Nicolas Cage poses with wife Riko Shibata at pre-Oscars party

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nicolas Cage brought his wife Riko Shibata with him to a pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles.

On 9 March, the couple attended the Motion Picture & Television Fund’s 22nd Annual Night Before at Fox Studio Lot, both donning black ensembles and holding hands. The event was co-chaired by Sterling K Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathé, America Ferrera and Ryan Piers-Williams, and Jodie Foster and Paul Giamatti.

At its 22nd annual star-studded benefit, the Motion Picture & Television Fund reportedlyraised more than $4.3m. During the SAG-AFTRA strike, the MPTF provided more than $8m in charitable financial assistance to those impacted by the work stoppage. The funds raised at this benefit will continue to go to the MPTF’s programs and services, including financial assistance, crisis counseling, caregiving support, and the senior residential facility on the Wasserman Campus in Woodland Hills, which houses many former television and film stars.

The private couple was photographed chatting with Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser along with Colin Farrell. This marks a rare appearance for the couple, who were last seen on a red carpet together in March 2023, when they attended the premiere of Cage’s film Renfield at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

According to People, the actor, 60, met his fifth wife, 28, through mutual friends while filming his 2021 movie Prisoners of the Ghostland in Shiga, Japan. They tied the knot on 16 February 2021 in a “very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas”. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cage revealed that he felt that this time, he had finally felt like he had found the one. “I’m really happily married. I know five is a lot, but I think I got it right this time,” Cage gushed.

The following year, they welcomed their daughter, August Francesca Coppola Cage. Cage explained to GQ that he and Shibata had initially chosen two names depending on whether or not they had a boy or a girl.

For a boy’s name, he explained that they wanted to go with the name Akira Francesco, paying homage to the actor’s famous uncle, Oscar-winning director Francis Ford Coppola. Meanwhile, if it was a girl, they wanted to pay tribute to Cage’s father, August Coppola, with the name Lennon Augie. However, they ultimately went with a combination of the two and landed on August Francesca.

Cage already shares sons Kal-El, 16, with Alice Kim and Weston, 31, with Christina Fulton. However, August is his first daughter.