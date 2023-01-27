Looking to start on a successful weight loss journey? Enter Noom

Kicking off the new year by setting your intentions is a great way to get motivated. And if one of your goals is moving more, getting fit or eating healthier, it needn’t be something you dread. Instead, quite the opposite. It can and should be a positive experience, and thanks to Noom, it is.

The subscription-based weight loss programme aims to help you change your food and exercise habits to achieve a more healthy lifestyle. With a psychology-based approach, it works by changing the way you think and feel about food – making it sustainable long-term.

If this sounds like something you need in your life for 2023 and beyond – then keep reading for everything you need to know about Noom, from what it is and how it works, to the cost and the food you will be enjoying.

Start your 14-day Noom trial from £1 now

Introducing Noom Weight

Wave goodbye to fad diets and allow us to introduce you to this game-changing solution. Unlike other diet plans, Noom doesn’t eliminate foods therefore offering a sustainable approach to weight loss . The programme encourages you to rethink your attitudes towards food and learn about how it affects your body. By arming you with the tools and knowledge you can make step-by-step changes to your eating habits, mindset and lifestyle, which will boost your health, confidence and sense of well-being.

With Noom Weight you can log your weight, record what you eat and connect with other people. You’ll also learn what triggers you to eat (FYI: it’s not always hunger), how to overcome stress eating, and how to identify foods that leave you satisfied, and so much more.

How the programme works

Getting started couldn’t be more simple. You begin by answering a short questionnaire about your current weight, goals and previous experiences with dieting and weight loss. Once you’ve completed this, you’ll receive a plan with a proposed calorie intake (this can be adjusted according to personal needs or circumstances).

Within the Noom app, you’ll be able to track what food you eat – this will help you to identify what makes you feel great and fuller for longer. You’ll also get exclusive access to daily lessons designed to help you change your mindset and connect with guides and coaches that can provide motivation and support you during your journey. Finally, you can also track your wins (even the small ones!) over time to identify patterns and trends and see your overall progress towards becoming a healthier you.

Say hello to healthier habits

One thing Noom is not, is restrictive. Instead, it teaches you about how different foods make you feel, why you eat (boredom-induced cravings, anyone?) and encourages you to create new, healthy eating habits. To help, Noom has a tri-colour system which categorises food as green, orange or yellow based on its caloric density (the number of calories in a specific weight of food).

Green category foods fill you up while keeping your calorie intake low, for example, most vegetables, some fruit and whole grains. The orange category includes foods that are high in calories, such as snacks, desserts, nuts and processed food (to be enjoyed in moderation). And finally, yellow foods are those that fit in the middle and should be enjoyed in moderation – these include things like avocado, whole eggs, low-fat dairy and salmon.

You can still eat the food that you know and love, the key is balance. To take the guesswork out of it, Noom Weight offers a suggestion of how much of each category you should eat at which meal – this is tailored to you and your goals.

Uncover the value of Noom

The pricing is dependent on your plan. Most plans are around three to four months, with prices starting from £20 a month. But Noom is currently offering a 14-day trial from just £1.

Are you ready to embark on this exciting journey? Simply head to Noom.com and complete the quick questionnaire and you’re on your way to a healthier, happier lifestyle. New year, Noom you.

