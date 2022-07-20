Supercharge your summer with bespoke vitamins by Nourished

These days, you can get just about anything personalised. From the oldies-but-goodies like personalised T-shirts and necklaces, to the new and bizarre, such as customised slate cheeseboards and portraits of your pets dressed as royalty, the list is never-ending.

But while you might not need another mug with your name printed on it, there are some things that are still worth personalising - such as your nutrition. Every person has their own individual needs when it comes to their health and lifestyle, and having your vitamin intake reflect this is a vital part in staying on top of your game.

Vitamins tailored to suit you

Getting the right type and amount of vitamins can prove rather cumbersome. At times it can feel like there are so many pills to take, and so little time. No one wants to spend loads of time sorting out a daily pill box, and it’s easy to forget to take so many supplements.

This is where Nourished steps in with its innovative, all-in-one solution that will get rid of at least one niggling task in your day-to-day life. The company creates vitamin “stacks” that come in the form of a gummy and contain all the nutrients you need to boost up your everyday life.

Find the vitamin stack personalised to suit you for just £28 per month

Each gummy vitamin stack is made fresh on demand via 3D-printing and is carefully formulated to complement and enhance your mind and body’s requirements, no matter what your lifestyle is. All you need is one gummy a day - no fiddling with dozens of pills, tablets and supplements - and you can get them delivered to you in a monthly subscription to keep things ticking over seamlessly.

Nourished’s stacks have been voted the UK’s highest-rated vitamin product and are packed with high-impact, scientifically-backed ingredients and nutrients. A monthly subscription for a pre-made ‘Lifestack’ costs just £2, and you can cancel any time. A three-month subscription bundle is priced at £75 for three boxes, whilst a personalised vitamin stack subscription, containing a unique blend of 7 active ingredients costs £35.99 per month (get-nourished.com).

(Nourished)

Customisable plant-based protein plans

If protein is a bigger priority for you, Nourished has you covered. The brand has launched their delicious plant-based protein bars that are also - you guessed it - completely customisable according to your needs. Each bar is packed with at least 18g of protein to help you smash your fitness and nutritional goals, and you can choose from more than 400 flavour combinations to suit your palate.

Find the protein plan personalised to suit you today from £22.49 per month

With so many ways that Nourished can help, it can seem overwhelming at first. Which vitamin combination is best for you? What kind of protein do I need?

We’ve put together this handy breakdown matching your lifestyle to the perfect Nourished products to help you supercharge your summer. Take a look:

For those always on the go

(Nourished)

You’re Busy with a capital B. Most of your waking hours are filled with back-to-back meetings, deadlines, and phone calls. If this is you, then you need nutrients that will keep you feeling at the top of your game. Nourished’s High Flyer Stack is formulated with micro-nutrients, including Ashwagandha to relieve stress and anxiety, and LactoSpore Probiotics to reduce bloating and fortify your digestive system.

Try a monthly subscription today

You could also try the Plant-Based Power Stack that’s packed with daily essentials. Taking just one of these a day gives you all the vitamins you need, such as Iron, B12, Zinc and D3 - perfect for when you’re rushing out the door in the mornings.

Buy now (£28 per monthly box, get-nourished.com)

For pre-natal support

(Nourished)

If you’re expecting, this is the time when your body needs all the right nutrients to help you grow your beloved and give yourself a boost at the same time. Nourished’s Prenatal Stack has been thoroughly researched for you and your baby and is scientifically proven to support a healthy pregnancy. It contains Folic Acid, which is essential for expectant mothers, as well as Zinc, Iron, Vitamin D3, Milk Thistle Extract, and Ginger Extract.

Buy now (£28 per monthly box, get-nourished.com)

Running around picking up small children all day long can wear your immune system out really quickly, especially when those kids pass any cold bugs (or worse) on to you. The Inner Defence Stack helps your immune system to put up extra defences with a combination of immunity-boosting essential vitamins, such as Vitamin C and Beta Glucan.

Sign up for a monthly subscription today

For the night owls and gamers

(Nourished)

Your brain is your biggest asset, and you love exercising it by playing the most mind-bending games out there. The Gamer Stack is specially formulated with that leader board in mind and will help you enhance your mind, health and wellbeing. It contains ingredients like Tart Cherry and Vitamin B12, which boost your performance while fighting against insomnia.

Buy now (£28 per monthly box, get-nourished.com)

Getting enough sleep is hugely important in order to give your brain enough rest each night so you wake up feeling refreshed and ready for whatever life throws at you. But if you can’t stop your mind from racing, try the Sleep Tight Stack. It’s full of calming and rejuvenating high-impact vitamins and nutrients that increase melatonin levels, improve sleep time and quality, and reduce insomnia.

Get a monthly box now

For sexual health support

(Nourished)

Sexual health is often overlooked, despite it playing a huge part in our lives. Get your hot girl summer on with Nourished’s Her Sexual Health Stack, which is formulated specially for women in order to support hormone balance and fertility health. It contains Vitamin D3, which studies have shown is associated with improved libido and sexual function, as well as Inositol, which can help contribute to normal hormone balance.

Buy now (£28 per monthly box, get-nourished.com)

Men also need to take care of their sexual health, so the His Sexual Health Stack is here to help. Packed with Beetroot, which improves blood circulation, stamina and endurance, as well as Vitamin D3, which a study has suggested can increase testosterone levels, this little gummy will help you and your partner stay satisfied.

Try a monthly subscription now

For the gym-goers

(Nourished)

Getting fit during the summer isn’t all about looking good, it’s about feeling your best and making the most of the sunshine. If you’re looking to boost your fitness regime, the Shape Up Stack is the one for you. It’s full of supplements like White Kidney Bean Extract and Apple Cider Vinegar, which help support weight management and help you meet your goals.

Test out a monthly subscription for yourself now

Feel extra, extra good about yourself and let your beauty shine from the inside out this summer. While you work on your fitness, the Inner Beauty Stack works on giving your skin, hair and nails all the nutrients they need to keep you looking absolutely fabulous. Essentials like Vitamin E, which fights against ageing, and Silica, which supports healthy hair growth and collagen production, will have you glowing in no time.

Buy now (£28 per monthly box, get-nourished.com)

Still not sure what you need?

(Nourished)

If you’re still on the fence about what kind of nutrition you need to suit your day-to-day life, don’t fret. Nourished lets you build your very own personalised gummy vitamin stack that you can tailor just for you. Choose from 28 different vitamins, nutrients and supplements to create the perfect stack for your unique lifestyle.

Buy now (£35 per monthly box, get-nourished.com)

Head to get-nourished.com and find the vitamin stack personalised to suit you today