Woman debates ‘no spouse’ rule for husband’s holiday work party

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

With the holiday season in full swing, typically comes the time when companies celebrate the work their employees have put in throughout the year with a holiday party.

One woman, named Neomi, took to TikTok to film her husband getting ready for this party despite her not being invited. “Count ya mf days.. what kind of job excludes the wives,” her video’s caption asked.

The TikTok featured Neomi’s husband dressed up in an all-black outfit and putting on cologne while she suspiciously looked at him with text across the screen that read, “What’s so important about this holiday work party (no spouses).”

After the clip was viewed over five million times, many people turned to the comments section to express their anger for Neomi with claims that her husband might have made up the no-spouse rule because he has a “work wife”, which is essentially a close platonic female friend.

“I understand a lunch but an actual party?! I need to find out if there’s a work wife now,” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter suggested that Neomi should show up to the party unannounced just to see if her husband was actually telling the truth. “Show up to his holiday work party unannounced lemme know if you need a ride,” they wrote.

Some even explained that their spouses declined invitations to their work parties if spouses could not be invited. “My husband when there’s a work party- ‘why would I want to go hang out with them after spending all week with them,’” one person wrote in the comments.

“Our holiday party has the same rule and I declined the invite, my man and I are gonna go out together instead:)” another comment read.

Other commenters attempted to defend her husband by pointing out that their jobs stopped allowing spouses to the holiday party because of the extra food and drinks involved. One commenter explained that their company stopped because fights would break out between the real spouse and the work spouse.

Neomi went on to post an update to her video shortly after posting the first one. She explained in the TikTok’s caption that she gave her husband a curfew to come back from the party by 11 pm. He did not arrive until after 2 am, so she changed the security code on their door and made him sleep in his car.

The second video was viewed over one million times with many people again commenting that she did the right thing. “I would’ve left his stuff OUTSIDE waiting for him,” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, writing, “Hell, no no to the no no no bags would be packed.”

Others talked about their own experiences having spouses go to a work party with a no-spouse rule. “My ex did this too. His work wife is now expecting their 2nd child,” one person commented.

“My fiance went to his & texted me the whole time and came home as soon as it was over. then came home and took me out to dinner. you deserve better!!” another comment read.