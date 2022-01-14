Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo was allegedly told to cover up by American Airlines staff or would not be able to board her flight to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

The model was wearing a pair of skintight shorts with a crop top, which showed her midriff, and had a log black cardigan on.

Ms Culpo was travelling with her sister Aurora, who filmed her at the airport in the outfit she was wearing calling it “cute” and “appropriate”. She explained that her sister had been called up to the airline desk to “tell her that she needs to put a blouse on otherwise she can’t get on the plane,” said Aurora. “Tell me is that not so f**ked up?”

Olivia Culpo was travelling with her sister Aurora, who filmed her at the airport in the outfit (Instagram / Aurora Culpo)

In American Airlines’ conditions of carriage it states that passengers must: “Dress appropriately; bare feet or offensive clothing aren’t allowed.”

Another clip showed Ms Culpo complying with American Airlines’ alleged request and wearing her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey’s sweatshirt and speaking to a woman who had a large amount of flesh on show, but wasn’t penalised by the airline.

“She looks beautiful and they don’t care,” said Aurora of the other passenger, “but she has to cover up,” she said referring to her sister Olivia’s outfit. “That’s weird” the other passenger is heard saying.

The Independent has contacted American Airlines for further comment on the incident and its dress code.

Aurora posted a final photo of Mr McCaffrey with his arms tucked into his T-shirt cold on the flight with a humorous caption: “When you freeze because your lady dresses inappropriately,” reads the caption, “Exactly how Jack from the Titanic died.”

There have been a number of recent instances where passengers’ outfits have been deemed unsuitable for flying. In September 2021, a woman accused Alaska Airlines of harassment after she was removed from a flight for wearing a crop top, an outfit the flight attendant deemed “inappropriate”.

In March 2019, Emily O’Connor tweeted that she’d been left “shaking and upset” after flight crew on a Thomas Cook flight from the UK to Spain had threatened to remove her from the plane unless she covered up her crop top and high-waisted trousers set.

Each airline can determine its own dress code. In June 2021, United Airlines bucked the “smart dress” norm and revised its appearance standards for employees. It now allows its staff to have tattoos and piercings. Its guidelines aim to “reflect a more modernised look, with inclusive standards that better permit freedom of gender expression so that employees can feel their best at work”.