North West gives hilariously ‘honest’ review of Kim Kardashian’s new makeup line

North West has given a hilariously “honest” review of mother Kim Kardashian’s makeup line, SKKN by Kim.

In a video shared to Kardashian and North’s joint TikTok account on 27 January, the 10-year-old could be seen holding a different products from the makeup line, before giving her “honest makeup review”. She started the video off by showing off the products she’d be trying: a series of matte lipsticks and lip liners and an eyeshadow palette.

North then swatched the different eyeshadow shades on her arm, before describing the colours as “very neutral” and good to wear when going out. She also poked fun at how the eyeshadow is similar to her mother’s style.

“I like it, like to go out, like dinner, yes, with the makeup on! This is classic Kim, so,” she quipped.

The video continued with North laughing at the camera before she hilariously applied the black eyeshadow on her entire eyelid and the corner of her eye. She poked fun at how the makeup product was nearly up to her eyebrow.

“Very emo,” she said, before dancing and letting out a laugh. “I can’t take myself seriously.”

The 10-year-old went on to compliment the eyeshadow colour, noting that it’s “the most perfect” and “not too black”. She also added that while the makeup may “look a little dry”, it’s only because she “has eczema” on the side of her face.

After applying the dark eyeshadow to her other eye, where the makeup was once again up to her eyebrow, she continued to mock the funny look. “I look a little crazy. I do look crazy, but I am slaying,” she said.

The five-minute video continued with North applying a lip liner, as she hilariously commented about how “happy” the makeup product made her. She then applied one of the matte lipsticks from SKKN by Kim, before complimenting how nicely the product “glides on”.

She finished up her makeup review by hilariously applying black eyeshadow to her cheek and nose, while the product was also on parts of her forehead. She also placed light gold eyeshadow on her cheekbones and nose to complete the makeup look.

In the caption, Kardashian – who shares North with ex Kanye West – poked fun at the makeup review, writing: “What my daughter does on my phone ha ha ha ha ha ha.” The video has also quickly gone viral, with more than 22m views, as of 29 January.

Aside from the jokes in her makeup review, North has often given her candid opinion about her mother’s looks and products. In an episode of The Kardashians, which aired in November 2023, Kardashian brought North to the Met Gala, before warning her designer, Daniel Roseberry, that her daughter was a bit of a fashion critic.

“Okay, Daniel, I’m just warning you, North can be critical,” she said. “I mean, I had John Galliano fitting me for a dress, and North was giving notes. I mean, this is just her vibe.”

Kardashian went on to ask her daughter for notes on the outfit, which was a series of pearl necklaces worn over a nude bodysuit. While North previously said during a fitting that she loved her mother’s dress, she still disclosed some of her issues with the look.

“There’s way too many gaps in the pearls,” she said. “It looks like she’s a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped.”

When North later shared her thoughts about some of Kardashian’s previous Met Gala looks, the Skims founder had one request for her daughter amid the criticism. “Okay, I respect your opinion. Please just be easy on me today, OK?” she said. North responded by agreeing with her mother, as she explained: “I won’t say it at all if you don’t want me to, but I’m not going to lie.”

During the episode, Kardashian also had a conversation with her eldest daughter about being kind and constructive when giving criticism.

“There’s a way to be honest and not hurt people’s feelings, so I want you to learn that,” Kardashian explained. “Because there’s a way to say: ‘You know, I might not love that.’”

North then tried to take her mother’s advice, as she said: “You know, I might not love your necklace or your outfit because I’m just trying to support you because, you know, whatever you like, you know.”

Besides North, the mogul shares three other children Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four, with West, who she finalised her divorce from in 2022.