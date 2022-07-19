Nicole Williams has revealed that she is pregnant with her first child while walking the runway at Miami Swim Fashion Week.

The WAGS LA star, 34, who is married to NFL player Larry English, 36, was walking the runway for Sports Illustrated Swim alongside her husband when she untied her sheer sparkling teal robe to unveil a black bikini and her pregnant stomach.

English, who helped his wife remove untie her robe, then leaned down to kiss Williams’ baby bump as he cradled her stomach.

The couple then shared a kiss on the runway before walking off the catwalk hand-in-hand.

On SI Swim’s Instagram, the magazine shared a video of the sweet moment, along with the caption: “Moments like this. Congratulations Nicole and Larry!”

In the comments, fans also shared congratulatory messages for the couple, with one person writing: “Aww goodness. This is the best reveal ever.”

“Iconic and heartfelt moment captured so perfectly,” another fan said.

Williams later confirmed that she and English are expecting their first child together on her own Instagram account, where she shared an album of professional pregnancy photos of herself and the football player.

“I was trying to come up with the perfect caption for this but then I remembered that a picture tells a thousand words, so… SURPRISE!! Baby English loading…” the WAGS star wrote.

In another post shared on Monday, Williams also reflected on the opportunity to model for the brand as SI Swim’s Rookie of 2023, with the model sharing the happiness she felt about both of her dreams coming true.

“This is the very moment I got the call letting me know I am the first @si_swimsuit Rookie of 2023 and that not only will I be walking on the SI runway at Miami Swim Week, but also revealing my pregnancy for the first time with Larry and designing my Rookie suit!” she wrote. “The emotions I felt were real and deep. The 38 year old me felt the 14 year old girl screaming inside me and I couldn’t stop crying.

“Now, married to the man of my dreams and pregnant at 38 my day has finally come and it couldn’t have been better timing.”

Williams also said that she was “forever grateful for this opportunity and to share such a special time in our lives”.

The couple’s pregnancy announcement comes after Williams revealed that she was undergoing in-vitro fertilisation [IVF] in February 2021.

In a post showing her in a hospital bed with English by her side, Williams said she hadn’t planned to share the picture but ultimately decided to because it’s an “important step” in the couple’s “fertility journey”.

“Although it’s not glamorous, it’s real life,” she wrote, before adding: “This was my egg retrieval day!”

In the candid post, Williams said she woke up from the surgery to learn that her doctors had successfully retrieved 13 eggs.

“I wanted to just be as real as I can with you guys since so many of you have gone through this or are starting this journey yourselves! Not all eggs will mature and that is why we only had eight embryos…we still have to wait for genetic testing. We are happy and feel blessed no matter the outcome!” she added at the time.