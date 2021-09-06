A woman has accused Alaska Airlines of harassment after she was removed from a flight for wearing an outfit the flight attendant deemed “inappropriate”.

Ray Lin Howard, a plus-size rapper and stylist from Fairbanks, Alaska who goes by the stage name Fat Trophy Wife, shared her experience in a Tiktok video that has been viewed more than 187,000 times.

In it, she records an interview with police who escorted her off a flight on 4 August.

“I was harassed about my outfit,” she says. “I put my shirt back on.”

Ms Howard, who is dressed in a high-necked pink leopard print top with sleeves in the video, says she had been wearing just a crop top, which she reveals by pulling up her top.

However, she claims that cabin crew did not stop admonishing her even after she had covered up.

“I put my shirt back on and then they approached me again, saying that I can’t wear this, my stomach is showing and it’s inappropriate,” she tells police.

“And I said, ‘I’m covered up, I’m fine.’ And she just kept going.

“I said, ‘If you’re going to kick me off, then kick me off. I’ve done what you’ve asked me to do, I want you to leave me alone.’”

According to Ms Howard, she was approached three separate times about her outfit.

“I’m being harassed and now I’m being detained,” she says.

“I wore an outfit – that’s what happened.”

The officer in the video admits no criminal offence took place, and says it’s an issue relating to the airline’s dress code.

“I looked it up – I’m within the dress code,” says Ms Howard, before becoming tearful towards the end of the clip.

Alaska Airlines’ dress code policy merely states: “The dress code on both Alaska and Horizon is casual, and the requirement is simply a neat and well-groomed appearance. Clothing that is soiled or tattered and bare feet are never acceptable. You are expected to use good judgment, but customer service agents will have the final authority to refuse travel for inappropriate attire or appearance.”

It follows a similar incident in July, in which a woman said she was “shamed” by the airline for her outfit.

In a series of videos, TikTok user Sierra Steadman alleged that the flight attendant made her feel “degraded” and “embarrassed” in front of other passengers, and threatened to kick her off the flight.

Steadman was wearing a black crop top and shorts, along with a hoodie.

The Independent has approached Alaska Airlines for comment.