Nicola Coughlan explains why ‘trolls’ think her waist is ‘Photoshopped’ in Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan has addressed speculation that her waist appeared “Photoshopped” in Bridgerton.

The Irish actor, 37, recently opened up to People about accusations from fans of the Netflix historical romance-drama, who believe that the size of her waist was edited on the show. “I saw some trolls. They were like: ‘They photoshopped your waist,’ and I was like: ‘No, they did not,’” Coughlan told the outlet on Wednesday, June 12.

Instead, Coughlan – who portrays Penelope Featherington in the series – revealed that her appearance on Bridgerton had much to do with the show’s Regency era-inspired costumes.

“I think if you wear corsetry for long enough, your body really molds to it,” the Derry Girls star explained. “Sometimes they come in a fitting for a fashion designer and they put a corset on me and I’m like: ‘Oh, you can go tight,’ and they go: ‘What do you mean?’ I’m like: ‘My body now will go whew.’”

As for Luke Newton, who portrays Colin Bridgerton in the series, he told People he’s “not complaining” about the men’s far less restrictive costumes on the show.

“I don’t wear a corset, I don’t wear heels, but it really does change your posture, which feels good and it really helps with the character,” Newton said of his character’s waistcoats. “But then as soon as I’m off set, I want to be in the most comfortable outfit.”

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in season three of ‘Bridgerton’ ( LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX )

Most recently, Coughlan hit back at a fan who called her “brave” for filming nude scenes in the Shonda Rhimes-led series. During a screening of the second part of Bridgerton season three in Dublin, Ireland, Coughlan poked fun at the fan’s remark that she was “very brave” for showing off her body in Bridgerton.

“You know, it is hard, ‘cause I think women with my body type, women with perfect breasts… We do not get to see ourselves onscreen enough,” she quipped during the Q&A session, according to a viral video shared on X. “I am a proud member of the perfect breasts community, and I hope you enjoy seeing them.”

The third season of Bridgerton returns to Netflix on Thursday, June 13 at 3am ET with part two of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s love story. The first four episodes of season three were released on May 16 and are available to stream on Netflix.