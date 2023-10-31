North West, 10, talks style, music, and career dreams in her first solo interview

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

North West, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, isn’t your typical 10-year-old.

Although her life is surrounded by publicity, paparazzi, glitz and glamour, the eldest Kardashian-West offspring has already come into her own and is ready to assume her dreams. Fans have seen her talking on TikTok Live with her mom and posing on Instagram with her siblings, but she’s never opened up in a solo interview – until now.

On 31 October, i-D Magazine published North’s first-ever magazine cover and feature story by herself. When asked for three words to describe herself, she simply said: “The best ever.”

The big sister spoke about her dreams to be a businesswoman one day, wanting to own both Kardashian’s Skims shapewear brand and Ye’s Yeezy brand.

Despite his many controversies within the past year, North’s love for her father hasn’t wavered. She confessed her favourite song right now is her father’s track “Through the Wire” off his 2004 album, The College Dropout. North credited the 46-year-old rapper with her own love for performing, telling the interviewer that her passion comes “mostly from me though and a little bit of my dad.”

When it comes to her style, the fashionista said her preferred outfit consists of “vintage T-shirts and Spider sweats.” Though North admitted she would love to grab whatever fits her from both her parents’ closets, she maintained that her “style icon” is herself.

The young creative spoke highly of her siblings, adding that the best fashion shows she’s attended weren’t in Paris or New York, but her “little sister’s fashion show in her closet.”

North has accompanied her mother to numerous events in Los Angeles and abroad, but even running mundane errands draws the attention of paparazzi. When asked whether she likes to have her picture taken, she noted: “Yes. Only when I want to, because ehhh, I don’t want to sometimes. But not by the paparazzi.”

If she could meet anyone in her life, North said she’d want it to be the late rapper, Tupac Shakur. She also spoke of her aspirations to live in Japan, become a basketball player, and make music. When asked what she hopes to be when she’s older, North replied: “Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side. When I’m, like, thirteen, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive.”

“So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and Skims, and I want to be a business owner.”

Much like her father, North is a lover of the arts. She explained how she’s constantly painting everything but helicopters because “they have all these little lines”. During the interview, she revealed she was working on a special project for her mother’s birthday.

North also recalled her favorite memory – the first time she ever played basketball. “When I first tried basketball, because I was so bad. So I know those memories and I’m like: ‘Ooh, now I’m so good’, I got so much better,” she proclaimed.

Finally, the young artist described her life to be “blessed, awesome, and cool.”