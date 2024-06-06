The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev shares surgery update after e-bike accident

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Nina Dobrev has shared a surgery update with fans after suffering an e-bike accident last month.

The Canadian-Bulgarian star of the supernatural drama series The Vampire Diaries was injured while riding her bike in May, and has shared several images while resting in bed in the weeks following.

On Wednesday (5 June), Dobrev, 35, shared images from the hospital while revealing that she had undergone a successful operation following the accident.

The pictures show her laying in bed wearing a patient gown and a mesh cap over her hair, with a close-up shot showing the actor looking straight at the camera as a cardiac monitor wire is visible on her chest.

“Surgery was a success,” Dobrev, 35, began her caption.

“Thank you to everyone who has been sending kind messages, thoughts, prayers, and good vibes. I have been feeling the support and positive energy. It means more than you will ever know.”

Fans and friends of the actor have shared their well wishes in the comments section, with many remarking on her fresh-faced appearance after surgery.

“You look like a fashion model,” Julie Plec, co-creator of The Vampire Diaries wrote, while Erica Barstein, Dobrev’s assistant on the 2023 Netflix film The Out-Laws, added: “Why do you look so cute in scrubs?”

Nina Dobrev in hospital gown and cap as she gives fans a surgery update ( Instagram / Nina Dobrev )

Actor Alexis Knapp, known for playing Stacie in the Pitch Perfect films, wrote: “Ohhh so glad to hear and speedy recovery babes! Take your time,” adding a smiley face and asking whether she was dealing with an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury.

Fashion designer and celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe also chimed in with: “Sending all the love and healing Nina!!”

As of yet, Dobrev has not shared specific details of the accident, nor her specific injuries with the public.

In May, Dobrev revealed the cycling mishap with two pictures under the caption “how it started vs how it’s going”.

While the first image showed her sitting on her e-bike with both feet on the ground, the second image showed her on a hospital bed with a brace on her neck and her left leg.

Since then, the Sick Girl actor has shared images from her bed, noting that she mostly has photos relating to her injury nowadays.

“Life looks a lil different lately,” she wrote in a post on Sunday (2 June). “Get ready for the leg content because that’s all I’ve got in my camera roll these days.”