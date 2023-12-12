Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A wife decided to celebrate her husband’s recent accomplishment by letting him know that “nobody cares”.

In a recent Reddit post shared to the popular “Funny” subreddit, a man under the username BobbyIke, shared a photo of cake with white icing and rainbow sprinkles with the message “Nobody cares” written across it. “My wife got me a cake for what I thought was a big accomplishment,” he captioned the photo.

According to a recent interview the Reddit poster had with Today, the phrase was meant as a term of endearment, despite appearing to be an insult. He explained to the outlet that his “big accomplishment” was building a website. “I’ve been working on this website for three years or so,” he said.

Because Bobby owns a printing company, he explained his lack of experience as a web developer so he always made sure to celebrate every coding victory he had throughout the process.

“Over the years while I was building it, every time I completed any small thing like a button or something like that, I would show one of my employees,” Bobby said. “Eventually, I think they just got tired of hearing about me, showing them these small, tiny tasks that I had accomplished.”

Eventually, one of Bobby’s employees sarcastically told him “nobody cares” after he explained another accomplishment with the website, before praising him for the work he put in.

“I told my wife that story and we both found it hilarious,” Bobby said. “That kind of just became the mantra of me building this website over the past three years.”

When the time came for the celebration of the website’s launch, his wife was sick, so Bobby had to pick up the three-layer cookies and cream cake from the bakery by himself. “When I opened it in the bakery, I laughed out loud immediately, because it was absolutely perfect,” he told Today.

After posting on Reddit, many people applauded how funny his wife was with her gesture, saying that people in good relationships can tease each other too. “I like ya wife’s sense of humour though. It’s like the effort she put into getting the cake flips the message on its head,” one comment read.

Another agreed, writing: “Every relationship needs a good roast to flirt ratio.”

One commenter had a similar story with a friend of hers. “One of my friends took an extra two years to complete her degree, and her boyfriend brought home a really nice cheesecake that said ‘Thank God You Finally Graduated’ hahaha we all loved that one,” the comment read.

However, not all of the commenters seemed to pick up on the joke and viewed the gesture as “harsh”.

“That’s harsh. I mean saying it would be b****y, but going to the trouble of getting a cake made, shows a level of spite I can’t relate to,” one comment read.

“[Not going to lie] this would feel kinda s****y if done to me,” another comment agreed.

Bobby did go on to clarify that during the process of building the website, his wife has been “extremely supportive”.

“A lot of the Reddit comments were, as you might imagine, not great,” he said. “We have a relationship where we tease each other when it’s appropriate, and are supportive when we realise we need it. That’s our type of humour.”