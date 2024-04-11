Caitlyn Jenner responds to OJ Simpson’s death: ‘Good riddance’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Caitlyn Jenner has shared an unfiltered response to news that OJ Simpson has died at 76 years old.

The 74-year-old former Olympian took to X, formerly Twitter, shortly after news of Simpson’s death broke. “Good Riddance #OJSimpson,” wrote Jenner on Thursday 11 April.

Simpson - who was battling prostate cancer - died on Wednesday at his home in Las Vegas surrounded by his children and grandchildren, his family announced in a statement on Thursday. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” the statement read.

The NFL player and actor shot to notoriety in the 1990’s, when he was charged for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. Simpson was ultimately found not guilty in a 1995 trial verdict watched by around 100 million people worldwide - dubbed “the trial of the century”. He was deemed liable for the deaths in 1996 in a civil case brought by the two victims’ families and was ordered to pay $33.5 million in punitive and compensatory damages.

He was convicted for the armed robbery and kidnapping of two sports memorabilia dealers in Las Vegas in 2008, and was released from prison in 2017 after serving nine years.

In May 2023, Simpson shared in a social media post that he had “caught cancer” and “had to do the whole chemo thing.”

Earlier this year, the athlete denied reports he was in “hospice” following cancer treatment. “Hey X world, hospice? Hospice? You talking about hospice?” the former football running back said in a video posted to X in February. “No, I’m not in any hospice. I don’t know who put that out there,” he continued. “I guess it’s like Donald [Trump] says, ‘You can’t trust the media.’”

This is not the first time that Jenner has shared her thoughts on Simpson. In 2021, Jenner claimed that Nicole Brown was once warned by Simpson that he would one day “kill her and get away with it”. The reality TV star made the claims during an episode of Australia’s Big Brother VIP, telling other contestants: “And at one point he told Nicole, ‘I’ll kill you and get away with it because I’m OJ Simpson.’

Caitlyn Jenner responds to OJ Simpson death ( Twitter/X )

“It was an extraordinarily difficult time,” Jenner continued. “Nicole was Kris’ best friend, had been for a long time. I was at Nicole’s house two days before the murder.” Jenner said that Brown, who was a family friend of the Jenners, had “relayed that information” to her ex-wife “Kris, at one point, and, um, unfortunately she was right”.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also said that she and her ex-wife had watched Simpson’s trial in 1995. Jenner’s first husband, Robert Kardashian Sr, had served as Simpson’s defense attorney during the trial.

“We were at the courthouse, we were watching what was going on in the other room,” said Jenner. “And even after the not guilty verdict… Kris turns around to me and goes, ‘We should’ve listened to Nicole, she was right, right from the beginning.’”