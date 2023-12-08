TikTok ageing AI filter ‘scarily accurate’, according to dermatologists

Dermatologists have said that a TikTok filter which makes the user look old is scarily accurate.

The viral AI ‘Time Travel’ filter predicts how users might age using a timelapse effect, and has given users anguish over ageing and bittersweet emotions.

New York dermatologist Dr Toral Vaidya was “shocked by how accurate” the filter is as she tried it out in a TikTok posted on 2 December.

American actor Jonathan Bennett, 42, used the filter, saying “This made me so emotional. I look like my dad. I miss him so much.”