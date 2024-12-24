Nigella Lawson reveals bizarre secret to the perfect Christmas dinner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nigella Lawson has shared her unusual secret to the perfect Christmas turkey.

The celebrity chef and author, 64, admitted that she prefers to leave her turkey “in a very cold place” for a couple of days before roasting it on Christmas Day – and she sometimes hides it outside.

In order to prevent the bird from being eaten by foxes, she disguises it with her son’s skateboard.

In a recipe shared in her festive newsletter, Lawson claimed that brining the turkey for a few days beforehand not only “tenderise[s] and add[s] subtle spiciness” to a Christmas roast, but it also “makes carving the turkey incredibly much easier”.

She recommended filling a large pan, bin or bucket with water and spices then placing the turkey in this brine and placing it somewhere cold.

“Before I had a garden, I put mine by an open window in the kitchen,” she wrote. “It does mean everyone freezes, but who am I going to put first — my turkey or my family?”

The TV star shared her unusual hack for a tender and subtly spicy Christmas turkey ( PA )

“Out in the garden if you’re lucky enough to have one would also be fine, though the pan must be securely covered,” she added. “If I’ve got a bucket or bin out in the open, I cover it twice with foil and then put my son’s skateboard on top to prevent foxy foraging.”

The TV star went on to describe the sight of “a raw turkey covered in brine” as a “beautiful” sight and admitted she can “never help lifting the lid [of the bin or bucket] for quick, blissfully reassuring peeks”.

Lawson has long been a devotee of a lengthy brining process for Christmas turkeys, with her special method even featuring as a joke in the 2008 Gavin & Stacey Christmas special, which sees Pam Shipman and husband Mick, played by Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb, bickering over “the water, the bucket, the soaking, all this other nonsense” advocated by the food expert.

The star regularly reveals her idiosyncratic food habits and earlier this year explained that she is also “very pro eating in bed”.

“I will eat absolutely anything in bed except something that needs a knife and fork,” she told The Times. “It has to be either fingers or a spoon.”