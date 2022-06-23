Model Niece Waidhofer has died at the age of 31, her family has confirmed.

The social media influencer, who has more than 4m followers on Instagram, died by suicide, her family told TMZ in a statement Thursday.

“Sadly, Niece took her own life after a long battle with mental health issues,” Waidhofer’s family said. “She was very open with her followers about her struggles, even wanting to help followers who also suffered.”

“Niece was more than her struggles. She was beautiful and kind, sensitive and funny, creative and talented, generous and compassionate, thoughtful and challenging,” her family continued. “While it is so very painful to say goodbye, we take comfort knowing she is reunited with her father, her three grandparents, her Uncle Rusty, and her beloved Puff; and that she is now free to be herself and, finally, at peace.”

According to the outlet, Waidhofer’s death was confirmed last month after police conducted a welfare check at her Houston, Texas, home following a call from a concerned family member.

Following her passing, Waidhofer’s family said a non-profit organisation, “Peace from Niece” will be set up in her honour, with the family telling TMZ that the organisation will focus on mental health awareness and provide grants for mental illness research.

The news of Waidhofer’s death comes after the influencer, who frequently posted content related to her mental health, reportedly removed all but three photos from her Instagram profile in recent weeks. Her most recent photo, posted in March, featured a selfie, with the caption celebrating Waidhofer’s return to her natural blonde hair colour.

While the comments have been disabled under all three of her Instagram photos, fans of Waidhofer have taken to other social media sites to share messages of condolence.

“Rest in peace Niece Waidhofer. You were a beautiful soul that left us far too soon. I really hope you are at peace and what you went through, no one should ever have to,” one fan wrote on Twitter, while another said: “Rest in peace Niece Waidhofer. Fantastic human being, deeply funny, [you] will be very sorely missed.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the US, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.