Fair about the intense speculation prompted by the change, the actor said: “It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate.

“It’s just a professional hazard... Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.”

While speaking with the outlet, Jonas acknowledged that the public interest is “something that comes with what we do,” before noting that he and the Bollywood star have made their relationship work by setting boundaries.

“But we’ve set real boundaries around our personal lives, our privacy, and worked really hard to create that little safe haven for ourselves with our friends and family,” he said.