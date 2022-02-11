Nicole Kidman’s Oscar nomination brought her to tears, but her daughters were less than impressed.

In an interview with The View on Thursday, 10 February, Kidman revealed the emotional moment she learned she was nominated for an Academy Award for her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos. According to the Australian actor, she received a call about the nomination over breakfast with her family. “I pick it up and they go, ‘You’ve just been nominated for an Oscar,’ and I’m like, ‘What!,” Kidman detailed. The actor said she burst into tears, adding, “There’s so much emotion attached to it that I didn’t realize I was carrying.”

Her two youngest daughters she shares with husband Keith Urban — Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 13, and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 11 — had a different reaction. “My kids are looking at me like, ‘Wow, congrats mum. Anyway, we’re gonna be late, we gotta get going,’" Kidman said.

Nicole Kidman opens up about the moment she received her Oscar nomination

While her daughters seemed less than enthusiastic about the Best Actress nomination, Kidman shared that they remain supportive and an important part of every decision she makes in her career. In fact, her family even helped her prepare for her role in Being the Ricardos. “I’d sit them on the couch and I’d do it,” Kidman said, “And they’d be saying, ‘You got a lot more work to do.’”

“It feels incredibly shared as a family,” she said.

Kidman took to Instagram to thank her Being the Ricardos co-stars Javier Bardem and JK Simmons, who were also nominated. “This was the hardest role I’ve ever done and to be honored this way is deeply appreciated,” she wrote in the Instagram caption.